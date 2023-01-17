ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhode Island State

New York Post

The eerie links between Bryan Kohberger and the BTK, Golden State and Grim Sleeper murderers

Accused Idaho slasher Bryan Kohberger has eerie connections to several infamous serial murderers, including the BTK Killer, the Grim Sleeper and the Golden State Killer. Criminal Justice Ph.D student Kohberger, 28, was arrested in Pennsylvania on Dec. 30 in connection to the Nov. 13 stabbing deaths of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20. At the time of his arrest, Kohberger was studying at Washington State University just nine miles from the scene of the murders. However he had recently graduated from DeSales University in Center Valley, Pa., where he was a...
MOSCOW, ID
The Staten Island Advance

Former NYPD union leader Ed Mullins pleads guilty to stealing hundreds of thousands from Sergeants Benevolent Association

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A former head of the NYPD sergeants union pleaded guilty to stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars in illegal reimbursements, Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced Thursday. Ed Mullins, 61, admitted to defrauding the Sergeants Benevolent Association...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

