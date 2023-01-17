Garner firefighter injured in partial roof collapse during Monday night fire
Investigators are trying to determine what caused a house fire that sent a firefighter to the hospital in southern Wake County. The flames burned for more than an hour at the home located on Pagan Road. MORE NEWS: Woman critically injured in Rocky Mount shooting The roof collapsed and one firefighter was taken out of the house on a stretcher; he was sitting up and responsive. Garner Fire Department said the firefighter was taken to the hospital and treated for a concussion and soreness. He was later released and is now recovering at home.
