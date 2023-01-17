ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lauderdale County, AL

WAFF

Heavy police presence on Montgomery St. SW in Decatur

DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Explaining the charges in the Miles case

FLORENCE, AL
WAFF

‘Limestone County is booming’: New projects underway in North Alabama’s fastest-growing county

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Limestone County is the fastest-growing county in North Alabama and with new growth comes upcoming projects and development. Limestone County’s Economic Development Association president Bethany Shockney believes the several new projects underway in Athens will help the city keep up with its growing population. She also says members of the community are excited to see the city growing and for what is to come.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

Another Regions Bank Robbery Under Investigation

The Regions Bank on Madison Boulevard was robbed by two men wearing masks on Wednesday, according to authorities. The Regions Bank on Madison Boulevard was robbed by two men wearing masks on Wednesday, according to authorities. Make-A-Wish Alabama has Open Spots for Trailblaze …. The endurance hiking event is kicking...
MADISON, AL
cenlanow.com

Attorney reflects on time working with Vicky White

FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — Lauderdale County attorney Temberly Sledge said she regularly worked with Vicky White for more than a decade. Sledge told News 19 that after hearing that Vicky White helped inmate Casey White escape she felt “shocked and disappointed.”. Many people considered Vicky White to be...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Victim identified in Wednesday night Somerville shooting

SOMERVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a reported shooting in Somerville that happened on Wednesday evening. According to deputies, 50-year-old Daniel Keahey was found around 8 p.m. on Curry Chapel Road suffering from a gunshot wound. Officials announced that Keahey died from...
SOMERVILLE, AL
WAFF

Florence Police: Man facing indecent exposure charge after exposing himself to female at McFarland Park

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - One man was arrested by Florence Police on Wednesday following an alleged flashing incident at McFarland Park. According to a spokesperson with the Florence Police Department, a 20-year-old female filed a complaint stating a male asked her for directions in the park and then exposed himself to her. The female gave a detailed description of the man and his vehicle to responding officers.
FLORENCE, AL
radio7media.com

Colbert County Man Killed in MVA Tuesday in Tuscumbia

A COLBERT COUNTY MAN WAS KILLED TUESDAY IN A FATAL MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH IN TUSCUMBIA. EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO THE THREE VEHICLE CRASH ON EAST SIXTH STREET AROUND 8:20 AM. KENDRICK NEWSOME, 26, OF TUSCUMBIA WAS PRONOUCED DEAD AT THE SCENE. A FEMALE PASSENGER WHO WAS ALSO RIDING WITH NEWSOME WAS ALSO INJURED.
TUSCUMBIA, AL

