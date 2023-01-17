Shein celebrates the second anniversary of its design incubator this month, having invested $55 million to date in emerging talent across the globe. Launched in 2021, the Shein X program has seen almost 3,000 aspiring designers and artists from 20 European countries launch their own collections to international audiences, the China-based fast fashion firm said Wednesday. The incubator’s curriculum shepherds students through the end-to-end process of bringing products to market, from product development to manufacturing, supply chain logistics and marketing, funded through the program. Designers retain rights to the designs created during the program, and the majority of sales profits are disbursed...

