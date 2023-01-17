The Reading Public Museum is pleased to announce the arrival of its newest exhibition, opening to the public on Saturday, January 21, 2023. Mission Aerospace, an interactive family exhibition, will introduce visitors of all ages to flight, navigation, and NASA by coupling the science and history of airplanes, helicopters, rockets, and other aircraft with a fun and educational maze that includes building stations. Visitors will make paper airplanes and rockets while learning about aerodynamics, and then test them for distance and air-dexterity in special “launch zones.” The exhibit will have visitors lifting off from the earliest days of aeronautics to the furthest reaches of outer space. Other parts of the exhibit will explore how gyroscopes are used in navigation and challenge visitors to plot a course of their own while discovering the connections between satellites and GPS.

READING, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO