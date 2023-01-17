ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

James Scores Season-High 48 points, 316 Shy of Career Record

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v4afO_0kHJH3tY00
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - LeBron James Tuesday is 316 points away from surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA's career scoring leader Tuesday after scoring a season-high 48 points in the Los Angeles Lakers' 140-132 victory over the Houston Rockets at Crypto.com Arena.

It was the third time in his last seven games that James has scored more than 40 points, including his previous high of 47 on his 38th birthday Dec. 30. He scored more than 30 points two other times during the span.

James scored his final points Monday on two free throws with 6.6 seconds left to give him 20 for the quarter, his most in any quarter this season.

He made 16 of 26 shots, including five of 10 3-point shots, and 11 of 12 free throws. He also had nine assists and eight rebounds.

James has scored 38,072 points in 1,400 games over 20 seasons. Abdul- Jabbar scored 38,387 points in 1,560 games over 20 seasons.

James is seventh in the league in scoring, averaging 29.7 points per game. If he maintains his average and does not miss a game, he would set the record Feb. 7 in a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena.

The victory ended a three-game losing streak for the Lakers (20-24). They are 13th in the 15-team Western Conference, 1 1/2 games behind the Portland Trail Blazers in the race for the conference's final spot in the play- in tournament.

The loss was the 11th straight and 16th in 17 games for the Rockets (10-34), who have the NBA's worst record.

The Lakers led 102-98 entering the fourth quarter after leading 37-35 at the end of the first quarter and 73-61 at halftime in front of a crowd announced at 17,657, 1,340 short of capacity. Houston cut the deficit to two twice, the last time at 133-131 with one minute 11 seconds to play, but James sank a 17-foot pull-up bank shot and two free throws to put the Lakers ahead 137-131 with 40.3 seconds to play.

The Lakers committed a franchise-low two turnovers, the eighth team in NBA history to commit two or fewer turnovers in a game.

The 140 points were a season high in regulation for the Lakers. The Lakers' 73 points in the first half matched their season high for a half while their 37 points in the first quarter tied their season high for points in the first quarter.

Russell Westbrook added 24 points for the Lakers.

Alperen Sengun led Houston with 33 points.

The Lakers will resume play Wednesday against the Sacramento Kings at Crypto.com Arena.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Bronny James Reportedly Admitted He Likes 1 School

When it comes to his recruitment process, Sierra Canyon guard Bronny James has done a great job of keeping his cards close to the vest.  James has been linked to Memphis, Ohio State, Oregon and USC over the past few months. However, a favorite hasn't really emerged.  That was until ...
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Kevin Garnett names best player in NBA today

Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo are having stellar seasons. This past week, Kevin Garnett delved into an interesting topic on his podcast: who is the best player in the NBA today?. Understandably, the conversation came down to Jokic and Antetokounmpo. Although the former...
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

James leads Los Angeles against Memphis after 48-point showing

Memphis Grizzlies (31-13, second in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (20-24, 13th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles takes on the Memphis Grizzlies after LeBron James scored 48 points in the Los Angeles Lakers' 140-132 victory over the Houston Rockets. The Lakers are 9-16 in conference...
MEMPHIS, TN
247Sports

Watch: UNC Commitment Drake Powell Highlight Reel

PITTSBORO, N.C. --- Class of 2024 forward Drake Powell was the first member of UNC's now-loaded 2024 class when he committed to the Tar Heels on Sept. 8, 2022. At 6-foot-5, 190-pounds, Powell is ranked No. 50 in the 2024 class and is the No. 15 small forward -- for now. His stock is climbing, as the Pittsboro (N.C.) Northwood standout is averaging 20.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game this season to lead the 13-2 Charger team.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
TMZ.com

Kevin Love Smacks Larry Nance Jr.'s Ass During Cavs Game

Kevin Love had a bold strategy for defending Larry Nance Jr. during the Cavs game on Monday ... by giving his old teammate's ass a smack!!. The odd moment went down with less than three minutes left in the third quarter of Cleveland's MLK Day matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans ... when Nance -- the son of former Cavs and Suns star Larry Nance -- was waiting for Jose Alvarado to inbound the ball.
CLEVELAND, OH
earnthenecklace.com

Derrick Jones Jr. Is Engaged! Meet His Fiancée, Shakara Pritchett

Derrick Jones Jr. is in Paris, France, with the Chicago Bulls, and he took the opportunity of being in the City of Love to propose to his longtime girlfriend. The couple has been together for most of his NBA career, juggling the highs and lows and long distance with parenthood. But there’s very little known about Derrick Jones Jr.’s fiancée, Shakara Pritchett, apart from the few mentions on the power forward’s Instagram. So we reveal more about Derrick Jones Jr.’s wife-to-be in this Shakara Pritchett wiki.
CHICAGO, IL
msn.com

Longtime NBA Player, Coach Has Died At 74

Chris Ford, a former NBA player and coach, has passed away this week. He was 74 years old. Ford started his NBA career as a second-round pick for the Pistons. After spending several years in the Motor City, he was traded to the Celtics. Arguably the greatest achievement of Ford's...
sportingalert.com

[Video] LeBron scores 48pts in Lakers win over Rockets

LeBron James scored a season-high 48 points to guide the Los Angeles Lakers to a battling win over the struggling Houston Rockets on Monday night. Watch the video highlights below. LeBron James led the Los Angeles Lakers to a 140-132 win over the struggling Houston Rockets on Monday night at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Sacramento Kings Domantas Sabonis’ Wife, Shashana Sabonis

Sacramento Kings star player Domantas Sabonis is side-lined due to a non-COVID illness. Another team member had to miss the game due to illness. Fans were understandably worried about his well-being and awaited word from the player’s loved ones. Domantas Sabonis’ wife, Shashana Sabonis, has not come out with any update on the media. His wife is a professional dancer who never misses a match to cheer on her husband. Recently, she also brought her son to watch his dad play. There aren’t many details available regarding the NBA player’s family. Therefore, we reveal more about his wife in this Shashana Sabonis wiki.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
56K+
Followers
22K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy