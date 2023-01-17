Read full article on original website
wisr680.com
Zelienople Townhomes Damaged In Overnight Fire
A row of townhouses in Zelienople were damaged in an overnight fire. According to the Harmony Fire District, the fire started just before midnight in a vehicle that was in the driveway of a townhome on Timberbrook Court. The fire then spread rapidly to the front of a townhouse and...
wisr680.com
Commissioner Responds To Dog Park Closure
A county commissioner is responding after some residents have expressed frustration at the seasonal closure of a local dog park. Leslie Osche said in a statement that Jade’s Dog Park is closed during winter months because Alameda Park does not have winter maintenance. Osche says that was a decision made by a previous board of commissioners.
wisr680.com
Butler Twp. Recycles Over 9,000 Pounds Of Waste
Many Butler Township residents continue to take advantage of the recycling of electronics and hazardous household waste. Butler Township Manager Tom Knights provided Township Commissioners with the latest update about collection by Waste Management in the fourth quarter of 2022. According to the recent figures, over 9,000 pounds of hazardous...
wisr680.com
Furniture Galleries Set To Close
A longtime Butler owned business will be closing its doors. Furniture Galleries in Penn Township announced that they are closing the business this month. The store was founded by the Offstein family in 1961, with its original location on Main Street where the Art Center is currently located. The Offstein...
wisr680.com
Bingo At Legion To Support Cupid’s Chase
An upcoming fundraiser will help members of our community dealing with disability. The Cupid’s Chase Kickoff Bingo is planned for Friday at the American Legion Post 778 in Lyndora. Doors open at 6 and games start at 7. The evening will include food and drink as well as a...
wisr680.com
Michigan Men Charged With Stealing Vehicles
Two men from Michigan are being charged in connection with the thefts of vehicles from local dealerships. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, a three-count superseding indictment named 40-year-old Dorale Doyle of Southfield and 39-year-old Ladon Rogers of Allen Park. Between November of 2021 and August of 2022 the...
wisr680.com
Pittsburgh North Regional Chamber Holding First Coffee Connection Event
There’s still time to sign up for an informal local networking event planned for later this week. The Pittsburgh North Regional Chamber will hold their first Connecting Over Coffee event Wednesday from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Both members as well as non-members are welcome to visit Maxine’s Coffee on...
wisr680.com
Afternoon Hike Happening At Moraine State Park
Those interested in learning more about native trees are invited to Moraine State Park later this week for an outdoor hike. On Wednesday, participants will meet at 1 p.m. with park staff for a two hour walk in the Five Points area on the North Shore. During the guided one...
wisr680.com
Mars Looking Into Building Larger Baseball Field
The Mars Area School Board is considering a land swap that could lead to a larger baseball field. At their Tuesday night meeting, board members heard from representatives of Kaclik Builders who are planning a residential development project on property adjacent to land owned by the district near Officer Books Drive and Route 228.
wisr680.com
Art Center Facing Dire Financial Situation
The Associated Artists of Butler County is facing a dire financial situation putting the future of the organization in jeopardy. We spoke with Ann Stockert who is the treasurer at the Art Center and she says the past few years have been challenging with the combination of COVID, operating expenses, and now an issue with the building that have forced the center to close indefinitely.
wisr680.com
Slippery Rock And BC3 Return To Class
Students at local colleges are heading back to class for the first day of the spring semester. Slippery Rock University and Butler County Community College welcome students back today. The 14 week semester runs through May 1st for both institutions. Final exams are set for May 2nd through the 8th.
wisr680.com
50th Anniversary Of March For Life
Residents from Butler are set to leave for Washington D.C. early Friday morning as the embark on the annual March For Life. But, it marks a new year for the march with the Supreme Court overturning of Roe v. Wade last summer. The theme of this year is “Next Steps:...
wisr680.com
Theater To Offer Free Popcorn Thursday
Thursday is National Popcorn day and a local business is celebrating with a free giveaway. According to the Butler Township Facebook page, Moraine Pointe Cinemas is offering a free mini popcorn to anyone who comes to see a movie. This offer is good for today (Thursday) only. Movie showtimes begin...
wisr680.com
Ohio Man Pleads Guilty To Drug Charges In Butler
An Ohio man has pleaded guilty in connection to a drug bust that happened in Butler over four years ago. 40-year-old Keith Massey pleaded guilty to two counts of federal narcotic charges earlier this week. According to the Department of Justice, Massey was a known drug dealer from Columbus, Ohio...
wisr680.com
High School Scores from Monday: Butler’s McMichael nets 33 in victory
–Butler-65 Pine-Richland-61. Amelia McMichael scored 33 points for the Golden Tornado. –Norwin-52 Seneca Valley-21. –Mars-70 New Castle-25. –North Catholic-56 Knoch-38. –Greensburg Salem-40 Freeport-29. –Karns City-49 Slippery Rock-10. –Keystone-48 AC Valley-24. –Grove City-45 Mercer-30. Hockey:. –Hempfield-4 Butler-3 in overtime. The post High School Scores from Monday: Butler’s McMichael nets 33 in...
wisr680.com
United Way Names New Board Leaders
The United Way of Southwestern PA is naming their new board leaders for the next two years. Raymond Buehler Jr. was named chair and Stacy Juchno was elected as vice chair. Buehler currently serves as CEO of Schneider Downs and has served on the United Way board since 2011. Meanwhile,...
wisr680.com
Butler wrestlers dominate in shutout/Butler bowlers clinch section
–Butler shutout Mars 75-0. –Knoch-42 Ellwood City-36. –The Butler bowlers swept Shaler 7-0. Eric Devore led the Golden Tornado boys with a 731 series. Luke Keene added a 641 and Rocco Rice a 639 series as Butler clinched the WPIBL North Section. The Butler girls were led by Natalie Coughenour who rolled a 541 series. Kelsee McConnell added a 515.
wisr680.com
Over 120 Classes Available In BC3’s Lifelong Learning Programs
While students at Butler County Community College kicked off their fall semester this week, the college is also getting ready for a new slate of lifelong learning classes. These non-credit classes give an opportunity for residents to learn a new skill or lesson. There are more than 120 classes scheduled...
wisr680.com
Basketball On-Air tonight – Butler and Knoch
–Butler will host Pine-Richland. Hear the game on WBUT beginning at 7:20pm. –Knoch host Highlands. Hear the game on WISR at 7:15pm. Both games have a 7:30pm tip-off. The post Basketball On-Air tonight – Butler and Knoch appeared first on ButlerRadio.com – Butler, PA.
wisr680.com
New SRU Scholarship To Honor Former Coach
The legacy of a longtime fixture in the county’s athletic community will be honored through a new scholarship. Slippery Rock University has announced the creation of the “Bobby McGraw Memorial Scholarship.” The former women’s basketball coach at Slippery Rock unexpectedly passed away this past July. The...
