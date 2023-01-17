ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

94.3 The X

Lavish Denver Dwelling Built in 1907 Listed For Sale

When an older home becomes available for sale, it gives someone a rare chance to bring new life into a historic property. And while new houses and modern developments are popping up across Colorado at a rapid rate, the vintage characteristics in dwellings over a century old are timeless. Luxurious...
DENVER, CO
lovgov.org

Emergency Unauthorized Encampment Ban - Public Update for the week of Jan. 8, 2023

City Council approved an emergency unauthorized encampment ban ordinance on May 17, 2022 to reduce the risk of fire and preserve public and private property. City staff began operating under an Incident Command System (ICS) Model on May 18 with three working groups comprised of staff from 12 City departments/divisions along with partners at the Loveland Fire Rescue authority (LFRA).
LOVELAND, CO
99.9 The Point

Another Local Colorado Food Favorite Closes After 15 Years

Sadly, Colorado lost another local favorite in 2023. This small family-owned and operated business was a sweet snack go-to for 15 years, and now we say goodbye. So far in 2023, we've had to say goodbye to a lot of mainstays across our state. Stores like TJ Maxx on the famous 16th Street Mall in Denver after 30 years. The 16th Street Mall McDonald's also closed after 40 years. Four different Big Lots stores in Colorado, including the Fort Collins Location. Even a popular local Colorado Brewery announced this week that it's locking up shop at the beginning of February after 15 years. It just feels like one after another, we're losing so many of our favorite places. Sadly, another very popular local food favorite has announced its closure this week as well.
FORT COLLINS, CO
milehighcre.com

Fourth Native Foods Location on Track to Open in Fort Collins

Native Foods, the vegan fast-casual brand serving plant-based goodness, is set to open its fourth Colorado location in Fort Collins this winter 2023. As construction is underway, this Fort Collins location marks the Chicago-based brand’s second new restaurant opening in Colorado since 2014, with plans on the horizon to expand into Missouri later in 2023.
FORT COLLINS, CO
pagosadailypost.com

Mountain Parks Electric Gives Notice

Mountain Parks Electric has served notice that it intends to leave Tri-State Generation and Transmission by January 16, 2025. “The board looked at a number of factors and made the determination that now would be the time to give notice of our intent to exit,” said Mark Johnston, the general manager of the Granby-based electrical cooperative. It serves 22,000 members in Colorado’s Grand and Jackson counties.
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

Step Inside This Historic Fort Collins Home For Sale

It's no secret that the median price of houses for sale in Colorado has significantly risen over the last decade. In Fort Collins especially, buyers and sellers are noticing this expensive real estate trend taking place year after year. Homes that once sold for under $200K are now being listed at nearly a million dollars.
FORT COLLINS, CO
The Longmont Leader

Two families establish new Longmont theater company

When two Longmont families found out that Jesters Dinner Theatre would be closing last year, they decided to make their own place for people of all ages and abilities to enjoy the performing arts. Eric Scamehorn, Erika Scamehorn, Matt Cunningham and Heidi Cunningham have children on the autism spectrum who...
LONGMONT, CO
The Longmont Leader

Why doesn’t Longmont plow all of its roads?

Longmont won’t be plowing all its roads anytime soon, mainly because of how expensive and impractical it is. According to the city, Longmont maintains 340 miles of centerline roadways. Slightly less than half, or 140 miles, are plowed regularly. Snow and ice control — along with many other road...
LONGMONT, CO
The Denver Gazette

Boulder medical billing company to refund Colorado patients nearly $13,000

A Colorado medical billing company agreed to refund about 40 Colorado consumers nearly $13,000 after the company sent them allegedly "deceptive" billing notices about out-of-network fees, according to the Attorney General's Office. The company, Flatirons Practice Management, sent statements to consumers who had received treatments from out-of-network surgical assistants that...
COLORADO STATE
1310kfka.com

Cancellation and Closure list for Northern Colorado – Wednesday, 1/18/2023

All Aims Community College campuses will be closed on Wednesday, 1/18. Front Range Community College Remote learning only. All Greeley-Evans School District 6 schools, including charter schools, will be closed Wednesday, January 18. IBMC College: Fort Collins Closed. IBMC College: Greeley Closed. Johnstown-Milliken RE-5J Closed. Larimer County Government Opening at...
GREELEY, CO
Summit Daily News

“Fat, Black and Gettin It”: The unexpected influence of Colorado’s outdoor TikTok star Nelson Holland

Nelson Holland battles negative thoughts all the time, so much so that they’re liable to knock his sizable frame to the ground. When he feels this way, Holland goes to his favorite spot, the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge at the edge of Denver, a place where Holland discovered nature and changed every part of his life. It doesn’t matter what he weighs there. The bison that Holland knows so intimately that he can tell you where they’ll move next don’t care. His dark skin color, braided hair and slight Brooklyn accent don’t bother them either.
COLORADO STATE
