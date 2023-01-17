ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

99.9 The Point

Discover Why Fires are Burning Beneath This Colorado Town

Colorado’s rich mining history dates back to 1858 when discoveries of metals and minerals were first made in the unestablished territory. During the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries, many mines popped up throughout the state and prospectors came from all over the world to seek fortune in the Rocky Mountains. Most of Colorado's mining towns were founded in the mountainous regions of the central and southwest parts of the state.
NEW CASTLE, CO
cowboystatenews.com

“Bear bills” make good sense for hunting

The Wyoming Wildlife Federation is supporting a couple of bills during this Legislative session that could help clear up some misperceptions nonhunters have. For decades, we’ve referred to bears and mountain lions as “trophy game.” However, in recent years, trophy hunting has come to be thought of as wasteful or elitist. Most hunters, including those who go hunting with the goal of bringing home the head and horns of the biggest critter they can find, still use as much of the animal as they can. They eat the meat, and some even do something with the hide.
WYOMING STATE
iheart.com

This Is The Most Snow Colorado's Ever Had

Depending on where you live in the United States, snow is either a natural part of life or a rare occurrence. As weather conditions get more extreme, heavy snowfall may become more of the norm. The holiday winter storm gave the entire country a big blast of the white stuff, and some states even experienced blizzards.
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

Does Colorado Have Common-Law Marriage?

There are a lot of myths and misconceptions about common-law marriage in Colorado. Back in the 1950s, crooner Frank Sinatra had a top 10 hit with a song called Love and Marriage. Just for fun, you can watch Frank sing the classic song at the end of this post. It went something like this.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Higher energy bills drive surge in demand for payment assistance

DENVER — When she opened a recent natural gas bill, Deb Foley found an unwelcome surprise: her bill had tripled from $50 to nearly $160. "I was shocked, and a little frustrated, of course, and thought it was a mistake," she said. But it was no mistake, as thousands of other Xcel customers who found similarly high bills can attest.
COLORADO STATE

