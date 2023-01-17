Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NWS predicts rough Wednesday morning travel after "impactful snow storm" Tuesday evening.Sherif SaadDenver, CO
Updated List of Permanent Macy’s Location Closures For 2023Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
Complete List of Multiple Big Lots! Permanent Closings For JanuaryJoel EisenbergDenver, CO
Major retail chain expected to close multiple stores in ColoradoKristen WaltersColorado State
What's new with Frozen Dead Guy Days?Brittany AnasEstes Park, CO
Related
Chamber Member Spotlight: Sleep Well With Urban Mattress Fort Collins
The Chamber Member Spotlight is brought to you by the Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce. You can't overstate the importance of a good night's sleep, which is why you shouldn't mess with your mattress. It's also why Urban Mattress Fort Collins offers life-changing products made with natural materials and...
The City of Fort Collins Celebrates National Radon Action Month
The City of Fort Collins will be providing discounted Radon Test Kits at The Fort Collins Senior Center (1200 Raintree Dr, Fort Collins, CO 80526) the entire month of January 2023. Are you ready for a fun-filled Colorado ski vacation? Would you prefer to stay at a place where you...
5280.com
Why It’s (Still) Important to Support Black-Owned Shops, Like Whittier Cafe
At 2 p.m. every Sunday afternoon at Whittier Cafe off Humboldt and East 25th streets, incense is burned, coffee is brewed in clay pots called jebenas, and bowls of popcorn are shared at a weekly coffee ceremony. As a part of the traditional Ethiopian gathering, hosts produce a concentrated brew similar to espresso, with a deep richness and subtle sweetness that cuts through the beans’ typically bitter notes. Small shots of the steaming beverage are served to a bustling group of patrons from all around the neighboring community.
denverite.com
Remember how landlords need to register for a license? It could be going better
Denver has roughly 25,000 multi-unit residential rental properties that had to be licensed by Jan. 1, 2023. So far, just 1,955 of those units have been, according to the latest numbers from the city. Now landlords who own multi-unit buildings and who haven’t registered could pay for it in the...
pagosadailypost.com
Mountain Parks Electric Gives Notice
Mountain Parks Electric has served notice that it intends to leave Tri-State Generation and Transmission by January 16, 2025. “The board looked at a number of factors and made the determination that now would be the time to give notice of our intent to exit,” said Mark Johnston, the general manager of the Granby-based electrical cooperative. It serves 22,000 members in Colorado’s Grand and Jackson counties.
macaronikid.com
25 Local Places to Sell, Donate, and Recycle Clothing & Accessories
There's nothing like the first snow that makes me realize how much my kids have grown. Last week when we had our first dose of winter weather, I learned that my daughter's snow boots were 3 sizes too small. How is that even possible?! Nonetheless, discovering the lack of winter preparedness kicked me into closet clean-out mode.
Boulder medical billing company to refund Colorado patients nearly $13,000
A Colorado medical billing company agreed to refund about 40 Colorado consumers nearly $13,000 after the company sent them allegedly "deceptive" billing notices about out-of-network fees, according to the Attorney General's Office. The company, Flatirons Practice Management, sent statements to consumers who had received treatments from out-of-network surgical assistants that...
Post office delivers sentimental item to wrong address, now owner wants it back
A Denver couple is frustrated with USPS after they say a sentimental item that was set to be delivered is missing.
Denver is not the snowiest city in the United States
Denver might seem like a snowy place to some, but it is actually not even in the top 15 of snowiest cities in the United States.
iheart.com
Colorado Town Among America's Most Underrated Travel Destinations
Traveling can be a bit of a hassle sometimes, especially when your destinations are big-name cities or popular tourist destinations. There's nothing wrong with opting for a less busy locale like a small town, an under-the-radar national park, or even an up-and-coming city. Thankfully, Reader's Digest pinpointed the best U.S....
Summit Daily News
“Fat, Black and Gettin It”: The unexpected influence of Colorado’s outdoor TikTok star Nelson Holland
Nelson Holland battles negative thoughts all the time, so much so that they’re liable to knock his sizable frame to the ground. When he feels this way, Holland goes to his favorite spot, the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge at the edge of Denver, a place where Holland discovered nature and changed every part of his life. It doesn’t matter what he weighs there. The bison that Holland knows so intimately that he can tell you where they’ll move next don’t care. His dark skin color, braided hair and slight Brooklyn accent don’t bother them either.
boulderreportinglab.org
🚫 Boulder to consider gas ban
Hello there, Boulder. Good snowy morning to you. For today — a perfect day for soup — I have a story about what kind of stove you should cook that soup on. Over the past few weeks, new research has linked gas stoves to increased childhood asthma rates. So what is Boulder doing?
Study Reveals Top 3 Places Colorado Residents Travel to the Most
If you're ready for a vacation, you're not alone — the rest of Colorado is too. You could keep things close to home with a Centennial State road trip, or you could take it a step further by hopping on a plane (even though DIA isn't the best airport). But where are Colorado residents traveling to?
More Coloradans can't get homeowner's insurance because of wildfire
More and more Colorado homeowners across the state are being denied homeowners insurance because of wildfire risk.
iheart.com
This Is Colorado's Best Buffet
For those curious about these all-you-can-eat joints, Yelp found the top buffet in every state. According to writers, Colorado's best buffet is Chubby Cattle!. This isn't like your normal Chinese buffet. Touted at the world's first conveyor belt-based hot pot restaurant, you actually get to pick out seasonal ingredients to cook yourself in a simmering broth at the center of the table. Ingredients include seafood, vegetables, wagyu beef, handmade noodles, and much more.
Study: Denver’s real minimum wage highest in US
This study accounts for two different minimum wages - statutory and real. The statutory wage is the one the public knows. It is what the city requires employers to pay. The so-called real minimum wage is what that pay actually looks like compared to that city's cost of living.
Colorado Has a Unique Jamaican Brewery, But Not for Long
As a state, Colorado is known for many things, including its vast amount of great breweries. From juggernauts like Coors and New Belgium to countless microbreweries, there is no shortage of local brews in the Centennial State. However, one very unique brewery in Colorado with a Jamaican theme will, unfortunately,...
All the new non-stop flights coming to DIA in 2023
(Denver, Colo.) Carriers at Denver International Airport are adding new routes to vacation hot spots in 2023 and increasing the number of flights to Europe to keep pace with heightened summer travel demand.
KDVR.com
2 new bills impact Colorado students
The first bill would require those under 18 to take a 30-hour driver's education course. The second bill would require public and private colleges to print the Colorado and national crisis and suicide prevention contact information on student identification cards. 2 new bills impact Colorado students. The first bill would...
estesparknews.com
Estes Loop Project Begins End of January, 2023
Partners of the Downtown Estes Loop project have announced that initial tree removal and excavation will begin at the end of January before construction gets in to full production the second week of February. Prime contractor, Flatiron Construction, in coordination with the Federal Highway Administration Central Federal Lands Highway Division, the Town of Estes Park and the Colorado Department of Transportation will start the initial phase of construction.
K99
Windsor, CO
14K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
K99 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://k99.com/
Comments / 0