January 19, 2023 – Paley Orthopedic & Spine Institute, along with Palm Beach Health Network Physician Group, is pleased to announce Jonathan Levy, MD, an orthopedic surgeon with a subspecialty interest in shoulder and elbow disorders, has opened his practice, the Levy Shoulder Center at the Paley Orthopedic & Spine Institute in Boca Raton. Dr. Levy is an internationally recognized thought leader in shoulder and elbow surgery and his practice is a leading tertiary referral center for complex shoulder and elbow problems. Dr. Levy specializes in shoulder and elbow replacement, rotator cuff tears, bicep tears, shoulder instability, and shoulder and elbow fractures.

BOCA RATON, FL ・ 13 HOURS AGO