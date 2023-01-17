Read full article on original website
Summit Daily News
“Fat, Black and Gettin It”: The unexpected influence of Colorado’s outdoor TikTok star Nelson Holland
Nelson Holland battles negative thoughts all the time, so much so that they’re liable to knock his sizable frame to the ground. When he feels this way, Holland goes to his favorite spot, the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge at the edge of Denver, a place where Holland discovered nature and changed every part of his life. It doesn’t matter what he weighs there. The bison that Holland knows so intimately that he can tell you where they’ll move next don’t care. His dark skin color, braided hair and slight Brooklyn accent don’t bother them either.
Westword
Colorado Coalition for the Homeless Taps Britta Fisher as New CEO
The Colorado Coalition for the Homeless has chosen Britta Fisher, the City of Denver's chief housing officer, as its new president and CEO. "I have been a big fan of the mission of the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless ever since coming to Denver in 2000," says Fisher, who actually worked at the Coalition from 2004 to 2006. "When John announced his retirement, I was definitely interested in this role that can have so much impact in communities across Colorado, as well as here in Denver, in helping people to resolve homelessness."
Westword
The Company Behind Seven Grand Is Taking Over American Bonded and the Crimson Room
After finding success with Seven Grand, the whiskey bar at 1855 Blake Street, Pouring With Heart Hospitality is expanding its presence in Denver. The California-based hospitality group recently purchased American Bonded in RiNo and the Crimson Room in Larimer Square. It also plans to open a brewery at 1550 South Broadway, though a name and opening date for that project have not yet been announced.
Another Local Colorado Food Favorite Closes After 15 Years
Sadly, Colorado lost another local favorite in 2023. This small family-owned and operated business was a sweet snack go-to for 15 years, and now we say goodbye. So far in 2023, we've had to say goodbye to a lot of mainstays across our state. Stores like TJ Maxx on the famous 16th Street Mall in Denver after 30 years. The 16th Street Mall McDonald's also closed after 40 years. Four different Big Lots stores in Colorado, including the Fort Collins Location. Even a popular local Colorado Brewery announced this week that it's locking up shop at the beginning of February after 15 years. It just feels like one after another, we're losing so many of our favorite places. Sadly, another very popular local food favorite has announced its closure this week as well.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Denver
The United States of America has about three million natural and man-made lakes. These lakes are great for fishing. They also have stunning views and offer outdoor recreational experiences for people. The City of Denver in Colorado has only 18 public lakes. Many of Colorado’s lakes have a shallow depth. Even the largest lake in the city — Sloan’s Lake — is less than 10 feet deep. However, some of them are quite deep. Read on to discover some interesting facts about the deepest lake in Denver.
More back houses, 'granny flats' may sprout from Denver home lots
(Denver, Colo.) In crowded Southern California, they call them “granny flats” – second homes built on the same lot as the main structure. Historically they’ve proven one way of caring for elderly parents without compromising privacy too much.
Love Collectibles? “RetroMania” Is Back In Colorado This Month
If you're a collector or Comic-Con fan in Colorado, then you know all about when these big shows come through. Have you ever heard of RetroMania though? It's back next weekend. RetroMania Collectibles Show In Colorado. Toys and collectibles aren't just for kids. Contrary to what you may be told,...
Westword
The Brewery at Boulder Social Is (Finally) Kicking Into Gear
It hasn’t been the easiest journey, but Boulder Social’s brewhouse, at 1600 38th Street in Boulder, is up and running. Veteran brewer Rodney Taylor debuted five beers in the new year, and he has more on the way at the restaurant and brewery. One of the five beers...
One of Colorado’s Oldest BBQ Joints is Getting Set to Shut Its Doors
All good things come to an end, they say. This BBQ restaurant in Colorado has been serving up very good food for over four decades, but the time has come to move on. The man who began this joint worked with two legendary professionals. One, when he played for the New York Jets, and one after he left football to start a new career in the Denver area.
Westword
Psychedelic Party Coming to the Sports Castle
A psychedelic celebration is coming to the Sports Castle. The Psychedelic Club of Denver meets on a regular basis to discuss local psychedelic reform and drug harm reduction, but it began exploring larger, more entertaining events after Denver voters decriminalized psilocybin mushrooms in 2019. The club's upcoming Castle Bash and Mindful Marketplace, set for Saturday, January 21, at the former sporting goods store, will be a day-long gathering for artists, drug experts, local vendors and people interested in psychedelics, according to Psychedelic Club of Denver boardmember Nate Priebe.
Westword
It's the End of an Era: Work & Class Co-Owner Tony Maciag Is Retiring
Tony Maciag and Dana Rodriguez are an odd couple in the Denver dining scene. Originally from the Detroit area, Maciag is a self-described introvert known for his gruff (or, as Rodriguez describes it, "grumpy") demeanor. He started working in restaurants more than three decades ago as a way to challenge himself before realizing that he was "pretty good at it," he says. He moved to Denver in 1992, working the front of the house at spots like Trinity Grille and Mel's along the way.
'Plow the damn roads': Frustrations boil over as Denver promises to plow side streets with snowstorm coming
In preparation for Tuesday night's incoming snowstorm, Denver announced that it will deploy its small plows to side streets, a decision that brings up a history of tension between the city and its residents over how to keep roadways clear and safe. The winter storm expected to roll in Tuesday...
Westword
The Velveteers Debut New Video Ahead of Colorado Concerts
The Velveteers have come a long way from the DIY house shows they played as teens around Denver a decade ago, but Demi Demitro, Baby Pottersmith and Jonny Fig haven't shed the high-energy, scrappy attitude that makes their band pure rock and roll. It's an attitude that not only pulsates through their music, but keeps them grounded after a year in which they toured with Greta Van Fleet and the Black Keys, and opened for Smashing Pumpkins. Demitro says while it usually takes "like, a year" to digest everything that happens on tour, this past year "felt like a movie. Like Almost Famous."
Doug and Roger's Swine Song: Show goes on for lost and found pigs
Doug and Roger may have been the celebrities of the National Western Stock Show — but to pig judge Troy Sloan, they were hog numbers 3141 and 3342. Sloan awarded Doug (#3141) third place for the Duroc division. “I thought that pig was stout and sound,” he said.
Westword
Local Finds: Sfoglina Pasta Highlights Local Heritage Grains
In Local Finds, recipe developer and freelance writer Ashlee Redger highlights standout local food brands and dishes up recipes using their goods. Where to find it: Sfoglina's heritage-grain products are available online for local pickup and shipping. You can spot the pasta at farmers' markets throughout the year, including the Fort Collins Winter Market this February and the City Park Farmers Market, which starts May 13. It is regularly available at Salt + Blue in RiNo as well as Scratch Family Bakery in Five Points. Sfoglina also makes pasta for Spade & Spoon, a meal kit company that uses locally sourced ingredients.
Westword
One of the Last Holdout Houses in RiNo Could Soon Disappear
When Bruce Wayne Carl moved into the one-bedroom apartment on the end of an old rowhouse complex at 37th and Marion last year, each of the five connected units had their own gate, their own little front yard behind a wrought-iron fence. Carl hadn’t been there long when he noticed some workers messing around out front; when he asked, he learned that someone had offered to buy the antique fencing.
Two Colorado zoos ranked among best in United States in 2023
According to an article published by Travellers Worldwide, two of the best American zoos are located in Colorado. On a list of the country's 14 best zoos for 2023, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo ranked 4th and Denver zoo ranked 8th. It's hard to argue that Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, located in Colorado...
coloradopolitics.com
10th Circuit hears Denver's request to throw out jury's verdict for excessive force
Almost 10 years to the day after Denver police shot at Michael Valdez 19 times while he lay on the ground in surrender, lawyers for the city were back in court seeking to throw out his excessive force lawsuit. This time, Valdez was armed with a jury's verdict finding Denver...
Westword
DNVR Takes Legal Action Against 104.3 The Fan/Denver Sports Brand
The Denver Sports brand was launched earlier this month to tremendous fanfare. But not everyone is cheering — and a resulting dispute has now moved into federal court. On January 6, three days after Denver Sports's official debut, the legal team for the digital sports network DNVR sent a cease-and-desist letter to the new entity inspired largely by its logo, which uses the same black-and-white color scheme as DNVR's, along with a similar but not identical depiction of a mountain backdrop. According to the letter, this imagery "dilutes and tarnishes the DNVR brand and misappropriates the goodwill and reputation of DNVR" to benefit Denver Sports, which encompasses popular sports-talk radio station 104.3 The Fan and three other broadcast outlets.
Westword
Six Takeaways From the First-Ever Stockyards Beef Festival
The inaugural Stockyards Beef Festival on January 12 saw ranchers and city folk alike tasting premium wine and beef while listening to bluegrass tunes and enjoying a live cow auction as part of the National Western Stock Show, which runs through January 22. The festival was an initiative from the...
