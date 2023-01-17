Read full article on original website
Heavy police presence on Montgomery St. SW in Decatur
Explaining the charges in the Miles case
Mother of overdose victim files wrongful death lawsuit against oncologist, Walgreens in north Alabama
A North Alabama oncologist is at the center of a recently filed wrongful death lawsuit tied to alleged conduct that led to his medical license being stripped.
Several agencies respond to neighboring Decatur homes
Several agencies, including the Morgan County Sheriff's Office, are responding to neighboring homes in Decatur on Thursday.
‘Limestone County is booming’: New projects underway in North Alabama’s fastest-growing county
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Limestone County is the fastest-growing county in North Alabama and with new growth comes upcoming projects and development. Limestone County’s Economic Development Association president Bethany Shockney believes the several new projects underway in Athens will help the city keep up with its growing population. She also says members of the community are excited to see the city growing and for what is to come.
Another Regions Bank Robbery Under Investigation
Covenant Christian School Headmaster placed on leave following ‘terroristic threat’ allegedly made by student
The Headmaster of Covenant Christian School has been placed on paid administrative leave following a recent incident where a student allegedly made a "terroristic threat."
Closed bedroom door saved 2 children from possibly dying in Decatur house fire, fire marshal says
Two young lives were saved thanks to their bedroom door being closed during a Decatur house fire that broke out Monday morning. "Close Before You Doze" are the words Decatur Fire & Rescue is now emphasizing for all residents. They were asleep inside the home with the door closed at...
Attorney reflects on time working with Vicky White
Victim identified in Wednesday night Somerville shooting
SOMERVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a reported shooting in Somerville that happened on Wednesday evening. According to deputies, 50-year-old Daniel Keahey was found around 8 p.m. on Curry Chapel Road suffering from a gunshot wound. Officials announced that Keahey died from...
Escaped Alabama inmate, wanted jailer may be in Ford SUV, U.S. Marshal says
Deputies investigating reported shooting on Curry Chapel Road in Somerville
Florence Police: Man facing indecent exposure charge after exposing himself to female at McFarland Park
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - One man was arrested by Florence Police on Wednesday following an alleged flashing incident at McFarland Park. According to a spokesperson with the Florence Police Department, a 20-year-old female filed a complaint stating a male asked her for directions in the park and then exposed himself to her. The female gave a detailed description of the man and his vehicle to responding officers.
Mental health resources available to Lauderdale County residents in need
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Many Florence and Muscle Shoals residents are shocked and saddened by two recent, very public acts of self-harm. Lauderdale County Sheriff Joe Hamilton is speaking out about the increased number of people committing acts of self-harm in the area. “Over the past couple of weeks, we...
Double Springs officer requires hand surgery after chase ends in gunfire, standoff
DOUBLE SPRINGS, Ala. — A Double Springs Police Officer will need surgery to remove a bullet from his hand after a chase through town Tuesday ended with gunfire and a three-hour long standoff. Police said the suspect, identified as Jeffrey Lee Adair, was driving erratically which led to the...
Lauderdale County family loses $100,000 to construction loan scam
A victim is speaking out about a Lauderdale County contractor who she says scammed her out of more than $100,000. Beverly Jeffers had big plans for the plot of land she had purchased next to her childhood home. "This is my dad's land. It's always been home, and we were...
Muscle Shoals Police Seeking Qualified Applicants
THE MUSCLE SHOALS POLICE DEPARTMENT IS SEEKING QUALIFIED APPLICANTS FOR THE POSITION OF POLICE OFFICER. STARTING NON-CERTIFIED IN $20.01 CERTIFIED $28.12. APPLICATIONS DEADLINE IS FRIDAY JANUARY 27TH AT 4:30.
Colbert County Man Killed in MVA Tuesday in Tuscumbia
A COLBERT COUNTY MAN WAS KILLED TUESDAY IN A FATAL MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH IN TUSCUMBIA. EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO THE THREE VEHICLE CRASH ON EAST SIXTH STREET AROUND 8:20 AM. KENDRICK NEWSOME, 26, OF TUSCUMBIA WAS PRONOUCED DEAD AT THE SCENE. A FEMALE PASSENGER WHO WAS ALSO RIDING WITH NEWSOME WAS ALSO INJURED.
9-year-old attacked by dogs in Lawrence County makes a complete recovery
A 9-year-old boy in Lawrence County has completely healed after being attacked by a pack of dogs. It happened on Lawrence County Road 582 in September 2022. Gavin Peoples was injured in the attack and rushed to Huntsville Hospital with serious injuries. PREVIOUS: 9-year-old boy hospitalized after violent attack by...
