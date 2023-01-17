Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
Touring an Open House? “8 Things to Look For”
Touring an Open House? Here are 8 Things to Look For. When you’re searching for your dream house, you’ll likely spend a good chunk of time touring open houses—and while you may have a list of ‘must-haves’ or ‘no-no’s’ in mind, it’s easy to be distracted by color and/or other cosmetic touches that keep you from noticing more critical factors. Experienced real estate agents know what to look for. But if you’re touring on your own, here are eight things you should definitely be alert to.
Burton Pond issues need to be addressed now
The deterioration of Burton Pond into a swamp is well on its way. The pond is privately owned by a local builder, and no maintenance has been performed to keep it a vital wetland. At the start of spring, lily pads begin to overtake the pond surface, making it difficult, if not impossible, for local waterfowl to take off or land. Osprey, heron and other hunting species have a hard time fishing for food. We run the risk of losing the amazing birds of prey. Each year in the fall, as the vegetation dies, another layer is deposited on the pond’s bed, raising it yet again. How many more seasons before it becomes a marsh and increases the likelihood of mosquito infestation and creates a potential health hazard?
House Odors and Selling
Do you have a dog or cat that lives indoors with the family? A pet can pose a problem when your property is listed for sale. Even if prospective buyers have pets of their own that smell just like yours, they may be repelled by animal odors as they tour your home. If you have a pet odor problem, you should hire a professional to clean and deodorize the furniture and/or carpets that have been affected. Check the cat box frequently and keep the kitty litter fresh.
Sussex P&Z hears plans for Vintners Reserve
At its Jan. 12 meeting, the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission heard preliminary plans for a proposed residential planned community off Janice Road in the Nassau area near Lewes. Applicant Janice CRP3 LLC of Owings Mills, Md., presented plans for Vintners Reserve, which includes 316 townhouse units on a...
