WECT
COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher wants hot chocolate station for smart and well-behaved students
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Allison Gale, a teacher at Leland Middle School, wants to reward her students who get good grades and behave in the classroom with some hot chocolate. “We need cups and cocoa to celebrate our students good grades and good behavior,” Gale said. It’s a sweet...
foxwilmington.com
‘This is about life’: The Healing Place detox center opens in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Eight years after the idea was brought before New Hanover county commissioners, a potentially life-saving facility opened its doors in Wilmington. Commissioners, alongside other city and county officials and dozens from throughout the community, celebrated the official launch of The Healing Place of New Hanover County, which will soon treat people struggling with substance abuse.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Element by Westin hotel coming to Mayfaire Town Center
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A new hotel is coming to Mayfaire in Wilmington. CBL Properties and Vision Hospitality Group have announced plans to develop a 139-room Element by Westin on International Drive. The 83,000-square-foot hotel marks the brand’s entrance into the Wilmington market. “CBL’s strategy is to bring...
United Way of Onslow County holding shoe drive
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The United Way of Onslow County doesn’t just help people here in Eastern North Carolina. The organization’s latest effort is by collecting shoes of all sizes and styles through Jan. 30. Raquel Painter, president of the organization, will be visiting the capital of Kenya, Nairobi, and its orphanage soon to deliver […]
foxwilmington.com
Junior League of Wilmington to host annual indoor mega yard sale
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Junior League of Wilmington is inviting the community to its 69th annual Bargain Sale on March 3 and 4 at the Elks Lodge #532 on Oleander Drive. “Bargain Sale is a two-day event featuring an indoor mega yard sale offering items such as housewares,...
foxwilmington.com
Whiteville announces signal light change on U.S. 701 Bypass
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) – Whiteville Emergency Services has announced that a new traffic signal has been activated in flashing mode at the intersection of U.S. 701 Bypass (Powell Blvd.) and Columbus St. Yellow flashing lights will continue at the intersection until Wednesday, Jan. 25. Once that day arrives, a...
Town Center residents concerned about where to live next, current state of complex
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – In Jacksonville, more than 100 residents at Town Center Apartments are concerned about the future of where they are going to live. Back in August 2021, they were told they needed to leave because of safety hazards. For some of the residents, they say it’s not easy for them to just […]
WECT
Bojangles announces hard sweet tea, expected to hit shelves in March
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Bojangles has announced that their sweet tea will be available as an alcoholic beverage in the near future. Teaming with Appalachian Mountain Brewing, from Boone N.C., Bojangles Hard Sweet Tea will be available to consumers in March. As an alcoholic beverage, those wishing to enjoy the new concoction will need to be at least 21 years of age.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Great White Shark pings off Brunswick County coast
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Ocearch — an organization that helps track sharks — has pinged a Great White Shark off our coast. The ping took place Friday off Brunswick County. It’s named Scot, and is an adult male measuring around 12 feet. It weighs more...
Keep an eye on your catalytic converter
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Across the country, people are having an important component of their car stolen. According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, nearly 80,000 catalytic converters have been taken. Last year in Onslow County, a catalytic converter raid put 27 people behind bars. “The day we did the original raid, we got over […]
WECT
Missing Pender County woman safely found
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Sheriff’s Office announced that Kyra Blake has safely returned home. Previously, it was reported that Blake was last seen at approximately midnight on Jan. 17 in the area of the Taco Bell in Hampstead.
WECT
Lanes of U.S. 17 Business to be closed due to bridge maintenance project over Shallotte River
SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - U.S. 17 Business lanes will be closed in each direction by the NCDOT for one week starting Thursday, Jan. 19. The project is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. This operation is part of a bridge maintenance project that will extend the service life of the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Italian restaurant ‘Elizabeth’s Pizza’ closing its doors
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Port City staple is closing its doors. Elizabeth’s Pizza and Italian Restaurant in Wilmington says it’s temporarily closing. The business says the closure is due to complications and other limitations associated with a long standing insurance claim for storm damage. They say...
The State Port Pilot
School Supt. Oates resigns to take Deputy State position
Brunswick County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jerry L. Oates submitted his resignation to the Brunswick County Board of Education during its committee meeting on Tuesday, January 17. Dr. Oates’ resignation as superintendent is effective February 20. Dr. Oates will now move into the role of Deputy State Superintendent of the...
whqr.org
Deep Dive: City of Wilmington considering $68-million purchase of Thermo Fisher building
On paper, the city has a prime real estate opportunity on its hands: $68 million dollars for the tallest building in Wilmington, 375,000 square feet of office space, roughly 1,500 parking spaces, and over 12 acres of property — with the whole property, including furnishing, valued at over $140 million.
wtoc.com
Human remains found on edge of Savannah River
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Human remains were found in the Savannah River near the sugar refinery Wednesday. An autopsy will be needed to determine the cause of death and the person’s identity, according to the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD). The remains were found in Chatham County, but...
WECT
Man returns to farm to find more than a dozen dogs died from dehydration
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A man is hoping to soon see charges filed against the person he says is responsible for more than a dozen of his prized dogs dying from dehydration. For years, raising Cane Corso dogs has been Joshua Strand’s passion. He used to have well over...
WECT
Old Crow Medicine Show to play in 2023 Azalea Festival Concert Series
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Azalea Festival has announced that the Old Crow Medicine Show will play for the Azalea Festival Concert Series at Live Oak Bank Pavilion on April 14 at 7 p.m. “On their whirlwind new album Paint This Town, Old Crow Medicine Show offer up...
WECT
Fire forces Wilmington family from their home
Ebonee Spears’s family still waits for answers seven years after disappearance. Wilmington celebrates legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. at annual parade. Though it was a chilly day in the Port City, people lined the streets of Downtown Wilmington for the 21st annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day parade.
WECT
Oates resigns as Brunswick County Schools Superintendent
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jerry Oates has announced his resignation effective Feb. 20, according to a district spokesperson. Oates, who has been with the district since 2015, is leaving to become the deputy state superintendent of public instruction. Oates was named the school system’s superintendent...
