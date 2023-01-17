Noel Gallagher goes back to his roots on new album Council Skies, shares psychedelic single Easy Now

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds will release a fourth studio album, Council Skies , on June 2.

Having released the album's first single, Pretty Boy , last year, Gallagher has accompanied the announcement of the new record with the release of its second single, the psychedelic Easy Now .

Speaking about the new album, the former Oasis leader says, “It’s going back to the beginning. Daydreaming, looking up at the sky and wondering about what life could be … that’s as true to me now as it was in the early ’90s.

“When I was growing up in poverty and unemployment, music took me out of that. Top Of The Pops on TV transformed your Thursday night into this fantasy world, and that’s what I think music should be. I want my music to be elevating and transforming in some way.”



Council Skies will be available on HD digital, CD, LP, 3LP and 2CD deluxe limited-edition formats, featuring remixes by The Cure ’s Robert Smith and Pet Shop Boys.

(Image credit: Sour Mash)

The album tracklisting is as follows:

1. I’m Not Giving Up Tonight

2. Pretty Boy

3. Dead To The World

4. Open The Door, See What You Find

5. Trying To Find A World That’s Been And Gone

6. Easy Now

7. Council Skies

8. There She Blows!

9. Love Is A Rich Man

10. Think Of A Number

11. We’re Gonna Get There In The End (bonus track)

Watch the video for Easy Now below:

Gallagher recently told BBC Radio 2's First and Last that, as a songwriter , he's “not as good as people think I am.”

“I’ve learned as a songwriter not to overthink it, not to chase it,” he said. “I’ve accepted that I’ve got a knack for melody. I’m not as good as people think I am. I think that’s healthy.

“I can write a tune. But there’s people who write better tunes than me. Even though I don’t chase it I never stopped digging. There’s always something.”