Read full article on original website
Related
Trump Stuns the Nation by Threatening DeSantis Directly
Photo byPhoto 171068188 / Trump © Matthew Bills | Dreamstime.com. Former President Donald Trump has a new mortal enemy. Trump directly warned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis against his potential presidential run in 2024 on a conservative podcast, "The Water Cooler,"
$1.35 Billion Lottery Winner From Maine Would Have Been $52 Million Richer if They’d Bought Their Ticket One Mile Away
Crossing the New Hampshire border would have saved the lucky winner $52m in state income taxes. Friday 13 January saw the vast Mega Millions jackpot won by a lucky ticket holder who purchased their winning ticket from Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine.
msn.com
Trump Asks 'What's Going On' With Obama Administration, Urges Investigation
Former President Donald Trump has lashed out at Special Counsel Jack Smith, while demanding that he investigate "what's going on" with the administration of former President Barack Obama instead of him. Trump on Wednesday argued that Smith was working for "Marxist Democrat friends" and suggested that he should focus his...
Ukraine's Newest Weapon Should Worry Russia's Navy, Air Force: Ex-General
"Life is about to start getting very uncomfortable" for Putin's military due to a small, precise bomb, Retired Lt. General Ben Hodges said.
On his last day as governor, Larry Hogan said Ron DeSantis' 2024 presidential run could be stifled by his 'terrible job' of reaching out to swing voters
Governor Larry Hogan also said he was still considering whether or not he would run for president in 2024.
A Russian ship that's been off the coast of Hawaii for weeks is believed to be gathering intelligence, the US Coast Guard says
The Coast Guard said "foreign-flagged military vessels have often been observed operating and loitering" and shared video of the Russian ship.
State Jobs: Pennsylvania Eliminates Four-Year Degree Requirement — Will Others Follow?
In a huge win for job seekers, the state of Pennsylvania has eliminated the requirement for a four-year college degree as regards 92% of state jobs. The Future of Finances: Gen Z & How They Relate...
News outlets join to oppose gag order in Idaho stabbing case
Twenty regional and national news organizations have formed a coalition to ask a judge to narrow a gag order in the case of a man accused of killing four University of Idaho students
Federal judge sanctions Trump, attorneys over $900,000 for ‘a continuing pattern of misuse of the courts’
A federal judge in Florida on Thursday sanctioned former President Trump and his legal team more than $900,000 for what he characterized as a “continuing pattern” of misusing the court to pursue political interests in response to a “frivolous” case against former senator and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. “This case should never have been…
Why are eggs so expensive right now, and when will the price come down? Here's a look
The rising cost of groceries — and in particular, eggs — is getting a lot of attention in Michigan and across the U.S. So, why are eggs so expensive? And when can shoppers expect the price, now averaging over $4 a dozen, to come down?
Comments / 0