LeBron James Has Played Against 9 Father-Son Duos In His NBA Career

LeBron James has now played against 9 father-son duos during his NBA career, after going up against Jabari Smith Jr. on Monday night.

LeBron James has been around for so long at this point in the NBA that he will soon hit double-digits when it comes to father-son duos he has played against in his career. In his 20th season in the NBA, the King went up against Jabari Smith Jr. for the first time on Monday night, and having played against his father Jabari Smith Sr., it meant they become the 9th father-son duo he had faced in his career.

By this time last year, LeBron had faced 6 father-son duos , with the additions since then being Jabari Walker, son of Samaki Walker, who faced LeBron on the 30th of November 2022 with the Portland Trail Blazers , and AJ Griffin, son of Adrian Griffin, who went up against James on the 30th of December 2022 with the Atlanta Hawks.

They and Jabari Smith Sr.-Jabari Smith Jr. are now added to a list that includes, Gary Payton -Gary Payton II, Kenyon Martin-Kenyon Martin Jr., Gary Trent-Gary Trent Jr., Rick Brunson- Jalen Brunson , Glenn Robinson-Glenn Robinson III, and Glen Rice-Glen Rice Jr.

Here's a look at LeBron going up against some of those duos.

Considering we had 3 additions in the past year, you have to wonder what the final number would be when LeBron decides to retire. His retirement is a couple of years away at the least and it wouldn't be a shocker if he gets close to 20 father-son duos.

LeBron James Shared His Thoughts On Playing Against Jabari Smith Jr. And His Father

During the Rockets-Lakers game, Jabari Smith Jr. hilariously told LeBron that he must feel old because his father was on the court when James made his debut. LeBron certainly didn't play like an old man in the contest, as he scored a season-high 48 points to lead the Lakers to a win.

Afterward, during his postgame media session, he spoke about how blessed he is to play this game and touch multiple generations. The ultimate father-son moment is set to come for LeBron not too far in the future as well when his son Bronny enters the NBA.

