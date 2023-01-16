ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Time Reclaimed: How Maxine Waters’s Life Of Service Defines Poise

By Brandon Caldwell
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E2Miz_0kHJUf7S00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cz4p4_0kHJUf7S00

Source: Tasos Katopodis / Getty

M axine Waters had served in the United States Congress for more than twenty-five years before she became a viral sensation for Generation Z .

In 2017, Waters utilized a House Financial Services Committee meeting not to be talked over, nor disrespected. When then-Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin attempted to wiggle out of Waters’ questioning, she routinely repeated, “Reclaiming my time,” to steer the conversation back to why those members of Congress were in the hearing in the first place.

The soundbite turned into a viral meme and was included in Jasmine Sullivan ‘s 2021 single “Tragic.”

A life dedicated to serving her California constituents and being a vocal firebrand has made Waters an institution on Capitol Hill. It’s also why the longtime Congresswoman will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the fifth annual Urban One Honors airing on Monday (January 16).

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. ( Terms and conditions ).

Considered by many to be one of the most women in politics and among the most powerful Black women in the world, Waters rose from humble beginnings in St. Louis, Missouri, before moving to Los Angeles, California, like many who found themselves swept up in The Great Migration. Waters’ initial fight was for parents of the Head Start program in Watts, California.

“Head Start encouraged me to finish my education; taught me the importance and value of community organizing; made me acutely aware of the many issues facing our young children; and inspired me to get involved in politics to make a difference in the lives of others, particularly the least of these,” Waters told Congress while honoring Head Start founder Jule Sugarmann in 2010 .

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM . SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE .

Congresswoman Waters has long maintained advocacy for the under-housed, the under-served and many other minority groups in California as in the world. In her eyes, a life in politics has been a calling for men and women to use their voices from the 1992 L.A. Uprising to divestment from apartheid in South Africa; Waters has long stood with the people — and isn’t afraid to continue to stand with them.

“I am one who believes in the power of the people,” Waters told Teen Vogue in 2017. “I am inspired when I see people hit the streets, who challenge their elected officials, and are willing to stand up and fight. I encourage it.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Waters is among several individuals being honored at the fifth annual Urban One Honors . Read profiles on other noted honorees, including Pharrell , LL Cool J and more. Tune in at 8 p.m., 7 p.m. CST on TV One on Monday, January 16.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o7DpL_0kHJUf7S00

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

'I'm Not Doing That': VP Kamala Harris REFUSES To Take Knee With President Biden & Golden State Warriors During Awkward Photo-Op At White House

Vice President Kamala Harris made an awkward scene this week as she and President Joe Biden met with the Golden State Warriors to celebrate the team’s NBA championship win, RadarOnline.com has learned.The uncomfortable incident took place on Tuesday as the Warriors visited the White House to meet with the president and vice president and take pictures.But shortly before the meet-and-greet concluded, and as the parties gathered to take a few last photos together, the visit took a turn for the worse when President Biden insisted on getting down on one knee in front of the team.“I'll tell you what,” Biden...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RadarOnline

'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'

Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
ARKANSAS STATE
Shine My Crown

First Black Woman to Run for President Dead at 92￼

Charlene Mitchell, the 1968 Communist Party presidential nominee and first Black woman to run for US president has died at a local Manhattan nursing home, her son Steven Mitchell confirmed to the New York Times. She was 92. Mitchell was a staunch advocate of the Communist Party and joined the...
MANHATTAN, NY
Upworthy

Black family receives million-dollar home that was confiscated from them during Jim Crow era

Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 13, 2021. It has since been updated. Just under a hundred years ago, a Black couple in California was forced to surrender their beachfront resort property in Manhattan Beach, a town in the southern part of the state best known for its scenic expanse. At the time, the area was home to dozens of Black families, and the couple's lodge was filled with the energy and music of Black entertainers. Unfortunately, owners Charles and Willa Bruce were forcefully torn away from the property by city officials owing to strict racial segregation and harassment from white neighbors and the supremacist group Ku Klux Klan. Now, their descendants are likely to receive the property, Los Angeles County officials have stated. Working with lawmakers, the officials plan to return the property, estimated to be worth $75 million, CNN reports.
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
TheDailyBeast

Trump’s Shortlist of VP Picks All Have One Thing in Common

Donald Trump’s third bid for the presidency has thus far been uncharacteristically sleepy, but confidants are hoping that floating names for a hypothetical running mate can awaken Trump and snap his campaign out of its slumber.While the former president’s campaign has yet to make many hires in early primary states—or even leave the state of Florida to do any actual campaigning—Trump and his inner circle have been tossing around names for an entirely premature veepstakes, according to two sources that have spoken to Trump as well as a GOP strategist familiar with the conversations.And the one common thread among Trump’s...
ARIZONA STATE
Rolling Stone

Navy SEAL Deserter Killed During Intense Ukraine Battle

A former American special operator died early Thursday morning after being wounded days before fighting alongside the Ukrainian military during intense combat in the eastern frontline city of Bakhmut.  Daniel Swift, 35, lived mostly in the Pacific Northwest and served as a Navy SEAL. The U.S. Navy told Rolling Stone on Friday that Swift is currently designated as an active deserter, and has been since March 2019.  Divorced, he leaves behind four children. Swift represents a climbing number of U.S. military veterans that have been killed over the past year while fighting Russian forces despite President Biden’s pleas for Americans to...
OREGON STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The 20 Worst Cities for Black Americans

Today is Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the United States, a holiday meant to honor the life of one of, if not the most important figures in the fight for racial equality in this country. Systemic racism and historical inequality have ingrained racial disparities into daily life in America. Black Americans are much more […]
WISCONSIN STATE
BET

Economist Says Reparations To Black Americans Would Total $13 To $14 Trillion

The American Economic Association held its annual conference last week, and featured the latest work of Duke University professor of public policy Dr. William “Sandy” Darity. He’s the leading Black economist on Black wealth and reparations. His 2020 book, “From Here to Equality: Reparations for Black Americans in the Twenty-First Century,” has shaped all the conversations about reparations to the descendents of Africans who were stolen from their homes and enslaved in the US.
Smithonian

How History Forgot Rosewood, a Black Town Razed by a White Mob

A hundred years ago, central Florida was home to a town called Rosewood. And then, suddenly, it wasn’t. In January 1923, Rosewood was wiped off the map by a week of mob violence, then erased from history by people who didn’t want to talk about what had happened to the town’s primarily Black residents.
FLORIDA STATE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

338
Followers
3K+
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

Listen to Rickey Smiley Morning Show weekday mornings from 6-10AM EST!

 https://rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy