Fairfield, NJ

Fairfield Police Arrest Two After Attempted Theft of Cooking Oil

 4 days ago

FAIRFIELD, NJ -- The Fairfield Police Department have arrested two men after the theft of cooking oil from a local restaurant was discovered.

Police have charged Lawrence Goode, 34, of Newark, and Rasheed Wright, 33, of Plainfield for burglary, attempted theft, criminal mischief and conspiracy on Jan. 13.

At approximately 4:55 a.m. Friday, Officer John Seragusa was conducting a property check of Jose Tejas, located at 647 Route 46 West, when he said he observed a 2000 Ford Econoline van backed into an enclosed gated area which housed the restaurant’s used cooking oil.

As the officer approached the vehicle to investigate further, the van began to drive away. It was at this time that the officer also realized that the vehicle matched the description of a vehicle involved in an attempted theft the previous day. The vehicle was stopped in the lot and found to be operated by Wright with Goode as the front seat passenger.

Further investigation revealed that Goode allegedly cut the padlock on the used cooking oil container with a bolt cutter and that the officer interrupted the crime while it was in progress. Based upon the circumstances, both men were placed under arrest and transported to police headquarters for processing and the van was impounded. Both suspects were charged and later transported to the Essex County Jail.

“Over the last year or so, the frequency of cooking oil thefts in Fairfield has greatly increased which ultimately costs our restaurant owners money for which they are entitled. It might not seem like the crime of the century to most but many restaurants that are coming out of the pandemic can use all the profits they can obtain to help keep their doors open” said Chief Anthony Manna. “This was a good piece of police work by Officer Seragusa."

