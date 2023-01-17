ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

5280.com

Why It’s (Still) Important to Support Black-Owned Shops, Like Whittier Cafe

At 2 p.m. every Sunday afternoon at Whittier Cafe off Humboldt and East 25th streets, incense is burned, coffee is brewed in clay pots called jebenas, and bowls of popcorn are shared at a weekly coffee ceremony. As a part of the traditional Ethiopian gathering, hosts produce a concentrated brew similar to espresso, with a deep richness and subtle sweetness that cuts through the beans’ typically bitter notes. Small shots of the steaming beverage are served to a bustling group of patrons from all around the neighboring community.
DENVER, CO
pagosadailypost.com

Mountain Parks Electric Gives Notice

Mountain Parks Electric has served notice that it intends to leave Tri-State Generation and Transmission by January 16, 2025. “The board looked at a number of factors and made the determination that now would be the time to give notice of our intent to exit,” said Mark Johnston, the general manager of the Granby-based electrical cooperative. It serves 22,000 members in Colorado’s Grand and Jackson counties.
COLORADO STATE
macaronikid.com

25 Local Places to Sell, Donate, and Recycle Clothing & Accessories

There's nothing like the first snow that makes me realize how much my kids have grown. Last week when we had our first dose of winter weather, I learned that my daughter's snow boots were 3 sizes too small. How is that even possible?! Nonetheless, discovering the lack of winter preparedness kicked me into closet clean-out mode.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Boulder medical billing company to refund Colorado patients nearly $13,000

A Colorado medical billing company agreed to refund about 40 Colorado consumers nearly $13,000 after the company sent them allegedly "deceptive" billing notices about out-of-network fees, according to the Attorney General's Office. The company, Flatirons Practice Management, sent statements to consumers who had received treatments from out-of-network surgical assistants that...
COLORADO STATE
iheart.com

Colorado Town Among America's Most Underrated Travel Destinations

Traveling can be a bit of a hassle sometimes, especially when your destinations are big-name cities or popular tourist destinations. There's nothing wrong with opting for a less busy locale like a small town, an under-the-radar national park, or even an up-and-coming city. Thankfully, Reader's Digest pinpointed the best U.S....
ESTES PARK, CO
Summit Daily News

“Fat, Black and Gettin It”: The unexpected influence of Colorado’s outdoor TikTok star Nelson Holland

Nelson Holland battles negative thoughts all the time, so much so that they’re liable to knock his sizable frame to the ground. When he feels this way, Holland goes to his favorite spot, the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge at the edge of Denver, a place where Holland discovered nature and changed every part of his life. It doesn’t matter what he weighs there. The bison that Holland knows so intimately that he can tell you where they’ll move next don’t care. His dark skin color, braided hair and slight Brooklyn accent don’t bother them either.
COLORADO STATE
boulderreportinglab.org

🚫 Boulder to consider gas ban

Hello there, Boulder. Good snowy morning to you. For today — a perfect day for soup — I have a story about what kind of stove you should cook that soup on. Over the past few weeks, new research has linked gas stoves to increased childhood asthma rates. So what is Boulder doing?
BOULDER, CO
iheart.com

This Is Colorado's Best Buffet

For those curious about these all-you-can-eat joints, Yelp found the top buffet in every state. According to writers, Colorado's best buffet is Chubby Cattle!. This isn't like your normal Chinese buffet. Touted at the world's first conveyor belt-based hot pot restaurant, you actually get to pick out seasonal ingredients to cook yourself in a simmering broth at the center of the table. Ingredients include seafood, vegetables, wagyu beef, handmade noodles, and much more.
COLORADO STATE
FOX31 Denver

Study: Denver’s real minimum wage highest in US

This study accounts for two different minimum wages - statutory and real. The statutory wage is the one the public knows. It is what the city requires employers to pay. The so-called real minimum wage is what that pay actually looks like compared to that city's cost of living.
DENVER, CO
K99

Colorado Has a Unique Jamaican Brewery, But Not for Long

As a state, Colorado is known for many things, including its vast amount of great breweries. From juggernauts like Coors and New Belgium to countless microbreweries, there is no shortage of local brews in the Centennial State. However, one very unique brewery in Colorado with a Jamaican theme will, unfortunately,...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

2 new bills impact Colorado students

The first bill would require those under 18 to take a 30-hour driver's education course. The second bill would require public and private colleges to print the Colorado and national crisis and suicide prevention contact information on student identification cards. 2 new bills impact Colorado students. The first bill would...
COLORADO STATE
estesparknews.com

Estes Loop Project Begins End of January, 2023

Partners of the Downtown Estes Loop project have announced that initial tree removal and excavation will begin at the end of January before construction gets in to full production the second week of February. Prime contractor, Flatiron Construction, in coordination with the Federal Highway Administration Central Federal Lands Highway Division, the Town of Estes Park and the Colorado Department of Transportation will start the initial phase of construction.
ESTES PARK, CO
K99 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado.

