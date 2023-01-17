Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Missing 3-year-old found in bottom of Cookeville pool, pronounced dead at hospital
A Cookeville girl has died after she was reported missing Thursday afternoon.
smokeybarn.com
(2 CRASH REPORT) Mustang Almost Goes Airborn In Hwy 25 Crash, Four Hospitalized
NEW DEAL TENNESSEE: (smokey Barn News) – A Hwy 25 crash nearly sent a driver airborne after he collided with the back-end of a parked trailer that was on the roadway loading a forklift. The crash occurred just before 6:30 pm on Hwy 25 at Mountain Lane just over...
Alabama woman’s death leads police to Tennessee house and sound of husband killing her 2 sons, himself
The investigation of the death of a Hazel Green woman led Tennessee police to a house where officers heard gunshots that killed her husband and two sons in an apparent murder-suicide. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said deputies conducting a welfare check on Chelle Mill Lane at about 11:15 p.m....
WAAY-TV
Hazel Green family found dead in Alabama, Tennessee homes in apparent murder-suicide
The Madison County Sheriff's Office is investigating the deaths of a family of four who were found dead in two separate locations: A home on Chelle Mill Lane in Hazel Green, and an address in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. The sheriff's office said deputies were called to do a welfare check about...
Cookeville child found drowned in pool after reported missing
A 3-year-old girl who was reported missing in Cookeville Thursday was found at the bottom of a nearby pool and later pronounced dead after she was taken to a local hospital.
fox17.com
Body found floating in Putnam County lake
PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A body was found floating in a Putnam County lake on Wednesday. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) was notified of the body by a TWRA agent who was on a training mission on Center Hill Lake near the Hickey Boat Ramp. The victim...
fox17.com
Multiple crashes snarl traffic across Middle Tennessee Thursday
UPDATE (8:06 a.m.)--FOX 17 News is no longer in Code Red Traffic. FOX 17 News is in a Code Red Traffic Alert due to multiple crashes in the Middle Tennessee area. Traffic troubles began early Thursday when two semi trucks crashed in Robertson County on I-65 South near Portland TN. The two crashes were unrelated. Crews have cleared the first crash which happened just after 2 a.m. but the second crash which took place just before 3 a.m. Emergency responders are still on the scene as southbound lanes remain closed while the scene is being investigated.
AL homicide suspect shoots his 2 kids, himself at Murfreesboro home, police say
Three people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Murfreesboro.
Brentwood man hit, killed by semi after running into traffic on I-65
I-65 northbound at Armory Drive in Nashville was closed Tuesday as authorities worked to clear a deadly crash.
WYSH AM 1380
MCSO: Missing man found dead
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says that a man reported missing earlier this month has been found dead. Officials say that the body of 29-year-old Matthew Jordan Hall was located on Friday, but provided few details. Hall had been reported missing after having last been seen in the early morning hours of January 7th leaving the Mountain Top Bar & Grill.
WATE
Missing Morgan County man found dead
Matthew Jordan Hall, 29, was “found deceased” on Jan. 13 according to The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. Matthew Jordan Hall, 29, was “found deceased” on Jan. 13 according to The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. Good Morning Tennessee at 4:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your...
Man Struck by Vehicle in McMinnville
20-year-old John Trisler of McMinnville was crossing an intersection at Locust and North Chancery and was struck by a vehicle. The man received a significant head injury. According to Ben Cannon from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, around 7 pm, Trisler walked in front of a 2013 Toyota Avalon driven by 66-year-old Amy Stanford of McMinnville. Cannon said video footage from Walgreens showed Trisler crossing when there was a green light for North Chancery traffic, and he stepped in front of the car. EMS took Trisler to Vanderbilt in Nashville.
Rescue dogs save sleeping Shelbyville family from house fire
The family told News 2 they were woken by their newest addition, Jigsaw, whose persistent barking alerted them to the ongoing danger.
Mind behind one of TN’s deadliest mass killings analyzed
Testimony on Thursday gave us a look into the mind of the man behind one of Tennessee's deadliest mass killings. Michael Cummins faces charges for eight brutal murders in Westmoreland in 2019.
WEATHER ALERT- 1-18,2023
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 157 PM CST Wed Jan 18 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-190600- /O.NEW.KOHX.WI.Y.0001.230119T0100Z-230119T1200Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown, Allardt, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta, Crossville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma, Manchester, McMinnville, Altamont, Coalmont, Spencer, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski 157 PM CST Wed Jan 18 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
wjle.com
One Parole Board Member Votes to Deny Parole for First Degree Murderer Archie Roberts. Final Decision From Board Expected Soon (View Video Here)
If the outcome of Wednesday’s parole hearing is any indication, 47-year-old Archie Lee Roberts, serving a life prison sentence in a 1993 DeKalb County murder case, may not be a free man for at least four more years. Roberts, age 17 at the time, shot and killed 18-year-old Eric...
I-24 reopens in Rutherford County after investigation into possible explosives
Motorists ran into delays along Interstate 24 in Rutherford County for several hours on Sunday after an out-of-state driver reported possible explosives in his vehicle.
thunder1320.com
Police release identity of deceased male discovered behind Walmart; foul play not suspected
Manchester Police Department has released the name of the deceased male found behind the Manchester Walmart on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. The man has been identified as Carlos Oropeza, a 45-year old Hispanic male. Police say that foul play “is not expected in Mr. Oropeza’s death, but results of an autopsy are pending.”
Body found behind Manchester Walmart; investigation underway
Police in Manchester are investigating after a body was found behind a Walmart Tuesday morning.
Woman charged with attempted homicide in East Nashville
A 30-year-old woman is accused of shooting another woman multiple times in East Nashville last week.
Comments / 0