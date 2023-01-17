Read full article on original website
Related
Coinbase settles with New York state regulator for $100 Million US Dollars
The crypto exchange Coinbase was able to reach a one hundred million dollar settlement with the New York Department of Financial Services. This settlement happened, according to the department, due to "historical" shortcomings in anti-money laundering and know-your-customer standards for this particular exchange. Fifty million of those dollars go towards a fine for these shortcomings while the other fifty million dollars are supposed to go towards strengthening the internal compliance programs of the company and a new method for Coinbase to thoroughly vet any new customers who start to use the crypto exchange. After this, the shares for Coinbase spiked twelve percent. Coinbase was able to receive this benefit since it is the only publicly traded cryptocurrency exchange in the United States.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Predicts Investors Will Flock to Two Crypto Assets in 2023 As Flight to Quality Catches On
Coinbase crypto exchange is singling out two digital assets that will become a favorite with investors looking for quality. The US crypto exchange says in its 2023 Crypto Market Outlook report that one of the key themes for next year will be institutional investors seeking quality amid a worsening macroeconomic picture.
Bitcoin price plummets amid major DOJ crypto announcement
The price of bitcoin fell suddenly by 5 per cent in the space of an hour after the US Department of Justice revealed plans to make a major cryptocurrency-related announcement on Wednesday.The world’s leading crypto dropped from $21,500 to around $20,500 ahead of the news, reversing an upward trend that had seen its price rise by nearly a third since the start of the year.The price saw a slight recovery after the news was announced, which related to a crackdown on an illicit crypto exchange.Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco led the press conference announcing the action, describing it as a...
Coinbase is shuttering services for customers in Japan as crypto winter rages on
Coinbase is suspending the crypto exchange's operations in Japan. Customers in Japan have until February 16 to withdraw their holdings. Coinbase stock is up 53% in the past five days as crypto markets rally. Coinbase said Wednesday it will soon shutter the cryptocurrency exchange's services in Japan, citing difficult market...
Autoblog
Carvana adopts a 'poison pill,' sells off $4 billion of auto loans
Carvana has adopted a "poison pill" to limit shareholders from raising their stakes and has reached an agreement to sell up to $4 billion of auto loans, the struggling used car retailer said on Tuesday. The company's shares gained 6.5% to $7.47 in afternoon trade. Ally Bank and Ally Financial...
dailyhodl.com
Analytics Firm Issues Alert, Says Bitcoin and Ethereum Witnessing Highest Profit-Taking Level in Over a Year
New data from crypto analytics firm Santiment suggests that traders may believe the top two leading digital assets by market cap are about to find their local tops. According to Santiment, crypto traders are taking profits on Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) at the highest levels seen since 2021. “Are...
Another Crypto Firm Collapses, Microsoft Slashes Workforce, Fake Cannabis Billionaire Pleads Guilty: Top Stories For Thursday, Jan. 19
Beleaguered crypto lender Genesis Global Capital, the cryptocurrency lending unit of Digital Currency Group (DCG), could file for bankruptcy as soon as this week. Genesis fell into a liquidity crunch and halted redemptions shortly after revealing on Nov. 10 that it had $175 million locked in an FTX (FTT/USD) trading account.
Crypto bank Silvergate reports $1 billion loss as CEO insists ‘our mission has not changed’
The Crypto Winter has hit companies hard across the industry, but the crypto-focused Silvergate Capital has been one of the most significant victims, reporting on Tuesday a net loss of $1 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022. The California-based bank was founded in 1988 as a savings and loan...
dailyhodl.com
With Genesis Over $3,000,000,000 in Debt, Digital Currency Group Weighs Selling Venture Portfolio Assets: Report
A new report claims that the parent company of crypto broker Genesis is considering selling venture capital assets to pay back creditors. With Genesis more than $3 billion in debt, the Financial Times reports that Digital Currency Group (DCG) is mulling selling parts of their venture capital holdings, worth up to $500 million, to help make up the difference.
dailyhodl.com
Tron Founder Justin Sun Looking To Spend $1,000,000,000 on Digital Currency Group’s Assets: Report
Justin Sun is reportedly eyeing the assets of Digital Currency Group (DCG), the parent company of embattled crypto broker Genesis and many other firms in the industry. According to Reuters, the founder of blockchain network Tron (TRX) and advisor to crypto exchange Huobi is willing to allocate as much as $1 billion of his personal funds to purchase some of DCG’s assets “depending on their evaluation of the situation.”
cryptopotato.com
FTX US Discovers Another $90 Million Missing
While mapping out assets to be repossessed by its creditors, FTX US identified about $180 million, over half of which were already gone. As the bankruptcy and restructuring saga of FTX and its affiliated entities continues to unfold, more and more instances of assets being transferred off of the exchange come to light.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Issues Bitcoin, Ethereum and Altcoin Warning After BTC’s $21,000 Explosion
A popular trader known for staying steadily bearish throughout 2022 says the latest rallies mean nothing and another leg down is imminent. Pseudonymous trader Capo tells his 703,000 Twitter followers that his bearish outlook hasn’t been invalidated by the market’s big bounce, which has seen Bitcoin (BTC) rally 21%, Ethereum (ETH) 23% and many altcoins explode 30% or more in the past seven days.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin and Ethereum correct amid Bitzlato takedown, tech layoffs and economic worries
Bitcoin (BTC) price and the wider crypto market corrected as news of coordinated “international cryptocurrency enforcement action” stirred up uncertainty among traders. Given the number of black swan events and the proliferation of crypto-oriented scams in 2022, most investors expect U.S. and global regulators to eventually lay down a strong hammer on centralized exchanges and other businesses connected with the crypto sector.
u.today
Bitcoin (BTC) Dips Lower as Genesis Prepares to File for Bankruptcy
Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, is trading in the read as the crypto sector is facing yet another high-profile bankruptcy. Amid mounting pressure and against the backdrop of prolonged confidential negotiations with creditors, cryptocurrency lending giant Genesis Global Capital is reportedly prepping for a potential bankruptcy filing, according to a Bloomberg report.
CoinTelegraph
Ripple CEO: XRP lawsuit resolved by June, SEC conduct ‘embarrassing’
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse expects the firm’s long-running dispute with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) will be finalized within “single-digit months” and remains confident in securing a favorable outcome. Speaking to CNBC on Jan. 18 at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Garlinghouse said the...
coinchapter.com
Ripple (XRP) Gains Incredible Backing, Stellar (XLM) Down 90%, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Endorsed As Top Bull Pick For 2023
Crypto has entered the mainstream economy with a market cap of $821 billion. While we focus on the benefits of a decentralized economy powered by blockchain and cryptocurrencies, financial agencies have always raised questions about its reliability. One such instance is the infamous Ripple (XRP) vs. SEC lawsuit, which is...
Report: CoinDesk Considers Putting Itself Up for Sale
Cryptocurrency-centric news outlet CoinDesk is reportedly seeking a buyer. CEO Kevin Worth told the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) the company had hired investment bankers at Lazard Ltd. to examine options that include a full or a partial sale. “Over the last few months, we have received numerous inbound indications of...
thenewscrypto.com
HashKey Capital Completes Fund III at $500 Million in Commitments to Develop Web3
HashKey Capital (“HashKey”), a global asset management focusing on cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology, has announced the successful closure of HashKey FinTech Investment Fund III, its third fund, with a commitment of US$500 million. Institutional investors, including sovereign wealth funds, prominent family offices, and businesses, provided significant support for Fund III.
CoinDesk
Can Barry Silbert Delay the Inevitable?
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Bitcoin, after months of laggard movements downward, has seen a notable rally. The largest cryptocurrency by market value is now trading above $20,000. This is significant not only because it's the first meaningful jump since the collapse of the FTX exchange, but also because bitcoin has appreciated by enough to put many crypto mining companies and token holders in profit, according to aGlassnode report.
Dogecoin, Ethereum Spike As Bitcoin Holds Above $21K: Analyst Warns 'Late Bulls To Flip Bearish' If Apex Crypto Retests This Level
Major coins traded in the green on Tuesday evening, as the global cryptocurrency market rose to $991 billion, as of 8:30 pm EST. What Happened: Bitcoin BTC/USD was above the $21,000 mark at the time of writing, notching weekly gains of 25%, while Ethereum ETH/USD was trading above the $1,500 level with a 23% increase over the last seven days.
Comments / 0