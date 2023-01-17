Read full article on original website
GoLocalProv
Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - January 20, 2023
Every Friday, GoLocalProv takes a look at who is rising and who is falling in Rhode Island and national politics, business, culture, and sports. This week's list includes Alviti's dirty RIDOT, Almon going to the Hall of Fame, and losing Huey. Now, we are expanding the list, the political perspectives,...
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Rhode Island
Scituate Reservoir is the largest man-made lake in Rhode Island. Located in the center of the state near the city of Scituate, the 5.3 square mile reservoir supplies 60 percent of the drinking water to the state. This includes the capital city Providence. Created by building an earth-filled dam, now known as the Gainer Memorial Dam, the reservoir sits across the North Branch Pawtuxet River.
Mass. company accused of dumping thousands of tons of contaminated fill says charges are baseless
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Massachusetts construction company charged with illegally dumping thousands of tons of contaminated fill in Rhode Island during a highway construction project says it has done nothing wrong. The Rhode Island attorney general’s office announced Wednesday that Barletta Heavy Division, Inc., of Canton, is charged with...
ABC6.com
Data reveals most popular used cars in Rhode Island for 2022
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A study done by iSeeCars examined over 9 million used vehicles on the road to determine America’s favorite cars state by state. According to the data, the top three used cars sold in the United States are the Ford F-150, Chevy Silverado 1500 and the Ram 1500 pickup trucks.
GoLocalProv
EDITORIAL: Dirty RIDOT — Time for Alviti to Go
After a two year plus year investigation by GoLocal, which sparked both federal and state enforcement action on the dumping of contaminated soil in one of the poorest neighborhoods in Rhode Island, one thing is clear, Peter Alviti must go. GoLocal's exclusive reporting revealing the contamination at the 6/10 site...
newportthisweek.com
Electric Bill Shock
I just received my electric bill from Rhode Island Energy Company (formerly National Grid). My bill increased from $0.07 KW/h to $0.17KW/h. I questioned the customer service person at RI Energy, who said one of the reasons the cost has skyrocketed in Rhode Island is because of the 50 percent rule. The Rhode Island law makes energy companies reduce their consumption of fossil fuels by 50 percent. This law automatically gave all hardworking Rhode Islanders a 142 percent cost increase for electricity since April 2022.
EPA to review cleanups at several RI, Mass. sites
The five-year review aims to assess previous remediation efforts of sites on the EPA's National Priority List.
GoLocalProv
RIPTA Defends Hiring Fung’s Firm for Lobbying
On Thursday, GoLocal unveiled that the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA), which is headed by Scott Avedisian, the former Republican Mayor of Warwick, had signed an $84,000 no-bid contract with the firm of the former GOP Mayor of Cranston Allan Fung. Avedisian and Fung are long-time close political allies...
johnstonsunrise.net
“We currently don’t have any legal protections for forests like this” - Nathan Cornell
Nathan Cornell considers it the finest stand of beeches in Rhode Island. “They look really impressive this time of year because the leaves turn a metallic, coppery-gold color that stands out against the white bark,” he explains, motioning towards a grove of the old-growth forest near the Community College of Rhode Island. Fog billows eerily from a swamp behind the grove, tracing a frosty rime upon trees which were ancient when the Knight Campus was still the Knight Estate.
onthewater.com
Rhode Island Fishing Report- January 19, 2023
The Frances Fleet in Point Judith has been running trips for cod whenever the weather cooperates. The fishing hasn’t been lock and load, but most anglers are being rewarded for grinding out some time on the rail. Both jigs and bait have been producing some nice cod catches, and weights have varied as they’ve been both drifting and anchoring at times. To check on the schedule for upcoming trips and to make reservations check out their website or call the office.
GoLocalProv
Winners and Losers in McKee’s Budgets
Governor Dan McKee on Thursday submitted his FY24 $13.7 billion budget to the General Assembly. Mckee's office claims his budget proposal "focuses on maintaining a trend of fiscal responsibility with no broad-based tax increases, while proposing a nearly $100 million tax relief plan, critical investments in K-12 education to support improving student outcomes, and key investments to strengthen Rhode Island’s economy and increase access to good-paying jobs."
On the Job: SkillsRI internship program accepting applications
12 News continues to bring you Rhode Island employees who are currently hiring.
rinewstoday.com
$20/hr start for direct care workers for adults with developmental disabilities – Gina Macris
The state agency overseeing Rhode Island’s services for adults with developmental disabilities is asking for a $20 minimum hourly wage for direct care workers, effective July 1. The hike was ordered by a federal judge in 2021 to go into effect by 2024, causing consternation in the General Assembly...
Rhode Island governor to propose tax relief in budget plan
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island’s governor said in his State of the State address Tuesday that he will propose broad tax relief in his forthcoming budget plan. Democratic Gov. Dan McKee laid out his administration’s legislative plans and budget priorities in the address to the General Assembly — his second State of the State address. McKee said in his prepared remarks the budget he will submit to the General Assembly this week will propose a broad tax relief plan to help Rhode Island residents navigate inflationary pressures and make the state a more competitive place to do business....
WPRI
Eye on RI: make the most of winter!
Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local eventsand attractions!. Providence Art Club- Join the Providence Art Club on Sunday, January 22 for celebratory receptions to accompany three new exhibitions. The galleries will be open 12-4pm and refreshments will be served 2-4pm. Pinball Championship- On the weekend...
WPRI
Select the ideal educational journey for your child with Rhode Island Families for School Choice
Rhode Island Families for School Choice seek to empower families to choose the educational environment that best meets the strengths and needs for each student by advancing public policies and providing a voice for school choice. This morning on The Rhode Show we were joined by Sheila Konis and Matt...
Bill proposes changing the name of a Connecticut river
(WTNH) – A bill being proposed by a Connecticut legislator would change the name of a river back to its former name. State Representative Anthony Nolan, who serves the 39th District, introduced the legislation. The bill proposes that the Thames River be renamed to the Pequot River. The bill directs the state’s Department of Transportation […]
beckersasc.com
University Gastroenterology taps Dr. Eric Newton as president
Rhode Island's largest gastroenterology group, University Gastroenterology, has named Eric Newton, MD, as its next president, according to a Jan. 19 press release sent to Becker's. Dr. Newton has been a gastroenterologist at UGI for over 13 years. He will take over for current president Eric Berthiaume, MD, who has...
Zeus the ‘wolfdog’ finds forever home
It's official: Zeus, the dog who's believed to be part wolf, has found his forever home.
GoLocalProv
Inside Art with Michael Rose - Artist Portraits Highlighted at State House
For many years Rhode Island has made the visual arts a cornerstone of its brand. The weight of this identity as an especially creative place comes from the many hundreds of artists who bring the arts to life in the Ocean State. In an inspiring photography exhibition on view now in the lower level of the Rhode Island State House, engaging portraits of local artists highlight a cross-section of the personalities who make Rhode Island a cultural powerhouse.
