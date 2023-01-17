Read full article on original website
bctv.org
Greater Reading Chamber Alliance Opens Nominations for Business Awards
The Greater Reading Chamber Alliance (GRCA) announced that the nomination period for its Business Excellence Awards is now open. The awards feature two categories separating businesses by annual revenue. Category 1 represents businesses with $1M in annual revenue for the past three years, and Category 2 is reserved for businesses with $250K in annual revenue for the past three years.
bctv.org
Berks Business Education Coalition Names New Executive Director
The Berks Business Education Coalition (BBEC) is pleased to announce that Terri Hill has been selected as the new Executive Director. In her role Terri will bring together leaders in business and education to help our students access the resources and experiences needed to better prepare for life after graduation. The BBEC celebrates 31 years since its founding and Terri becomes the fourth Executive Director.
bctv.org
Mission Aerospace Coming Soon to the Reading Public Museum
The Reading Public Museum is pleased to announce the arrival of its newest exhibition, opening to the public on Saturday, January 21, 2023. Mission Aerospace, an interactive family exhibition, will introduce visitors of all ages to flight, navigation, and NASA by coupling the science and history of airplanes, helicopters, rockets, and other aircraft with a fun and educational maze that includes building stations. Visitors will make paper airplanes and rockets while learning about aerodynamics, and then test them for distance and air-dexterity in special “launch zones.” The exhibit will have visitors lifting off from the earliest days of aeronautics to the furthest reaches of outer space. Other parts of the exhibit will explore how gyroscopes are used in navigation and challenge visitors to plot a course of their own while discovering the connections between satellites and GPS.
Data Show That When Montgomery Countians Move, Here’s Where They Go
A Stacker analysis of migration patterns revealed the locales to which Montgomery County residents relocate most. A Stacker analysis of 2015–2019 migration patterns from U.S. Census Bureau data reveals the U.S. destinations to which Montgomery County residents are most likely to move. Montgomery County’s population has been rising steadily...
bctv.org
City of Reading Nominations & Appointments Committee Meeting 1-17-23
The City of Reading Nominations & Appointments Committee held a meeting on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in our community - the things you love, and the places you care about, by the people you know.
Local Inn Rated to Serve the Finest Brunch in All of Montgomery County, and One of the Best in the U.S.
What’s better than brunch? Nothing! The mimosas, the Bloody Marys, the combination of breakfast and lunch — you don’t have to decide! Have both! Open Table, the online restaurant reservation resource, has released its best-of assessment of brunch across the U.S. The rankings resulted from more than...
Schuylkill County couple build small businesses together
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — When Stephen Foltin first met Kendra, he didn't know that years later, he would ask her to be his wife, let alone his business partner. The couple in Pottsville just finished renovating a 150-year-old former print shop on East Arch Street. Now her hair salon and his music store are under one roof.
lebtown.com
North Lebanon Twp. hosts public hearing on Escambia zoning amendment request
This article was funded by LebTown donors as part of our Civic Impact Reporting Project. Residents filled the seats at Monday’s North Lebanon Township Board of Supervisors meeting to speak their mind on a considered zoning amendment for parts of 1675 and 1677 Grace Ave. The equitable owners of...
One of Pennsylvania’s Oldest Wineries Is in Chester County
Fifty-five years ago, the passage of the Limited Winery Act allowed for the production and sale of wine in Pennsylvania, writes Paul Vigna for PennLive. The law that was officially named Act 272 created an industry that exceeds 300 wineries today, according to the Pennsylvania Wine Association website. One of...
Mr. Sticky’s announces opening date for Cumberland County store
The countdown is on for Mr. Sticky’s arrival in the Harrisburg area. On March 3, one of the sticky bun shops will open at 4830 Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township in the Hampden Centre next to Mellow Mink Brewing. Philip Stuck, a longtime Mr. Sticky’s customer, is responsible for...
bctv.org
ReadingFilm Welcomes 2023 with Big News and New Additions
As a part of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), ReadingFILM has received a grant of $200,000 for 2023! We are pleased to announce we will be bringing new staff on-board to further our mission of Greater Reading as a hub for independent film production and screening and empowering local youth to showcase their talent as the next generation of filmmakers.
thevalleyledger.com
NATIONAL MUSEUM OF INDUSTRIAL HISTORY APPLAUDS THE RECOVERY OF AN HISTORIC STEAM BOILER
Lehigh University’s Office of Real Estate Services works with Front Street Allentown developer, Manhattan Building Company, to salvage a boiler which once provided steam for the famous President Pumping Engine. BETHLEHEM, PA – 122 years ago, Gottlieb Buehler acquired a steam boiler from the shuttered Friedensville, Lehigh County, zinc...
bctv.org
That’s a Wrap: 2023 PA Farm Show Highlights Pennsylvania Agriculture
Harrisburg, PA – The 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show wrapped up Saturday, after eight days packed with hundreds of enlightening and entertaining events, highlighting the Pennsylvanians behind our strong, resilient roots, strategic investments and innovations feeding our economy and future. (Highlight video by Joan Freeman, BCTV) “In Pennsylvania, agriculture is...
Guests at Gov. Josh Shapiro’s Inaugural Party Enjoy Music, Food from Chester County
Guests at Governor Josh Shapiro’s inaugural party that was held on Tuesday at Rock Lititz in Lititz got to enjoy both music and some delicious food from Chester County, writes Sue Gleiter for PennLive. The party, which capped off the earlier swearing-in ceremony in Harrisburg, featured an array of...
In his first executive order, Shapiro removes degree requirement for thousands of state jobs
Shapiro said the order applies to 92% of commonwealth jobs, estimating that roughly 65,000 positions in the state will be open to Pennsylvanians regardless of whether they hold a college degree. The post In his first executive order, Shapiro removes degree requirement for thousands of state jobs appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
sauconsource.com
Landmark Fountain Hill Business to Close
One of the oldest family-owned businesses in Fountain Hill will soon be closing its doors, according to an announcement by the owner that was shared in the public Facebook group “You Know You’re From Fountain Hill” over the weekend. Friedman’s Service Center at 1002 Broadway is closing...
Novel from Bestselling Author and Malvern Resident About a Chester County Family in Witness Protection
Lisa Scottoline, the bestselling author who lives on a horse farm in Malvern, released her 34th work of fiction last year, a thriller titled What Happened to the Bennetts, writes Victor Fiorillo for Philadelphia magazine. With her daughter grown up, the prolific author has been feeling like she is back...
buckscountyherald.com
See bodies donated to science in all their glory
Body Worlds Rx is a prescription for good health — a dramatic exhibit that offers an extraordinary look at the interior of this constantly changing mass of cells we carry around with us as we stumble through life. And, like many good medicines, it may offer a bitter taste...
bctv.org
Healthcare Systems Join Gun Safety Movement to Address Leading Cause of Death in Kids
Regional partners join thousands of hospitals and health associations nationwide to encourage families to ask about gun access and safety measures. In an effort to encourage families and communities to take an active role in protecting children from gun violence, leading healthcare systems across Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey have joined thousands of hospitals and health associations in a nationwide public awareness and education campaign.
Pennsylvania Game Commission Warns Bucks County Residents of a Unique Visitor to the Area
As Bucks County approaches a one-year anniversary of a rare animal sighting, authorities are warning residents to remain diligent. Gregory Vellner wrote about the local animals for NewsBreak. The Pennsylvania Game Commission has sent out a reminder of last year’s coyote sightings. The purpose of this was to let local...
