NWS predicts rough Wednesday morning travel after "impactful snow storm" Tuesday evening.Sherif SaadDenver, CO
Updated List of Permanent Macy’s Location Closures For 2023Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
Complete List of Multiple Big Lots! Permanent Closings For JanuaryJoel EisenbergDenver, CO
Major retail chain expected to close multiple stores in ColoradoKristen WaltersColorado State
What's new with Frozen Dead Guy Days?Brittany AnasEstes Park, CO
lovgov.org
Emergency Unauthorized Encampment Ban - Public Update for the week of Jan. 8, 2023
City Council approved an emergency unauthorized encampment ban ordinance on May 17, 2022 to reduce the risk of fire and preserve public and private property. City staff began operating under an Incident Command System (ICS) Model on May 18 with three working groups comprised of staff from 12 City departments/divisions along with partners at the Loveland Fire Rescue authority (LFRA).
Another Local Colorado Food Favorite Closes After 15 Years
Sadly, Colorado lost another local favorite in 2023. This small family-owned and operated business was a sweet snack go-to for 15 years, and now we say goodbye. So far in 2023, we've had to say goodbye to a lot of mainstays across our state. Stores like TJ Maxx on the famous 16th Street Mall in Denver after 30 years. The 16th Street Mall McDonald's also closed after 40 years. Four different Big Lots stores in Colorado, including the Fort Collins Location. Even a popular local Colorado Brewery announced this week that it's locking up shop at the beginning of February after 15 years. It just feels like one after another, we're losing so many of our favorite places. Sadly, another very popular local food favorite has announced its closure this week as well.
A Popular Fort Collins Restaurant Appears to Have Closed for Good
Fort Collins may have lost The Lost Cajun. According to the Coloradoan, the Louisiana-style restaurant arrived at 331 S. Meldrum St. in late 2015 with the goal of serving "really great, high quality, and very consistent" food to the Choice City. Based on the eatery's TripAdvisor reviews, it succeeded in...
milehighcre.com
Fourth Native Foods Location on Track to Open in Fort Collins
Native Foods, the vegan fast-casual brand serving plant-based goodness, is set to open its fourth Colorado location in Fort Collins this winter 2023. As construction is underway, this Fort Collins location marks the Chicago-based brand’s second new restaurant opening in Colorado since 2014, with plans on the horizon to expand into Missouri later in 2023.
pagosadailypost.com
Mountain Parks Electric Gives Notice
Mountain Parks Electric has served notice that it intends to leave Tri-State Generation and Transmission by January 16, 2025. “The board looked at a number of factors and made the determination that now would be the time to give notice of our intent to exit,” said Mark Johnston, the general manager of the Granby-based electrical cooperative. It serves 22,000 members in Colorado’s Grand and Jackson counties.
Step Inside This Historic Fort Collins Home For Sale
It's no secret that the median price of houses for sale in Colorado has significantly risen over the last decade. In Fort Collins especially, buyers and sellers are noticing this expensive real estate trend taking place year after year. Homes that once sold for under $200K are now being listed at nearly a million dollars.
Loveland’s Deaf Pastry Chef Brings Inspiration and a ‘Little Bit of Europe’ to Town
It may be one of the best kept secrets in Loveland: How there's a French/European pastry chef in town, who loves the color purple and is deaf. This woman comes from a line of woman who inspired her to become a baker and own her own bakery, which she now does. The fact that she is deaf hasn't stopped her on her journey, one bit.
Two families establish new Longmont theater company
When two Longmont families found out that Jesters Dinner Theatre would be closing last year, they decided to make their own place for people of all ages and abilities to enjoy the performing arts. Eric Scamehorn, Erika Scamehorn, Matt Cunningham and Heidi Cunningham have children on the autism spectrum who...
Why doesn’t Longmont plow all of its roads?
Longmont won’t be plowing all its roads anytime soon, mainly because of how expensive and impractical it is. According to the city, Longmont maintains 340 miles of centerline roadways. Slightly less than half, or 140 miles, are plowed regularly. Snow and ice control — along with many other road...
Boulder medical billing company to refund Colorado patients nearly $13,000
A Colorado medical billing company agreed to refund about 40 Colorado consumers nearly $13,000 after the company sent them allegedly "deceptive" billing notices about out-of-network fees, according to the Attorney General's Office. The company, Flatirons Practice Management, sent statements to consumers who had received treatments from out-of-network surgical assistants that...
1310kfka.com
Cancellation and Closure list for Northern Colorado – Wednesday, 1/18/2023
All Aims Community College campuses will be closed on Wednesday, 1/18. Front Range Community College Remote learning only. All Greeley-Evans School District 6 schools, including charter schools, will be closed Wednesday, January 18. IBMC College: Fort Collins Closed. IBMC College: Greeley Closed. Johnstown-Milliken RE-5J Closed. Larimer County Government Opening at...
Post office delivers sentimental item to wrong address, now owner wants it back
A Denver couple is frustrated with USPS after they say a sentimental item that was set to be delivered is missing.
St. Vrain Valley parents want snow days back
One school district in Boulder County opted for online remote learning instead of a snow day.
Bigger Than Roe Rally to be held in Longmont
Dozens of people are set to gather this weekend in Longmont to show their support for women’s rights. The Bigger Than Roe Rally is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Sixth Avenue and Main Street on Saturday — one day before what would’ve been the Roe v. Wade 50th anniversary.
Summit Daily News
“Fat, Black and Gettin It”: The unexpected influence of Colorado’s outdoor TikTok star Nelson Holland
Nelson Holland battles negative thoughts all the time, so much so that they’re liable to knock his sizable frame to the ground. When he feels this way, Holland goes to his favorite spot, the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge at the edge of Denver, a place where Holland discovered nature and changed every part of his life. It doesn’t matter what he weighs there. The bison that Holland knows so intimately that he can tell you where they’ll move next don’t care. His dark skin color, braided hair and slight Brooklyn accent don’t bother them either.
Study Reveals Top 3 Places Colorado Residents Travel to the Most
If you're ready for a vacation, you're not alone — the rest of Colorado is too. You could keep things close to home with a Centennial State road trip, or you could take it a step further by hopping on a plane (even though DIA isn't the best airport). But where are Colorado residents traveling to?
