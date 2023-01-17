ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dundalk, MD

Man seriously injured in shooting near Dundalk park

By Alexus Davila
CBS Baltimore
 2 days ago

DUNDALK - A man was seriously injured in a shooting Monday evening in Dundalk.

The shooting happened on Shipping Place near Market Place around 5:30 p.m., Baltimore County Police said.

The victim, identified as a man in his 30s, was hospitalized, but police said Tuesday they don't know whether his injuries are life-threatening.

At one point, Veterans Park was completely roped off with crime scene tape. No arrests have been made.

A man who was walking his service dog at the time of the shooting said the gunman fired off several rounds.

"Pop, pop, pop," described Dundalk resident Terry Hubble. "One guy was shooting. The other guy was ducking and running towards him. I didn't know which way to go."

The extent of the victim's injuries was not immediately known.

If you have information about this incident, contact police.

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
