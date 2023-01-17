ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

RadarOnline

'I'm Not Doing That': VP Kamala Harris REFUSES To Take Knee With President Biden & Golden State Warriors During Awkward Photo-Op At White House

Vice President Kamala Harris made an awkward scene this week as she and President Joe Biden met with the Golden State Warriors to celebrate the team’s NBA championship win, RadarOnline.com has learned.The uncomfortable incident took place on Tuesday as the Warriors visited the White House to meet with the president and vice president and take pictures.But shortly before the meet-and-greet concluded, and as the parties gathered to take a few last photos together, the visit took a turn for the worse when President Biden insisted on getting down on one knee in front of the team.“I'll tell you what,” Biden...
Bossip

Grand Ol’ Plotting: Loser Republican Politician Solomon Peña Arrested For Conspiracy To Shoot Democrat Counterparts

Conservative politics is as toxic and dangerous as it’s ever been and this is a prime example of how absolutely out of control these people are…. Solomon Peña is a failed Republican candidate for the House of Representatives in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Last year, Peña lost his race to his Democratic opponent and sufficed to say, the loss is something that would constantly grind his gears. In fact, his gears were so ground that he hired hitmen to do drive-by shootings at the homes of four of those Democrats according to a Yahoo! News report.
