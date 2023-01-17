Read full article on original website
bcsnn.com
Miami Men's Basketball Rallies to Beat ACC Rival Syracuse, 82-78, int he Watsco Center
The University of Miami men’s basketball team stormed back from an 11-point deficit in the final 15 minutes to defeat Syracuse, 82-78, Monday night at the Watsco Center. Third-year sophomore forward Norchad Omier posted a 16-point, 16-rebound double-double to pace No. 17/16 Miami (14-4, 5-3 ACC) and help the Hurricanes remain undefeated at home. Fourth-year junior guard Harlond Beverly also notched 16 points to help the Hurricanes to their third double-digit comeback of the year.
Cormani McClain flips from Hurricanes to Deion Sanders-led Colorado
The Hurricanes took a major hit on the recruiting trail on Thursday. After deciding not to sign during the Early Signing Period as expected, five-star cornerback Cormani McClain ultimately flipped his Hurricanes commitment and opted for Colorado and its new coach, Deion Sanders. He announced Thursday that he will sign with the Buffaloes on National Signing Day. McClain, a Lakeland High star, ...
Football World Reacts To The Miami Quarterback Transfer
On Tuesday afternoon, former four-star quarterback Jake Garcia reportedly made the decision to transfer from Miami. "Miami QB Jake Garcia intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal. He’s a former Top 25 overall recruit in Class of 2021 and was committed to USC before flipping to Miami," ESPN's Pete ...
PopStroke, Tiger Woods welcome TaylorMade with deal pushing company value to $650 million
Jupiter-based PopStroke has added a valuable partner. TaylorMade Golf Company has made a deal that will push PopStroke's value to $650 million. PopStroke, an upscale putting and dining venue, will have three venues in Palm Beach County by 2024. With the newly announced partnership, TaylorMade joins an ownership team that...
WPBF News 25
Jewish community reacts to antisemitic display at FAU as the university denounces group's presence
BOCA RATON, Fla. — At an event to help students find ways to get involved onFlorida Atlantic University's campus, an antisemitic group set up a table with a banner that read, "#YeIsRight." The hashtag referencing rapper Kanye West's recent antisemitic Twitter rant. Although the tweets got the rapper kicked...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Dr. Jonathan Levy, an Orthopedic Surgeon and Expert in Shoulder and Elbow Surgery, joins the Paley Orthopedic & Spine Institute at West Boca Medical Center
January 19, 2023 – Paley Orthopedic & Spine Institute, along with Palm Beach Health Network Physician Group, is pleased to announce Jonathan Levy, MD, an orthopedic surgeon with a subspecialty interest in shoulder and elbow disorders, has opened his practice, the Levy Shoulder Center at the Paley Orthopedic & Spine Institute in Boca Raton. Dr. Levy is an internationally recognized thought leader in shoulder and elbow surgery and his practice is a leading tertiary referral center for complex shoulder and elbow problems. Dr. Levy specializes in shoulder and elbow replacement, rotator cuff tears, bicep tears, shoulder instability, and shoulder and elbow fractures.
miamitimesonline.com
Jazz in the Gardens announces lineup changes and additions
The star-studded lineup for Jazz in the Gardens was officially announced Jan. 17, with new artists added along with the original acts announced last December. Erykah Badu, Jodeci and Ari Lennox are headlining the two-day music festival at Hard Rock Stadium March 11-12. Sunday’s show will include an exceptionally soulful performance by Chandler Moore, Kierra “Kiki” Sheard and Pastor Mike Jr.
cw34.com
11-year-old student missing for weeks found safe
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Eleven-year-old old Jaliyah Williams had been missing since going to her school bus stop in Riviera Beach on the morning of January 5. We’re happy to report that she’s been found safe and sound. Jaliyah Williams was found in Valdosta, Georgia with...
ARONBERG: Boca Raton Antisemitic Incident Carried Out By “Cowards”
Speaks With Andrew Colton On NewsRadio 610 WIOD. Says Prosecution Difficult. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Palm Beach County State Attorney David Aronberg says the people behind antisemitic leaflets in Boca Raton are “cowards.” He joined me this morning on South Florida’s […]
WPTV
Seasonable temperatures Tuesday as warming trend continues
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The warm trend continues the rest of the week with highs getting into the upper 70s by mid-week as mainly dry conditions continue. A southerly wind flow will help to raise temperatures into the low 80s starting on Thursday with increasing humidity through the weekend.
995qyk.com
Florida Man On Crime Spree Caught Was Wearing GPS Ankle Monitor
Florida Man on crime spree caught was wearing a GPS ankle monitor. Amazing, right? In a shocking turn of events, Joshua Reed, a 19-year-old man from Florida, was caught committing a crime spree while wearing a GPS ankle-worn bracelet as part of his pre-trial release for grand theft auto in Broward County. Reed, who also has a pending case in Palm Beach County, was tracked down by police using the GPS device and appeared in Miami-Dade County court on Thursday.
Delray Beach firm says it has 'innovative' plan, state calls it a scam
Florida, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania filed suits against company. Suit accuses company execs of “complex and deceptive scheme" Company says it will work with attorney generals, policymakers and regulators to answer questions. Thousands of Sunshine State homeowners were duped by a Delray Beach-based company into signing 40-year sales contracts that...
REMINDER: I-95 Closes Tonight, Tomorrow Night In Boca Raton
Diverging Diamond Days Away… Additional Work Continues On I-95. Public Meeting Set For Wednesday… BY: TRAFFIC TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Diverging Diamond at Glades Road is just days away, but the next round of I-95 closures in Boca Raton starts tonight. We, however, start […]
cw34.com
DRAMATIC VIDEO: Firefighters put out van in flames on Florida's Turnpike
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Dramatic video shared by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue shows crews working to put out a van engulfed in flames. Fire Rescue said the incident happened on Florida's Turnpike earlier in the week. No one was injured in the incident.
west-palm-beach-news.com
The Peach to Deliver Artwork, Nightlife to West Palm Seaside
The single-story building off Georgia Avenue and Southern Boulevard, just east of I-95, is unassuming and still mostly empty. Its most distinguishing characteristic is the curious tin sign nearby, rusting around the corners, showing a peach expressing the “peace” symbol. Drive past the complex at night, and the sign emits a neon glow, promising … what, exactly?
WKRN
2 found guilty in 2020 Hopkinsville murder
5-story affordable housing moves forward in Salemtown. 5-story affordable housing moves forward in Salemtown. William Campbell is accused of killing his adoptive parents in 2010. Retired Metro first responders caught in middle of …. Retired Metro Nashville employees and first responders over the age of 65 are at risk of...
5 South Florida restaurants shut: 115 rodent droppings; ‘objectionable odors’ & roaches near coffee machine among issues
Live cockroaches on the hose of a coffee machine, dead roaches next to tea bags and rodent droppings on a tray with cans of beans were among the issues that prompted state inspectors to temporarily shut down five South Florida restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections conducted by the Florida Department of Business and Professional ...
Student With Knife Taken Into Custody At Omni Middle School Boca Raton
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A student with a knife was taken into custody Wednesday at Omni Middle School in Boca Raton. Parents reaching out to BocaNewsNow.com say the situation was handled swiftly. Principal Nikkia Deluz sent the following message to parents shortly after […]
cw34.com
Anti-Semitic display projected on building in downtown West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are investigating an anti-Semitic display that two people projected on a building in West Palm Beach over the weekend. Police said two masked individuals in a rental truck used a projector to reveal a Swastika and other hateful messages on the AT & T building on Saturday night. They had set up in a public parking garage across the street.
cw34.com
PBSO searching for missing girl in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is searching for a girl missing in West Palm Beach. Authorities said Scarlett Seymour, 15, was last seen on Jan. 18. She was wearing a blue and black striped top, blue jeans, and white shoes. Anyone with...
