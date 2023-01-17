Read full article on original website
Career Experts Evaluate the Worth of Several College Degrees
One of the most important decisions a high school graduate pursuing a college degree can make is deciding their major. College is an investment in their future, but it can come at a hefty price. Students in the United States attending a public 4-year in-state institution and living on campus pay an average of $25,707 per year or $102,828 over 4 years. The price tag rises considerably for students attending out-of-state or private universities. It makes sense to choose your major carefully.
North Cagayan Gaming & Amusement Corporation Joins CEZA Business Technologies to Produce CEZA 3.0
The Cagayan Economic Zone is producing a one-stop shop from the global market called CEZA 3.0 after the partnership of CEZA Business Technologies and the North Cagayan Gaming & Amusement Corporation. The two organizations are expected to be the exclusive technical arm of the one-stop shop, which will focus on...
Strong Leadership is Key to Embracing Digital Transformation in Healthcare
Healthcare is constantly evolving due to various issues: declining profit margins, pricing pressures, geopolitical forces, and stringent regulatory and legislative requirements. Such changes demand strong leaders who can provide clear direction and an effective roadmap to the digital transformation that will induce the next wave of innovation, claims GlobalData. A...
VP Harris Announces $100M Initiative for Young African Leaders
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris has announced a new $100 million government initiative aimed to support young African leaders. The Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) advances leadership and entrepreneurial traits amongst a select group of African-based participants and connects them with American leaders to engage in academic and leadership training. The initiative is under the arm of the Department of State and USAID and is funded and managed by the State Department’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs.
Degrees Be Damned: The Free Night School for Aus Creatives who Hate Uni
Not everyone fits the uni mould – and this is especially true for anyone creative by nature. The central dissonance at the heart of creative industries – whether it be advertising, design, content creation, writing, or publishing – is that you’re expected to have spent 3 years or so in a media or marketing course, which is usually abysmal and soul-inhaling, to get a job that is supposed to be creative.
Sustainable Potato Enjoyment: Lamb Weston / Meijer’s progress report on 2030 Sustainability Agenda
Lamb Weston / Meijer released its Sustainability Report 2021-2022, based on its 2030 Sustainability Agenda and the UN Sustainable Development Goals. Working with its customers, growers, business partners and employees, the company made good progress on the three key challenges through which it believes it can make the greatest contribution, as it strives to achieve its sustainability agenda and create positive impact from potato to plate.
How to Leverage Adversity for Business Success
In operating a business, the one thing entrepreneurs can undoubtedly expect is to encounter challenges.
Shein Invests in Next-Gen Design Talent
Shein celebrates the second anniversary of its design incubator this month, having invested $55 million to date in emerging talent across the globe. Launched in 2021, the Shein X program has seen almost 3,000 aspiring designers and artists from 20 European countries launch their own collections to international audiences, the China-based fast fashion firm said Wednesday. The incubator’s curriculum shepherds students through the end-to-end process of bringing products to market, from product development to manufacturing, supply chain logistics and marketing, funded through the program. Designers retain rights to the designs created during the program, and the majority of sales profits are disbursed...
What does ESG mean? Two business scholars explain what environmental, social and governance standards and principles are
Most marriage and health studies have focused on married men and women. But more recent studies examine relationships in which partners have the same gender identity, the same biological sex and who are gender diverse.
Synthetic populations and improved social simulations for guiding decision-making
Synthetic populations are computer-generated groups of people that are designed to look like real populations. They are built using public census information about people's characteristics, such as their age, gender, and job, alongside statistical algorithms that help put it all together. Their main application is for conducting so-called social simulations...
Using Moroccan tea tray mathematics to turn robots into skilled waiters
Researchers at the Munich Institute of Robotics and Machine intelligence (MIRMI) at the Technical University of Munich (TUM) have developed a model that enables a robot to serve tea and coffee faster and more safely than humans—with no sloshing. The mathematics behind the pendulum used in the concept is more than 300 years old.
Changing How We View the Universe: Meet The Woman Illuminating the Work of Black Women in Science
An Ivy-league-educated cosmologist with a knack for challenging the status quo is changing the game for Black women in the field of scientific research. In a recent Forbes feature story, Chanda Prescod-Weinstein, admits that Black women have long been “overlooked and under-cited,” so she conceived a genius idea to compile a list of professional physics-related publications written by Black women with the intent to highlight them and their work.
Opinion: The Math of Being Single
Photo bydarius-bashar-ehc4tN4DXHY-unsplashWe have a society that seems to be pretty abysmal at math. Hey, I’m not one to talk. I hate math. I was never good at it, although I improved considerably when dollar signs were added to equations. But there seems to be this unspoken math in our society when it comes to relationships, or the lack thereof.
Guitar maker uses unique materials to lower environmental impact
Amna Nawaz: So, what do honeycombs, mushrooms and corn husks have in common? They're all ingredients that a New England guitar maker uses to reduce her impact on the environment. Michelle San Miguel of Rhode Island PBS Weekly. Michelle San Miguel of Rhode Island PBS has for our arts and...
The Science of Social Skills: How to Develop Confidence and Connections
People who are shy are often mistaken for being cold, aloof, or awkward. Even though shyness is a common trait, there’s still a societal tendency to tell people how not to be shy — as if it’s a personality trait greatly in need of correction to properly navigate the world. Yet, no one would think of telling a socially gregarious person how to be a bit more reserved.
