The deterioration of Burton Pond into a swamp is well on its way. The pond is privately owned by a local builder, and no maintenance has been performed to keep it a vital wetland. At the start of spring, lily pads begin to overtake the pond surface, making it difficult, if not impossible, for local waterfowl to take off or land. Osprey, heron and other hunting species have a hard time fishing for food. We run the risk of losing the amazing birds of prey. Each year in the fall, as the vegetation dies, another layer is deposited on the pond’s bed, raising it yet again. How many more seasons before it becomes a marsh and increases the likelihood of mosquito infestation and creates a potential health hazard?

15 HOURS AGO