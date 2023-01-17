ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garner firefighter injured in partial roof collapse during Monday night fire

ABC11 Eyewitness News
 5 days ago

Investigators are trying to determine what caused a house fire that sent a firefighter to the hospital in southern Wake County.

The flames burned for more than an hour at the home located on Pagan Road.

The roof collapsed and one firefighter was taken out of the house on a stretcher; he was sitting up and responsive.

Garner Fire Department said the firefighter was taken to the hospital and treated for a concussion and soreness. He was later released and is now recovering at home.

Raleigh, NC
