Eastern Conference Recaps, Jan. 16: Jayson Tatum Passes Larry Bird In Boston Celtics Record Books With 51-point Game

By Cory Nelson
 2 days ago

Tatum now has five 50-point games, the most in Celtics history

At just 24, Jayson Tatum has already surpassed Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird in one category.

Tatum scored a season-high 51 points to lead the Celtics past the Charlotte Hornets 130-118. It was his fifth 50-point game, passing Bird for most in franchise history.

“He didn't settle for shots,” Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla said. “He got catch-and-shoots, he got off the dribbles, he got layups. The other piece of that is the humility of our team to really work with him to get those 51 points."

Jalen McDaniels led the Hornets with 26 points while LaMelo Ball had 25.

NEXT CELTICS GAME AGAINST THE HEAT: Jan. 24 at Miami

NEXT HORNETS GAME AGAINST THE HEAT: Jan. 29 in Charlotte

OTHER NOTES:

-Jrue Holiday led the Milwaukee Bucks to a 132-119 victory against the Indiana Pacers 132-119. He scored a season-high 35 points, his third 30-point game of the season.

“He's just an unreal player on both ends,” said T.J. McConnell, who had a career-high 29 points off the bench for the Pacers. “Should be the defensive player of the year for a couple of seasons. And his offensive game, he just plays at his own pace, can score at all three levels. He's just unbelievably good.”

Myles Turner led the Pacers with 30 points while Buddy Hield had 18.

NEXT BUCKS GAME AGAINST THE HEAT: Feb. 4 in Milwaukee

NEXT PACERS GAME AGAINST THE HEAT: Feb. 8 at Miami

-Darius Garland had 30 points and 11 assists to lead the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 113-103 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. It was his 10th double-double of the season.

CJ McCollum scored 25 points for the Pelicans while Jonas Valanciunas had 22 points and 13 rebounds.

NEXT CAVALIERS GAME AGAINST THE HEAT: Jan. 31 in Cleveland

NEXT PELICANS GAME AGAINST THE HEAT: Jan. 18 in New Orleans

-Stephen Curry had 41 points to lead the Golden State Warriors to a 127-118 victory against the Washington Wizards. It was his fourth game this season with 40 or more points.

"He's the modern MJ," Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said. "I used to see this playing with the Bulls. Half the crowd's got red 23 jerseys on and now half the crowd's got blue and yellow 30 jerseys."

Klay Thompson had 32 points, including seven 3-pointers. Kristaps Porzingis led the Wizards with 32 while Monte Morris had 17 points and 10 rebounds.

NEXT WIZARDS GAME AGAINST THE HEAT: April 7 in Washington

-Fred VanVleet scored 33 points in the Toronto Raptors' 123-121 overtime victory against the New York Knicks. Scottie Barnes added 26  for the Raptors while Pascal Siakam had 20 points, eight rebounds, and nine assists.

RJ Barrett led the Knicks with 32 points.

NEXT RAPTORS GAME AGAINST THE HEAT: Mar. 28 in Toronto

NEXT KNICKS GAME AGAINST THE HEAT: Feb. 2 in New York

Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He attended Northern Virginia Community College. He can be reached at corymckenzienelson@hotmail.com or follow him on Twitter @CKenzyNelson. You can also check out his personal blog https://allball30.wordpress.com

