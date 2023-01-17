Read full article on original website
Related
Why is there a shortage of eggs and not chicken meat in Colorado?
If you haven't noticed the egg shortage in Colorado, you must be one of the lucky people with chickens in your backyard. One of our readers asked a good question about it:
Spring Preview: Where Are the Best Lakes To Fish in Colorado?
Sure, sure... it's the dead of winter. Snow is on the ground. It's really cold outside. But is it too early to start dreaming of warmer weather and spending some quality time outdoors? I think not!. If you're like me, once Christmas passes you probably start longing for the days...
Discover Why Fires are Burning Beneath This Colorado Town
Colorado’s rich mining history dates back to 1858 when discoveries of metals and minerals were first made in the unestablished territory. During the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries, many mines popped up throughout the state and prospectors came from all over the world to seek fortune in the Rocky Mountains. Most of Colorado's mining towns were founded in the mountainous regions of the central and southwest parts of the state.
Study Reveals Top 3 Places Colorado Residents Travel to the Most
If you're ready for a vacation, you're not alone — the rest of Colorado is too. You could keep things close to home with a Centennial State road trip, or you could take it a step further by hopping on a plane (even though DIA isn't the best airport). But where are Colorado residents traveling to?
These Snarky Colorado Signs Catch the Eye of People Passing By
Those passing through Colorado often stop to take in the sights of majestic mountains, unique wildlife, or scenic forests. But sometimes it's the little things that catch our attention along the side of the road that are most worth pulling off for. Some of the snarky signs situated throughout the...
Gov. Polis plans for Colorado include "Support for Migrants". What will that mean?
In his State of the State speech today, Gov. Polis talked about his plans for immigration and the treatment of migrants. "We're doing our part to support migrants..." he said.
What's harming Colorado more: Alcohol or Marijuana use?
Marijuana has been legal since November 2012 and has boosted tax revenue by $2,344,036,689 in that time. Some say it benefits Colorado to have legalized marijuana:. Others say it's caused more harm than good and the taxes from marijuana aren't being spent where they're needed.
EDITORIAL: GTA Colorado? Polis ain’t playin’
Grand Theft Auto — "GTA" to gamers — is an epic video game series. But it’s no game in Colorado. For the second year running, our state bears the dubious distinction of ranking first in the country for auto theft. And Colorado’s Democratic Gov. Jared Polis —...
cowboystatenews.com
“Bear bills” make good sense for hunting
The Wyoming Wildlife Federation is supporting a couple of bills during this Legislative session that could help clear up some misperceptions nonhunters have. For decades, we’ve referred to bears and mountain lions as “trophy game.” However, in recent years, trophy hunting has come to be thought of as wasteful or elitist. Most hunters, including those who go hunting with the goal of bringing home the head and horns of the biggest critter they can find, still use as much of the animal as they can. They eat the meat, and some even do something with the hide.
iheart.com
This Is The Most Snow Colorado's Ever Had
Depending on where you live in the United States, snow is either a natural part of life or a rare occurrence. As weather conditions get more extreme, heavy snowfall may become more of the norm. The holiday winter storm gave the entire country a big blast of the white stuff, and some states even experienced blizzards.
Daily Record
Colorado’s natural gas industry pushes back on gas stove study that sparked national debate
Colorado’s oil and gas industry is pushing back against a recent study linking natural gas stoves to childhood asthma, which sparked a national debate in recent weeks about the safety of the appliances. The study is flawed, industry officials say, and so too are efforts to regulate the use...
Does Colorado Have Common-Law Marriage?
There are a lot of myths and misconceptions about common-law marriage in Colorado. Back in the 1950s, crooner Frank Sinatra had a top 10 hit with a song called Love and Marriage. Just for fun, you can watch Frank sing the classic song at the end of this post. It went something like this.
WARNING: Extremely Dangerous Plants Growing in Colorado Right Now
Being outdoors in Colorado can mean encountering all kinds of plants, never mind the occasional bear. Did you know there are at least 14 different plants growing in the Centennial state that can be harmful or fatal to people or pets?. In some instances, these plants look pretty tasty to...
coloradosun.com
Democrats in Colorado’s legislature want a ban on so-called assault weapons. Jared Polis doesn’t appear to be on board.
Three Democratic state lawmakers are preparing to introduce legislation banning so-called assault weapons in Colorado in response to the mass shootings that have plagued the state. But to get the bill into law they’ll need the signature of Gov. Jared Polis, who is already signaling that he’s not keen on...
coloradosun.com
Colorado is in a mental health crisis. Psychologists want to help by being allowed to prescribe medication.
Colorado, in the middle of a mental health crisis for all ages, has about 3,200 psychologists statewide who provide addiction counseling and talk therapy. What they can’t do is prescribe medications. When a psychologist thinks one of their patients needs an antidepressant, anxiety medication or an antipsychotic drug, they...
Gov. Polis says everyone in Colorado will "live their best life." Is it realistic?
Governor Jared Polis has begun his second term in office in Colorado. His inauguration speech was based around the idea of everyone in Colorado "living their best life." A future where there is unity and where everyone in Colorado thrives. A Colorado for all.
Higher energy bills drive surge in demand for payment assistance
DENVER — When she opened a recent natural gas bill, Deb Foley found an unwelcome surprise: her bill had tripled from $50 to nearly $160. "I was shocked, and a little frustrated, of course, and thought it was a mistake," she said. But it was no mistake, as thousands of other Xcel customers who found similarly high bills can attest.
Llama, 7 horses seized in Colorado, found without access to food or water
According to a January 10 report from the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office, one llama and seven horses were seized from a home near Deer Trail during the execution of a search warrant related to an animal cruelty investigation. Deputies received a complaint from someone about their poor treatment and condition,...
Colorado witness says object moving overhead was 'miles long' and 'terrifying'
A Colorado witness at Colorado Springs reported watching a “miles long” object with dull white lights moving in the direction of Cheyenne Mountain at 7:50 p.m. on November 29, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Should Colorado Ban Assault Weapons?
As a response to mass shootings in Colorado, 3 democratic lawmakers have a plan. increasing the age you can legally purchase a gun to 21,. introducing a waiting period between buying a gun and receiving it.
Comments / 0