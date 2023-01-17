Read full article on original website
BCSC School Board reorganizes, sets deadline for enrollment transfers
Batesville, IN — Three new members of the Batesville School Board were sworn in this week. Stephanie Davidson, Larry Merkel, and Sean Townsley were elected to the board in November. The 2023 Board Officers are President Jeremy Raver; Vice President Mike Baumer, and Davidson will serve as Board Secretary.
Decatur County Council member elected Secretary of statewide association
Indianapolis, IN — The Association of Indiana Counties (AIC) announced that Decatur County Councilwoman Deanna Burkart was elected Secretary of the Indiana County Councils Association (ICCA). Burkart is an Indiana University alum who is starting her second term on Decatur County Council where she is currently heading up a...
Aurora Mayor Will Not Seek Re-Election
After careful consideration, Mark Drury is ready for a change. (Aurora, Ind.) – Aurora Mayor Mark Drury will not seek re-election this year. Drury made the announcement on Thursday with the following statement:. “These past eight years, as a member of Aurora City Council and Mayor, have been very...
Random search conducted at Greensburg High School Thursday
— Greensburg High School, the Tree City’s police department, and its K9 unit cooperated on a random search of the property on Thursday. In a message to Greensburg schools families, high school Principal Grant Peters said a shelter-in-place was used for about 20 minutes to ensure everyone’s safety while the search was conducted.
Purdue Men’s Glee Club performs in Brookville this weekend
Brookville, IN — The Franklin County Arts Council will host the Purdue University Varsity Men’s Glee Club on Sunday at 4 pm in Lew Wallace Auditorium at Franklin County High School. It will be the sixth time in the organization’s 34-year history that the arts council has hosted...
Walker is District 9 Indiana Conservation Officer of the Year
Southeastern IN — Indiana Conservation Officer Zach Walker has been selected as the 2022 District 9 Officer of the year. District 9 includes Dearborn, Decatur, Fayette, Franklin, Jefferson, Jennings, Ohio, Ripley, Rush, Switzerland, and Union counties. Walker is assigned to Jennings County and has been a conservation officer since...
Luke A. Stone – 35 of Greensburg
Luke A. Stone, 35, of Greensburg, passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at his residence. He was born on July 30, 1987, in Greensburg, the son of Randall Stone and Barbara Ellen (Evans) Stone Moore Roberts. He was a lifelong resident of Decatur County and graduated in the class of 2006 from South Decatur High School. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and husbandry. Survivors include his father, Randall (Beverly) Stone of Milroy; his companion, Jeanna Lowe of Greensburg; his brothers, Elijah (Jenny) Stone of Greensburg, Jacob (Mallory) Stone of Milroy and Caleb Stone of Greensburg; his grandmother, Phyllis Stone of Brown County; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara Ellen Roberts; niece, Hadley Stone; grandparents, Earl Mitchell and Edith Evans and Marvin Stone. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at the Bass & Gasper Funeral Home in Westport.
Donald Keith Meadows
Donald Keith Meadows, 76, of Aurora, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023, in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was born October 19, 1946, in Richlands, VA, son of the late William Eugene Meadows and Vernie Kansas (Horn) Meadows. Donald was a math teacher for Cincinnati Public Schools for 30 years, and...
Helen Louise (Stone) Porter, 88, Osgood
Helen Louise (Stone) Porter, 88, of Osgood passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at Manderley Health Care Center in Osgood. Helen was born Thursday, October 18, 1934 in Cambridge City, Indiana; daughter of Jake and Marjorie (Wagner) Stone. Helen worked at Kmart in Greensburg and also worked at IGA in Greensburg. Helen married the love of her life, Lawrence Porter, on December 12, 1954 and he preceded her in death January 19, 1993. Helen was a member of the St. Elizabeth Catholic Church of Cambridge City. She enjoyed working puzzles and reading detective-murder mystery books.
Storm warning for Hancock, Madison counties
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A severe thunderstorm warning was issued until 3 p.m. Thursday for portions of Hancock and Madison counties, including the communities of Markleville, Wilkinson and Maxwell. Movement is northeast at 45 mph. Main concern is 60 mph gusts and quarter-sized hail. 2:55 p.m. 1:55 p.m. A severe...
Douglas Collier Hunt, 71
Douglas Collier Hunt, 71, of Connersville, passed away on December 21, 2022, at Reid Memorial in Richmond, IN. He was born on June 13, 1951 in New Castle, IN, the son of Wilbur and Ann Collier Hunt. Doug was a 1969 graduate of Lincoln High School. He married Vicki Powell on October 18, 1969 and together they had three daughters. Doug had previously worked for D&M for 20 years and at Securitas as a Supervisor for the last 34 years.
RICHMOND MAYORAL CANDIDATES WITHDRAW AFTER CHALLENGE
(Richmond, IN)--Two people have withdrawn their candidacy as Republicans in the run for Richmond mayor. David Carpenter and Kevin Fox withdrew following a challenge by Wayne County Republican Party Chair Gary Saunders. Saunders has also challenged Republicans David Flannery and Shawn O’Conner. The challenge comes because none the four voted for the same party in the last two primary elections. Carpenter and Fox have indicated that they will re-file as independents. All candidates have until two weeks from Friday to file for the May primary.
William “Bill” A. Fisher, 84
William “Bill” A. Fisher, 84, of Greensburg, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023. He was born December 14, 1938, in North Vernon, Indiana, the son of Harold and Betty Jane Bacon Fisher. He graduated from Greensburg High School in 1957. On December 29, 1960, he married Harriett Kirschner and together they had two children: Cynthia and Anthony. Bill was a manager at Sherwin Williams and worked 19 years for the Greensburg Community Schools as a custodian and a school bus driver. He was most proud for the lives he was able to touch during those years. He was very active at the First Christian Church of Greensburg serving as the Sunday School Teacher and was a former elder. He was also active in the Greensburg Lions Club and Emmaus. Bill and Harriett, were big Greensburg Pirate fans, especially Basketball. Bill drove the girls’ basketball team bus for several years and Harriett would often ride along. They were the girl’s biggest fans. Win or lose when they got off the bus after a road game, they received encouragement or a hug or both. He enjoyed taking pictures, collecting model railroad trains, visiting church members and spoiling his cats.
Michael D. Manlief, 60
Michael Davis Manlief, 60, passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at the Decatur County Memorial Hospital in Greensburg. He was born on July 20, 1962 in Greensburg, the son of George Davis and Marlene Marie (Herbert) Manlief. He was a 1981 graduate of South Decatur High School. He owned...
Austin C. Ball, Sr., 93
Austin C. Ball, Sr. 93, of Greensburg, passed away on January 18, 2023 at Decatur County Memorial Hospital. He was born on February 25, 1929 in Whitley City, Kentucky, the son of Edward and Nancy Perkins Ball. Austin was a United States Army Veteran. He married Letha L. Collins on June 14, 1952 and together they had three children: Austin, Jr., Brenda and John. Austin worked as an Evangelist with the John Thomas Conference of the Freewill Baptist Church.
Brookville man files federal suit against town, council members, police officers
— A Brookville man has filed a federal lawsuit against the Town of Brookville, Brookville Town Council, and two police officers as a result of his arrest a year ago this month. In the suit filed in U.S. District Court in Indianapolis, Trevin Thalheimer is seeking monetary damages and requesting...
Milan-Batesville Swim Results
Milan girls scored dual victories against the other three teams at this meet. Batesville defeated Southwestern and lost to Milan and Lawrenceburg. Milan and Batesville boys both defeated Southwestern and Lawrenceburg. Milan and Batesville tied in points when competing against each other. BOYS TEAM SCORES. Milan 107 Southwestern 35. Lawrenceburg...
Police: Indy man drove to Morristown to throw nails into driveways of homes with Trump flags
MORRISTOWN, Ind. — The Morristown Police Department claim that an Indianapolis man has been driving out to Morristown since August to throw nails, screws, and other metal fasteners into the driveways of strangers who flew Pro-Trump and Anti-Biden flags and signs. Residents first started reporting finding the metal fasteners in their driveway at the beginning […]
East Central Swimming and Diving Results vs. Batesville
EC Swimming and Diving hosted Batesville for the last regular season meet for girls and. regular season home meet for boys. EC Girls won 147-33 EC Boys won 131-52. Individual winners include:. Sam Mittermeier – 200 Free. Isabella Dole – 200 IM. Ayden Ketchem – 200 IM, 50...
Stephen Michael Belter, 62
Stephen Michael Belter, 62, of Greensburg went to be with the Lord on January 15th, 2023 after a long battle with Hidradenitis. He was born October 20, 1960 the son of Donald Belter and Shirley (Francis) Belter. On July 15th, 1981 he met his best friend Kimberly Bottin and married her on June 19, 1993. They had many pets during their wonderful life together.
