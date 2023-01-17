NBA Top Five Performances, Jan. 16: Steph Curry Takes Victory in the Nation’s Capital on Martin Luther King Day

Curry had his fourth 40-point performance of the season against the Washington Wizards.

TOP PLAYER OF THE DAY:

Steph Curry flashed his sharpshooting in a 41-point performance against the Washington Wizards. Curry shot 40 percent from 3-point range, nailing 12 points in the closing quarter to lead Golden State to victory. Games like these are why Curry remains at the top of the All-Star voting in the West despite missing some time.

OTHERS:

-Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet stuffed the stat sheet in the overtime win against the New York Knicks. VanVleet had 33 points, five rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and two steals. Toronto is trying to edge its way into the Eastern standings Top 10 after winning four of their last five.

-Jayson Tatum exploded for 51 points in the Boston Celtics' double-digit win against the Charlotte Hornets. Tatum climbed into elite territory at just age 24 with his fifth 50-point game, passing Larry Bird for the most in franchise history.

-Jrue Holiday’s late-game push led the Milwaukee Bucks past the Indiana Pacers without star Giannis Antetokounmpo. Holiday finished with a season-high 35 points along with 11 assists and four rebounds. His 11-point fourth quarter helped Milwaukee outscore the Pacers by 18.

-LeBron James added to his season point-total with 48 against the Houston Rockets. James doubled the next highest scorer, which was Russell Westbrook with 24 off the bench. He is showing he will do whatever it takes to stack victories and surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s scoring title.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @ jaydenarmant .