ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LeBron James scores 48 to edge closer to NBA scoring record and shares retirement advice to ‘dear friend’ Tom Brady

By CNN Newsource
KEYT
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

Boston Celtics NBA champion who played at Villanova and also coached Sixers has died

Longtime NBA coach and player Chris Ford has died. Ford reportedly died Tuesday night due to heart failure. “Chris was beloved by his family, friends, and teammates,” his family said in a statement. “He had a great love for his family, the city of Boston, the fans, and the entire Celtics family. He always showed humility and respect for all those that were fortunate enough to be a part of his life.”
BOSTON, MA
msn.com

Longtime NBA Player, Coach Has Died At 74

Chris Ford, a former NBA player and coach, has passed away this week. He was 74 years old. Ford started his NBA career as a second-round pick for the Pistons. After spending several years in the Motor City, he was traded to the Celtics. Arguably the greatest achievement of Ford's...
hubpages.com

10 NBA Players Like Kevin Durant But Not Quite

Like him or hate him, Kevin Durant’s legacy for the sport of basketball is undisputed. Even his haters and critics know there’s more than a 99-percent chance of him being inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame (HOF). The question on him making the HOF, is only when—seeing as Durant seems to defy the rules of aging and expectations from athletes who went through Achilles tendon surgery.
NBC Philadelphia

Highest Scoring Games of LeBron James' NBA Career

Highest scoring games of LeBron James’ NBA career originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. LeBron James is one of the most prolific scorers the NBA has ever seen. And you don't become one of the league's best scorers without putting up a ton of big performances over the course of your career.
Larry Brown Sports

Chargers GM has interesting response to rumors about Brandon Staley

There were widespread calls for Brandon Staley’s job after the Los Angeles Chargers blew a 27-0 lead in the playoffs and lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars last weekend, but apparently those calls were not shared by the Chargers’ front office. The Chargers made a few changes to their coaching staff this week, as they got... The post Chargers GM has interesting response to rumors about Brandon Staley appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy