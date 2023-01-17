Read full article on original website
Home is severely damaged in fire in Wadena County
(Wadena County, MN)--Authorities say a home has been severely damaged following a fire in Wadena County. The fire took place on Friday just off of County Highway 7 north of Staples. According to the report, Wadena County deputies arrived on the scene and found flames covering part of the home. Deputies found no vehicle at the home and learned the home was unoccupied at the time of the fire.
One person is injured in rollover crash near Miltona
(Miltona, MN)--One person is reportedly injured following a crash in Douglas County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash took place on Tuesday morning on Highway 29 north of Miltona. A Ford Ranger, driven by Joseph Zemba, 57, of Kensington, was travelling southbound on Highway 29 when it lost control, left the roadway and rolled. Zemba reportedly suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Alomere Health.
Stearns County Holding Jail Tours on Saturday
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Stearns County Sheriff's Office is holding an open house on Saturday where you can get a tour of the jail and Law Enforcement Center. Staff will take you on a walk-through of the jail, shooting range, 911 dispatch center, and garage. Visitors will get...
Fires Set At Several Government, Healthcare Buildings in Willmar
WILLMAR (WJON News) -- A Willmar woman was arrested for allegedly trying to burn down several government and healthcare buildings. A police officer was on patrol on Sunday morning when they discovered what appeared to be an attempt to set fire to the front doorway of the Willmar Fire Station.
How Long Can you Expect to Wait at a Stop Light in St. Cloud?
Stop lights never seem to turn green fast enough when you are in a hurry. How long are you actually waiting? Blake Redfield is the Traffic Systems Manager for both the City of St. Cloud and Stearns County. He says the longest you could wait for a light in St. Cloud is 3 minutes unless there is an emergency vehicle situation happening at that intersection.
Iconic Purple Vining Palace Bar For Sale in Ottertail County
If you have ever been to the small town of Vining, Minnesota in Ottertail County, chances are good you stopped by the Vining Palace. It's a hard place to miss, being that it is a big building painted a lovely shade of lavender. If you want to move to a...
The City of Rice in Minnesota Just Added This Great Safety Feature
The City of Rice has joined in with other great cities around the country, in providing a Safe Exchange Zone. WHAT IS A 'SAFE EXCHANGE ZONE?" What is a Safe Exchange Zone? If you are someone that wants to sell or purchase something from a stranger, and perhaps you are using a social media site to promote the goods that you are trying to sell or purchase, a 'Safe Exchange Zone' is a place you can go to meet the person you are selling or buying from, and make the exchange in a safe place that is monitored.
Another Look at ‘Brain Gain’ in Rural Minnesota
Editor’s Note: A version of this story first appeared in Mile Markers, a twice monthly newsletter from Open Campus about the role of colleges in rural America. You can join the mailing list at the bottom of this article to receive future editions in your inbox. There is one...
Little Falls Mall Turning Into “Winter Wonderland” Saturday
(KNSI) – The Victor Mall in Little Falls is transforming into a winter wonderland this Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. At least a dozen vendors will have items for sale. There will also be door prizes and snowflakes hidden throughout the building, which yield more giveaways if you come across one. No purchase is necessary.
