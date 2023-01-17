ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

bctv.org

Greater Reading Chamber Alliance Opens Nominations for Business Awards

The Greater Reading Chamber Alliance (GRCA) announced that the nomination period for its Business Excellence Awards is now open. The awards feature two categories separating businesses by annual revenue. Category 1 represents businesses with $1M in annual revenue for the past three years, and Category 2 is reserved for businesses with $250K in annual revenue for the past three years.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
bctv.org

Berks Business Education Coalition Names New Executive Director

The Berks Business Education Coalition (BBEC) is pleased to announce that Terri Hill has been selected as the new Executive Director. In her role Terri will bring together leaders in business and education to help our students access the resources and experiences needed to better prepare for life after graduation. The BBEC celebrates 31 years since its founding and Terri becomes the fourth Executive Director.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
bctv.org

Mission Aerospace Coming Soon to the Reading Public Museum

The Reading Public Museum is pleased to announce the arrival of its newest exhibition, opening to the public on Saturday, January 21, 2023. Mission Aerospace, an interactive family exhibition, will introduce visitors of all ages to flight, navigation, and NASA by coupling the science and history of airplanes, helicopters, rockets, and other aircraft with a fun and educational maze that includes building stations. Visitors will make paper airplanes and rockets while learning about aerodynamics, and then test them for distance and air-dexterity in special “launch zones.” The exhibit will have visitors lifting off from the earliest days of aeronautics to the furthest reaches of outer space. Other parts of the exhibit will explore how gyroscopes are used in navigation and challenge visitors to plot a course of their own while discovering the connections between satellites and GPS.
READING, PA
bctv.org

City of Reading Nominations & Appointments Committee Meeting 1-17-23

The City of Reading Nominations & Appointments Committee held a meeting on Tuesday, January 17, 2023.
READING, PA
Newswatch 16

Schuylkill County couple build small businesses together

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — When Stephen Foltin first met Kendra, he didn't know that years later, he would ask her to be his wife, let alone his business partner. The couple in Pottsville just finished renovating a 150-year-old former print shop on East Arch Street. Now her hair salon and his music store are under one roof.
POTTSVILLE, PA
bctv.org

ReadingFilm Welcomes 2023 with Big News and New Additions

As a part of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), ReadingFILM has received a grant of $200,000 for 2023! We are pleased to announce we will be bringing new staff on-board to further our mission of Greater Reading as a hub for independent film production and screening and empowering local youth to showcase their talent as the next generation of filmmakers.
READING, PA
bctv.org

That’s a Wrap: 2023 PA Farm Show Highlights Pennsylvania Agriculture

Harrisburg, PA – The 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show wrapped up Saturday, after eight days packed with hundreds of enlightening and entertaining events, highlighting the Pennsylvanians behind our strong, resilient roots, strategic investments and innovations feeding our economy and future. (Highlight video by Joan Freeman, BCTV) “In Pennsylvania, agriculture is...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
sauconsource.com

Landmark Fountain Hill Business to Close

One of the oldest family-owned businesses in Fountain Hill will soon be closing its doors, according to an announcement by the owner that was shared in the public Facebook group “You Know You’re From Fountain Hill” over the weekend. Friedman’s Service Center at 1002 Broadway is closing...
FOUNTAIN HILL, PA
buckscountyherald.com

See bodies donated to science in all their glory

Body Worlds Rx is a prescription for good health — a dramatic exhibit that offers an extraordinary look at the interior of this constantly changing mass of cells we carry around with us as we stumble through life. And, like many good medicines, it may offer a bitter taste...
ALLENTOWN, PA
bctv.org

Healthcare Systems Join Gun Safety Movement to Address Leading Cause of Death in Kids

Regional partners join thousands of hospitals and health associations nationwide to encourage families to ask about gun access and safety measures. In an effort to encourage families and communities to take an active role in protecting children from gun violence, leading healthcare systems across Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey have joined thousands of hospitals and health associations in a nationwide public awareness and education campaign.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

