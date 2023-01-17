ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Prescott outshines Brady, Cowboys dominate Buccaneers 31-14

By The Associated Press
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ReI4G_0kHJgUZr00

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Dak Prescott outplayed Tom Brady, throwing for four touchdowns and running for another to lead the Dallas Cowboys to a 31-14 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an NFC wild-card playoff game on Monday night.

Prescott completed 25 of 33 passes for 305 yards and played turnover-free ball for the first time in eight games as the Cowboys (13-5) dominated the listless Bucs (8-10) in what may turn out to be Brady’s last game in a Tampa Bay uniform.

Dallas beat Brady for the first time in the seven-time Super Bowl champion’s career and won in the postseason on the road for the first time in 30 years to earn a trip to San Francisco to face the 49ers in the NFC divisional round next Sunday.

The Cowboys had dropped eight straight playoff games on the road since winning the NFC championship game in San Francisco on Jan. 17, 1993.

Brady, who signed with Tampa Bay in 2020 and led the Bucs to a Super Bowl title two years ago, will be a free agent this winter. He retired briefly last February before changing his mind and returning for a 23rd season at age 45.

About the only thing that went wrong for the Cowboys on Monday night was kicker Brett Maher missing his first four extra points, becoming the first player in NFL history to miss that many in a game. Maher finally converted on his fifth attempt after coach Mike McCarthy decided against sending him out to try a field goal from roughly the same distance as a PAT.

Tampa Bay receiver Russell Gage was strapped to a backboard and carted off the field after an injury late in the fourth quarter. Gage slipped and fell to the turf while running a route and took a blow to the neck area as he went down. He was unable to get to his feet and silence fell over the stadium as players took a knee and medical personnel tended to him.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

‘Mattress Mack’ puts $2 million bet on Cowboys to beat 49ers in NFC Divisional playoff game

HOUSTON (KIAH) — If it’s another big sports weekend, then you know more than likely that Houston furniture salesman turned big-time gambler Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale has big money riding on something. This weekend, Mattress Mack has decided to put down a $2 million wager on the NFL Divisional Playoff game between the Dallas Cowboys and […]
HOUSTON, TX
OnlyHomers

Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
BALTIMORE, MD
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Remains of missing Amarillo man found, identified

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Potter County Sheriff’s reported the remains of 28-year-old Wade Benjamin Pierce, who went missing in June 2022, were positively identified after found in December. Officials detailed that the remains were located in the area of Indian Hill and Hope Road on Dec. 19, with the Oklahoma State University Center […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo man pleads guilty for drug distribution, possession charge in Federal Court

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo man has pleaded guilty to one count of “Distribution and Possession With Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine” after he was arrested and indicted in Amarillo Federal Court last October. According to documents filed Wednesday in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas, Timethy Marrugo pleaded guilty […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Officials investigate after Clovis woman stabbed to death, 1 in custody

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – The Clovis Police Department released information regarding a Wednesday night incident under investigation in which a 68-year-old woman died after being stabbed in the neck. According to the police, officers responded to a call reporting an injured person at a local travel center at around 9:25 p.m. on Wednesday. Emergency personnel […]
CLOVIS, NM
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Potter County Sheriff’s Office reports 3 facing charges after Thursday SWAT standoff in Canyon

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Potter County Sheriff’s Office released information on a SWAT-involved standoff that occurred on Thursday at a Canyon home and resulted in three people facing charges. According to officials, Potter County deputies conducted a narcotics investigation on Thursday and found that letters were being “soaked in narcotics (methamphetamine) and being […]
CANYON, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

3 indicted in Potter County after fatal September shooting

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Three individuals have been indicted on “Murder” charges in relation to a shooting in mid-September 2022 that killed a 17-year-old in northeast Amarillo. According to documents filed in December in Potter County District Court, 23-year-old Keshawn Latrell Horn, 19-year-old Javonne Demontre Mayes and 18-year-old Kezabien Dionte Mayes were indicted on first-degree […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo man sentenced to 2 years in federal prison after threatening Jewish rabbis

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from the US Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas, an Amarillo man was sentenced Thursday to two years in federal prison for threatening to execute three prominent Jewish rabbis. As noted in previous reports, Christopher Stephen Brown was charged, and later indicted, in December 2021 […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Possible wintry weather on the horizon

Hello everyone! The sunshine from earlier today is giving way to increasing clouds for this afternoon and evening.  Temperatures are relatively pleasant with most locations reporting low to mid 50’s.  Amarillo should top out near 53.  Tomorrow afternoon will continue to be mild but breezy with southeast winds of 15 to 30 mph, and highs […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

31K+
Followers
21K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy