CADIZ—When Robert Cochran was 32 years old, he emigrated to what would, nearly ten years later, become Harrison County. The year was 1803, and Cadiz was recently established. Cochran bought 80 acres of land about a mile outside of town for $200. There, according to the book “Historical Collections of Harrison County,” he built “a cabin of poles, daubed inside and out with mud, having a stick chimney, puncheon floor, clap-board roof, and clap-board door.” In the winter, he was joined by his friend John Maholm. They would have their meals together and then head out to each work on their own, clearing the land.

