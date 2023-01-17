Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
West Louisville families choosing to keep students close to home under new student assignment plan
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The first application period is underway for the newly adopted student assignment plan at Jefferson County Public Schools and parents are choosing schools closer to home. The plan was passed last June and established a "choice zone" in and near west Louisville to give families options...
Wave 3
JCPS School Choice Plan to give district students options for first time in decades
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - When the 2023-2024 school year begins in August, thousands of Jefferson County Public Schools students will have a chance to choose which school they attend for the first time in decades. The Jefferson County Board of Education provided an update Tuesday night to the district’s School...
spectrumnews1.com
Racial justice protesters rally against fundraiser where former LMPD Sgt. Mattingly scheduled to speak
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — A community group that aims to promote unity held a protest in Bowling Green in honor of Breonna Taylor. They opposed a scheduled event where former Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) officer Jonathan Mattingly would have spoken to a group of Republican women voters. Mattingly was one of three who took part in the infamous raid that killed Taylor.
WLKY.com
Kentucky moving toward more holistic approach to substance abuse treatment
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky has developed a comprehensive strategy for combatting substance abuse treatment, and the $842 million in legal settlements with pharmaceutical companies and distributors could help fund key components. That's according to key figures who spoke to state lawmakers on Thursday in Frankfort. One lesson from the...
Wave 3
‘It happens every day in every zip code in our city’: Local expert breaks down human trafficking in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month. Jaime Thompson, a local social worker with the McNary Group, says people of all ages and genders are forced into human trafficking in Louisville. “We don’t have a lot of quantitative data that’s really easy to flip off and say...
Wave 3
812 Hemp celebrates opening in Clarksville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new location for a CBD product store celebrated their official opening in Clarksville, Indiana. 812 Hemp is the Clarksville sister store of 502 Hemp established in Louisville. The store said they are a source of high-quality, pharmaceutical-grade CBD, help extract products and education. It took...
wdrb.com
Be Our Guest at 8th St. Pizza
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest at 8th St. Pizza. The restaurant is in The Breakwater on Spring Street in New Albany. The restaurant sells more than just pizza. Enjoy garlic sticks, pepperoni sticks, calzones, salads and dessert. 8th St. Pizza also focuses on giving back to the underserved....
fox56news.com
Increased patrols near St. Clair Mall in Frankfort
The patrols will take place on Friday and Saturday 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. to attempt to cut down on crime. Increased patrols near St. Clair Mall in Frankfort. The patrols will take place on Friday and Saturday 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. to attempt to cut down on crime.
'They can bring that to our younger officers': Latest LMPD recruitment push focuses on experienced officers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Facing a staffing shortage of just under 300 officers, Louisville Metro Police Department's (LMPD) Recruitment and Selection team is focused on efforts to recruit lateral transfers. Laterals are officers with at least three years of experience from another department. Officer Rachel Arroyo Phillips said that means...
Louisville sits on $38 million in rent assistance while residents are evicted
This week — like last week and the week before that — some of the 2.394 renters in Louisville who have applied for emergency rental assistance will go to eviction court and get evicted after the city recently received $38 million of emergency rental assistance. More will be evicted without the opportunity to apply for […] The post Louisville sits on $38 million in rent assistance while residents are evicted appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
wdrb.com
Dozens of families claim Louisville company didn't build pools after taking deposits
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – It all seemed simple enough to the Broadduses. Grandparents of three, a pool in their backyard just made sense. What they didn’t expect was the nightmare the next six months created. After putting down a deposit of $39,148.12 to cover half the cost, the...
Wave 3
Historic Louisville home offering $500 weddings
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The historic Whitehall mansion is hosting special micro-weddings on Valentine’s Day for just $500. Couples get an officiant, a cake and champagne, and a free portrait. You have the option of paying for more pictures around the property. Couples are limited to 20 guests. Besides...
WLWT 5
Yo-Yo Ma to play inside Mammoth Cave with Louisville Orchestra
The Louisville Orchestra is embarking on a big adventure. It was announced on Wednesday that the orchestra will be going on a "two-year musical journey across Kentucky," and that journey will include a once-in-a-lifetime performance. According to the orchestra, the journey will feature several Kentucky natives as well as a...
'I don't want to make them sick': JCPS students, staff receive vaccines
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools are giving their students and staff an opportunity to catch up on their vaccine immunizations at Iroquois High School. This comes after the CDC recently made Kentucky health officials aware of a measles outbreak in Ohio that could reach the commonwealth. The...
WLKY.com
Man hit by car near UofL hospital in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a car in downtown Louisville. According to Louisville Metro police, a man was hit just before 10 a.m. on Thursday in the area of S. Preston and E. Chestnut streets, right next to UofL Hospital. Police said...
spectrumnews1.com
Quarles reschedules fundraiser appearance after being billed alongside cop involved in Breonna Taylor raid
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Kentucky gubernatorial candidate Ryan Quarles backed out of a campaign event Tuesday, opting not to appear along with a now-retired Louisville police officer who fired at Breonna Taylor after being shot during the deadly raid on Taylor’s apartment three years ago. The event in...
Upset crowd sounds off at Nelson County School Board at possible high school merger
BARDSTOWN, Ky. — It was fiery board of education meeting in Bardstown as dozens of parents, students, educators and alumni pushed back against a proposal to merge two high schools in the area. The move would close the ten-year-old Thomas Nelson High School and merge it with Nelson County...
wdrb.com
Megabus to bring services back to Louisville starting next week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Megabus is returning to Louisville. The bus company is partnering with Miller Transportation to bring its services back to the city. The Louisville service will run between 24 cities including Indianapolis, Frankfort, Chicago and Memphis. The new service will start Jan. 25, but schedules and tickets...
Kentucky by Heart: Kevin Gibson’s ‘This Used to Be Louisville’ offers unique look at KY’s largest city
All of us have been in or driven by renovated old buildings or other structures that cause us to think: When was it built or what was its original purpose? And there MUST be some fascinating stories along the way…. Kevin Gibson, who grew up in the Louisville area, took...
