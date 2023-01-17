ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uhrichsville, OH

wtuz.com

New Board of Elections Member to be Appointed

Nick McWilliams reporting – Residents interested in assisting with elections during a four-year term are urged to apply with the Tuscarawas County Democratic Party. The party’s Executive Committee will meet at 6 p.m. on February 7th to appoint a new representative on the Board of Elections. The group...
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Former Dover Mayor to be Sentenced Tuesday

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Former Dover Mayor Richard Homrighausen is to be sentenced at 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon on theft in office charges. The judge on his case denied a motion for a new trial last week. Homrighausen was found guilty of a total of...
DOVER, OH
wtuz.com

Dennison Fire Responded to Over 1,000 Calls

Mary Alice Reporting – Fire-related and medical calls were up in the Dennison Fire Department’s service area. Responders cover the village, Midvale, the townships of Mill and Union, and for EMS, the coverage also includes the Village of Tuscarawas and Warwick Township. Chief Dave McConnell says, in 2022,...
DENNISON, OH
wtuz.com

Duane A. “Red” Ferris – January 14, 2023

Duane A. “Red” Ferris, 96, of New Philadelphia, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 14, 2023, in Community Hospice-Truman House in New Philadelphia following a period of declining health. Born in Dover, “Red” was the son of the late William E. and Melva (Ludi) Ferris and prior to...
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
whbc.com

Parole Board Recommends Against Clemency for Keith

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – Governor Mike DeWine makes the final decision, but the Ohio Parole Board has recommended against clemency for Canton native Kevin Keith. He has long maintained his innocence in the 1994 murders of two women and a 4-year-old girl in Bucyrus.
OHIO STATE
wtuz.com

Homrighausen Receives Fines for Criminal Sentencing

Nick McWilliams reporting – Richard Homrighausen is subject to thousands of dollars in fines, stemming from weddings fees he pocketed. The former Dover mayor, who is now barred from holding office in Ohio for life following a jury finding him guilty of a felony theft-in-office count, will not be subject to jail time as a part of the sentence from Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Judge Elizabeth Thomakos.
DOVER, OH
whbc.com

Carroll Fire Ruled Arson

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A recent suspicious fire in Carroll County has been ruled an arson by the State Fire Marshal. The former East Carroll Nursing Home property on Apollo Road NE in the northeast corner of the county burned down over the past weekend. A...
CARROLL COUNTY, OH
hbsdealer.com

Tractor Supply opens latest and largest distribution center

Tractor Supply Company has opened its latest and largest distribution center in Navarre, Ohio. Earlier today, Tractor Supply executives and team members celebrated the grand opening. Local elected officials and community leaders were also in attendance. The new facility will support the company’s continued growth and U.S. expansion. It’s also...
NAVARRE, OH
Farm and Dairy

Car wash with RE, and misc.

New Philadelphia, OH – On-Site & Online Bidding Available. Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidder on location: 1431 Kaderly St. NW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663 Directions: Take SR 800 north of New Philadelphia or south of Dover to Anola Ave. and go west to Kaderly and south to auction. Watch for KIKO signs.
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
Harrison News-Herald

At home in Harrison County

CADIZ—When Robert Cochran was 32 years old, he emigrated to what would, nearly ten years later, become Harrison County. The year was 1803, and Cadiz was recently established. Cochran bought 80 acres of land about a mile outside of town for $200. There, according to the book “Historical Collections of Harrison County,” he built “a cabin of poles, daubed inside and out with mud, having a stick chimney, puncheon floor, clap-board roof, and clap-board door.” In the winter, he was joined by his friend John Maholm. They would have their meals together and then head out to each work on their own, clearing the land.
HARRISON COUNTY, OH
wtuz.com

Lois V. Espenschied – January 16, 2023

Lois V. Espenschied, 95, of Dover passed away at Park Village Nursing Home on the evening of January 16, 2023. Lois was born in Baltic in 1927, to C. Eugene and Hilda Regula. In 1948, she married Fred Espenschied who preceded her in death. A son, Mike, a daughter, Sherry (Cheryl), a granddaughter, Kathy, and a grandson, Bobby also preceded her in death.
DOVER, OH
wtuz.com

Suspected Drug Activity, Arrests Made

Mary Alice Reporting – Wednesday morning two females were taken into custody and drug items, cash, and a firearm were located. According to the Village of Dennison Police Department, Patrolman Anthony Frame spotted two females inside a truck outside of a residence with ties to suspected drug activity. This...
DENNISON, OH
wtuz.com

Mary Amelia Manella – January 16, 2023

Mary Amelia Manella 98, of New Philadelphia, passed away on January 16, 2023. . Mary was born in Mineral City, Ohio on Jan. 27, 1924. She was the salutatorian of her graduating class from Mineral City High School and was a lifelong and devoted member of the American Legion Auxiliary and Post 519.
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH

