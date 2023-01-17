Read full article on original website
Related
Secret lair was uncovered by cops in case linked to JonBenét Ramsey after dad told how he feared attacker watched family
POLICE investigating a horrific child sex attack that could be linked to the murder of JonBenét Ramsey found evidence of a secret lair the culprit may have been hiding in to spy on his 12-year-old victim. Nine months after the mysterious murder of six-year-old JonBenét, a young girl who...
Missing plane that disappeared departing New York's JFK airport found in White Plains, occupants dead: report
A plane that went missing after leaving New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport has been found near Rye Lake in White Plains, where it crashed, officials said.
Julie Chrisley was sent to a medical center for inmates — not the federal prison where she was set to serve her sentence
A spokesperson with the Bureau of Prisons told Insider that Julie Chrisley arrived at the Kentucky medical center on Tuesday, but didn't say why.
Todd Chrisley addresses wife Julie's health after she was sent to an inmate medical center rather than federal prison: 'Neither one of us is dying of cancer that we know of'
The "Chrisley Knows Best" stars recorded a final episode of their podcast before they reported to prison on fraud and tax evasion charges.
A US Funeral Home Boss Just Got Prison Time For Stealing Bodies & Her Mom Helped Her Do It
A former Colorado funeral home operator and her mother were sentenced to prison on Tuesday, after the two women admitted to illegally selling more than 500 bodies without telling the families. This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers. Megan Hess, 46, operated the Sunset...
Inside Rikers Island where inmate ‘died in squalor’ as Trump exec Allen Weisselberg given 5 months in infamous jail
CRIME, violence, corruption and inhumane conditions have created a "culture of abuse" in recent years at New York's Rikers Island prison complex. Torture Island, as it's notoriously dubbed, is where former Donald Trump trustee Allen Weisselberg will be housed for the next five months after being convicted of tax fraud.
The eerie links between Bryan Kohberger and the BTK, Golden State and Grim Sleeper murderers
Accused Idaho slasher Bryan Kohberger has eerie connections to several infamous serial murderers, including the BTK Killer, the Grim Sleeper and the Golden State Killer. Criminal Justice Ph.D student Kohberger, 28, was arrested in Pennsylvania on Dec. 30 in connection to the Nov. 13 stabbing deaths of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20. At the time of his arrest, Kohberger was studying at Washington State University just nine miles from the scene of the murders. However he had recently graduated from DeSales University in Center Valley, Pa., where he was a...
Essence
Florida Man Who Impersonated Doctor As A Teen Headed Back To Prison For New Scam
Malachi Love-Robinson, who first gained notoriety in 2016 for impersonating a doctor at the age of 18 is headed back to prison for stealing more than $10,000 from his employer. Malachi Love-Robinson, a Florida man who gained notoriety for impersonating a doctor as a teenager, is headed back to prison...
New York police ID suspect in cold case murder of elderly woman with help from ex-girlfriend's Netflix viewing
The suspect believed to have killed a New York woman nearly 30 years ago was identified Thursday.
Florida Man Sentenced For Strangulation Murders Of Two New York Women In 2000s
In 2017, Christopher Gonzalez was linked to the 2000 murder of Dora DelValle-Almontaser, who was raped and strangled while housesitting at her uncle's Bronx apartment. A year and a half later, DNA would also connect the suspect to the 2005 murder of Angel Serbay. A Florida man will spend the...
Black Soldier Pepper-Sprayed By Police Gets $3,685 In $1 Million Lawsuit
A jury awarded 2nd Lt. Caron Nazario less than $4,000 in his million-dollar suit against Windsor, Virginia, police officers Joe Gutierrez and Daniel Crocker.
Former NYPD union leader Ed Mullins pleads guilty to stealing hundreds of thousands from Sergeants Benevolent Association
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A former head of the NYPD sergeants union pleaded guilty to stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars in illegal reimbursements, Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced Thursday. Ed Mullins, 61, admitted to defrauding the Sergeants Benevolent Association...
GoLocalProv
Brown Prof. of Psychiatry Sanctioned for Inappropriate Relationship Still Working at University & VA
GoLocal reported on Monday that Assistant Professor of Psychiatry and Human Behavior at Brown University Amy Cameron has been placed on probation by the Rhode Island Department of Health for an inappropriate relationship. GoLocal has learned that despite the action by RIDOH, she continues to work at Brown and at...
