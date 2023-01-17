Read full article on original website
dakotanewsnow.com
Construction companies face challenges with record setting snowfall
Becky Rasmussen, the executive director and founder of Call to Freedom, joined Dakota News Now on Friday morning to talk about the significance of this month. Dakota News Now brings you the latest news and weather from across South Dakota, western Minnesota, and northwestern Iowa. Meteorologist Aaron Doudna's First Alert...
Big Change at Culver’s Has Midwest Customers Torn
A Midwest favorite fast food chain plans to make a few changes this year. Culver's Restaurants are all over the Midwest. Like a Casey's General Store, it's hard to go too long before seeing a Culvers when in South Dakota, Iowa, or Minnesota. Recently the Wisconsin-based burger chain announced that...
Wisconsin Republicans aim to kill off government with their flat tax
Wisconsin Republicans have a plan for what to do with the record-breaking $6.6 billion state budget surplus, and it basically involves putting all the money in a pile and chucking it out the windows of the Capitol. State residents can gather below and snatch the cash as it scatters to the winds. People who aren’t […] The post Wisconsin Republicans aim to kill off government with their flat tax appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
fourstateshomepage.com
Recall alert posted in 8 states including MO & KS due to wheat allergen
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Hy-Vee Inc. posted a recall alert for several states including Kansas for two varieties of its Hy-Vee Mealtime Beef Pot Roast Dinners due to the presence of an undeclared wheat allergen. Nola Davis, a spokeswoman for Hy-Vee, reports that the recall impacts Hy-Vee stores across its...
dakotanewsnow.com
House bill calls for $20 million in state funds to boost mental health field
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A South Dakota lawmaker is proposing a bill that would set aside $20 million in state funds for scholarships to support people entering the behavioral health field in the state. Representative Taylor Rehfeldt (R-Sioux Falls) told Dakota News Now that House Bill 1044...
KELOLAND TV
The new owners of the South Dakota Powerball ranch
VALE, S.D. (KELO) — J-Six South Dakota Land Holdings is the new owner of the $37 million Bismarck Trail Ranch located near Vale, according to records from Butte County. The man behind that company is Daniel E. Gerety, II., a businessman from Seneca, Kansas. According to a previous interview...
Tax Foundation
Iowa Proposal to Rein in Property Taxes Misses the Mark
On the heels of adopting one of the most comprehensive state tax reform packages in years, Iowa lawmakers are back in Des Moines with property tax relief in their sights. But while the issue is worthy of their attention, House File 1 (HF 1) as currently drafted misses the mark.
SD Lawmakers considering bill that would lower age of children who must attend school
South Dakota lawmakers are considering a bill that would lower the age of children who must attend school.
dakotanewsnow.com
Opportunity Scholarship passes to Appropriations
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - High-achieving South Dakota students would receive an increase in the state-funded, merit-based Opportunity Scholarship. The House Education Committee passed House Bill 1055 to the Joint Appropriations Committee. It would increase the scholarship from $6,500 over four years to $7,500 yearly. “We know that...
Central Illinois Proud
Snowfall Outlook: Two Storms Could Bring Snow to Central Illinois Through Next Week
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — The weather pattern is expected to remain active as we enter the final stretch of January. Over the course of the next week there will be two storm systems that may produce accumulating snow across the region. Storm 1 – Saturday Night – Sunday)...
Illinois among states planning to tax the wealthy
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois is among seven states planning to introduce a wealth tax on Thursday, which could also impact small businesses and farmers. According to the Washington Post, lawmakers from Illinois, Calfornia, Hawaii, Connecticut, Maryland, New York and Washington are launching a coordinated effort to introduce the legislation, which would place new taxes […]
6 North Dakota Cities With A Bedbug Outbreak Right Now
You probably grew up with your parents telling you, "sleep tight and don't let the bed bugs bite." Bedbugs were a common occurrence in America back in the early 1900s. They were then mostly eradicated with the advanced use of pesticides for a good share of the century. As more and more immigrants moved to America from third-world countries in the late 1900s and the early 20th century, we have once again seen a bed bug explosion in America.
dakotanewsnow.com
Bowhunting couple sentenced in large Nebraska poaching case
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - A bowhunting couple from Iowa has been sentenced to probation in a case that wraps up one of the state’s largest federal poaching cases. Federal prosecutors said 32-year-old Josh Bowmar and 33-year-old Sarah Bowmar of Ankeny, Iowa, were sentenced last week to three years of probation for misdemeanor conspiracy. They were also banned from any hunting activities in Nebraska during probation. Federal prosecutors said the Bowmars conducted about five hunts per year at Hidden Hills Outfitters, a commercial guiding and outfitting business near Broken Bow.
dakotanewsnow.com
Gov. Noem announces pregnancy expenses bill
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem and legislators announced a bill Thursday that would provide for all pregnancy expenses to be covered by both parents. “Life begins at conception. Science proves this, and it’s why South Dakota is a strong pro-life state,” said Gov. Noem. “The responsibility to equally pay expenses related to pregnancy should also begin at conception. The gift of a child often comes with financial burden, and a mother should not have to take that on alone.”
dakotanewsnow.com
Noem announces bill to preserve agriculture
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem and legislators announced legislation to preserve agriculture. “Agriculture is by far our state’s largest industry, accounting for one out of every five jobs in South Dakota. We need to preserve it,” said Noem. “When agriculture operations are attacked with frivolous claims, it can delay development and increase costs for producers.”
When Were The Biggest Snowstorms In Iowa History?
It was reported earlier today that a snowstorm could cover parts of Iowa with up to 9 inches of snow as we head into Wednesday and Thursday. If parts of Iowa happened to see 9 inches of snow, we're talking about this being one of the bigger snowstorms in history, for some parts of Iowa. That got me thinking...when did the biggest snowstorms in Iowa history take place?
Odd Coyote Sightings Have Iowa Town Warning Residents to ‘Keep Pets Indoors’
Several strange coyote sightings have residents of Salix, Iowa, on edge as the city sends out a grim warning via social media. “COYOTE WARNING: Coyotes have been seen within city limits over the past few days. Keep pets indoors or monitor your pets while they are outside,” the City of Salix posted to their Facebook page on Jan. 13. For a population unaccustomed to wild canines, this comes as a shock.
sdstandardnow.com
Kristi Noem and her socialist Republicans are stealthily socializing South Dakota society. Forward, comrades!
Can there be any doubt that the anti-socialist veneer painted over themselves by South Dakota Republicans is as phony as all get out?. Just take a look at some of the earliest initiatives coming out of the just-started legislative session. They’re rife with government-funded (aka socialist) programs intended to boost our sagging economy.
You Can Get 40 Cents Off Gallon At These Illinois Gas Stations
For only three hours today (Friday 1/20), there will be discounted gas for everyone at a chain of fuel stations in Illinois, Iowa, and Missouri. The Fuel Day promotion is back at your local Circle K store and beginning at 3 pm this afternoon, a discount of 40 cents off a gallon will be offered from 3 pm to 6 pm local time.
Davenport educators react to Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds's third 'school choice' plan
DAVENPORT, Iowa — For the second time, people in Iowa got the chance to weigh in on a proposed school choice bill to lawmakers in Des Moines. The House Education Reform Committee held a hearing on the proposal, House Study Bill 1, Tuesday night, alternating between public comment in support and against the plan.
