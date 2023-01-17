ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

NEXT Weather: More snow to shovel likely by late Thursday

By WCCO Staff
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

NEXT Weather: 9 a.m. weather report 04:10

MINNEAPOLIS – Light snow will fall overnight Tuesday in the Twin Cities, but you'll likely have to grab your shovel when another system arrives later in the week.

Rain gauges are usually hibernating this time of year, but they got an unexpected filling Monday throughout the metro, with about a half inch of precipitation in Minneapolis, and almost an inch in the Savage area.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for western Minnesota and across the northern half of the state through 6 a.m. Tuesday.

The National Weather Service reports that road conditions are not ideal in many parts of the state Tuesday morning.

This system, which also whipped up a tornado in eastern Iowa , transitioned into snow late Monday in the metro. It should peter out before the Tuesday morning commute, but expect a messy and slow drive. The rest of Tuesday will be cloudy, with a high of 34 in the metro.

Another storm system is lurking to the southwest of Minnesota, which should arrive by Wednesday night and linger through Thursday night. At this point, models show the storm will drop the most snow – 4 to 6 inches – in southeastern Minnesota. The metro may see 3- 5 inches by Thursday evening. But keep in mind, the storm path will likely continue to shift before late Wednesday.

Temps will start to fall midweek, with highs around 30 degrees both Wednesday and Thursday. We'll fall into the low 20s Friday before making a rebound into the high 20s this weekend.

CBS Minnesota

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

