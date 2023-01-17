ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sparta, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox17.com

Body found floating in Putnam County lake

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A body was found floating in a Putnam County lake on Wednesday. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) was notified of the body by a TWRA agent who was on a training mission on Center Hill Lake near the Hickey Boat Ramp. The victim...
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Multiple crashes snarl traffic across Middle Tennessee Thursday

UPDATE (8:06 a.m.)--FOX 17 News is no longer in Code Red Traffic. FOX 17 News is in a Code Red Traffic Alert due to multiple crashes in the Middle Tennessee area. Traffic troubles began early Thursday when two semi trucks crashed in Robertson County on I-65 South near Portland TN. The two crashes were unrelated. Crews have cleared the first crash which happened just after 2 a.m. but the second crash which took place just before 3 a.m. Emergency responders are still on the scene as southbound lanes remain closed while the scene is being investigated.
TENNESSEE STATE
WYSH AM 1380

MCSO: Missing man found dead

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says that a man reported missing earlier this month has been found dead. Officials say that the body of 29-year-old Matthew Jordan Hall was located on Friday, but provided few details. Hall had been reported missing after having last been seen in the early morning hours of January 7th leaving the Mountain Top Bar & Grill.
MORGAN COUNTY, TN
WATE

Missing Morgan County man found dead

Matthew Jordan Hall, 29, was “found deceased” on Jan. 13 according to The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. Matthew Jordan Hall, 29, was “found deceased” on Jan. 13 according to The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. Good Morning Tennessee at 4:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your...
MORGAN COUNTY, TN
On Target News

Man Struck by Vehicle in McMinnville

20-year-old John Trisler of McMinnville was crossing an intersection at Locust and North Chancery and was struck by a vehicle. The man received a significant head injury. According to Ben Cannon from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, around 7 pm, Trisler walked in front of a 2013 Toyota Avalon driven by 66-year-old Amy Stanford of McMinnville. Cannon said video footage from Walgreens showed Trisler crossing when there was a green light for North Chancery traffic, and he stepped in front of the car. EMS took Trisler to Vanderbilt in Nashville.
MCMINNVILLE, TN
Maury County Source

WEATHER ALERT- 1-18,2023

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 157 PM CST Wed Jan 18 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-190600- /O.NEW.KOHX.WI.Y.0001.230119T0100Z-230119T1200Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown, Allardt, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta, Crossville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma, Manchester, McMinnville, Altamont, Coalmont, Spencer, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski 157 PM CST Wed Jan 18 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy