The Wyoming Wildlife Federation is supporting a couple of bills during this Legislative session that could help clear up some misperceptions nonhunters have. For decades, we’ve referred to bears and mountain lions as “trophy game.” However, in recent years, trophy hunting has come to be thought of as wasteful or elitist. Most hunters, including those who go hunting with the goal of bringing home the head and horns of the biggest critter they can find, still use as much of the animal as they can. They eat the meat, and some even do something with the hide.

WYOMING STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO