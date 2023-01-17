Stephen Curry Said The Wizard Fan Broke A "Cardinal Rule" And Walked Out Early Because He Fired Up Draymond Green

Stephen Curry loved the fact that the Wizards fan fired up Draymond Green.

The Golden State Warriors have been very inconsistent this season in terms of winning games. It's no surprise that they have been hovering around the .500 mark for the most part of the season.

The Warriors have now improved their record to 22-22 and are in the seventh spot in the Western Conference following their impressive win against the Washington Wizards. Stephen Curry was the hero of the game with his impressive 41-point performance. Steve Herr even hailed Curry as the modern-day Michael Jordan after seeing Curry's scoring outburst against the Wizards.

While most of the game went well, one incident involved Draymond Green clapping back at a heckling fan.

"Everyone on our team heard the guy on the baseline talking - or on the sideline - and everyone, including our coaches, were like, 'Draymond, shut him up'. It wasn't just me that fed off that. I think everybody fed off that. Shout out to that guy. He kept saying, 'you think you're a Hall of Famer? I better not ever hear you say that again'. I'm like that, bro, I've been like that. Don't do that. Sometimes you gotta, what they say, let a sleeping dog lie. He should've just let me stay where I was. It wasn't here. It wasn't here so I appreciate it."

The fan certainly crossed the line, and it lit a fire under Green, who had a great second half to help the Warriors seal the game.

Stephen Curry Shows Support For Draymond Green

Both Stephen Curry and Draymond Green are leaders of the Golden State Warriors . Considering the two players have played so many years together, they tend to have each other's back in any situation. Following Green's altercation with the fan, Curry showed support during the postgame conference.

We always love an engaged Draymond, no matter who puts the gas in the tank. ... But that guy, he left early. I was very disappointed," Curry said. "Very disappointed. We were running out the clock, you gotta take that smoke the whole game. As soon as we were walking back to the bench, I thought there'd be a final word. I looked over and saw him walking out before the clock was at zero. That's a cardinal rule, you can't do that. I'm sure he would have stayed if we lost."

While Steph loved the fact that the fan's heckling helped Green in having a great fourth quarter, where he scored 11 points, Curry was disappointed the fan left the game early. Either way, the Warriors won the game, and that's the most important thing for them right now.

