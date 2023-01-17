Read full article on original website
NWS predicts rough Wednesday morning travel after "impactful snow storm" Tuesday evening.Sherif SaadDenver, CO
Updated List of Permanent Macy’s Location Closures For 2023Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
Complete List of Multiple Big Lots! Permanent Closings For JanuaryJoel EisenbergDenver, CO
Major retail chain expected to close multiple stores in ColoradoKristen WaltersColorado State
What's new with Frozen Dead Guy Days?Brittany AnasEstes Park, CO
Chamber Member Spotlight: Sleep Well With Urban Mattress Fort Collins
The Chamber Member Spotlight is brought to you by the Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce. You can't overstate the importance of a good night's sleep, which is why you shouldn't mess with your mattress. It's also why Urban Mattress Fort Collins offers life-changing products made with natural materials and...
The City of Fort Collins Celebrates National Radon Action Month
The City of Fort Collins will be providing discounted Radon Test Kits at The Fort Collins Senior Center (1200 Raintree Dr, Fort Collins, CO 80526) the entire month of January 2023. Are you ready for a fun-filled Colorado ski vacation? Would you prefer to stay at a place where you...
Historic 1890 Home in Central City, Colorado Currently For Sale
When an older home becomes available for sale, it gives someone a rare chance to bring new life into a historic property. And while new houses and modern developments are popping up across Colorado at a rapid rate, the vintage characteristics in dwellings over a century old are timeless. Step...
Another Local Colorado Food Favorite Closes After 15 Years
Sadly, Colorado lost another local favorite in 2023. This small family-owned and operated business was a sweet snack go-to for 15 years, and now we say goodbye. So far in 2023, we've had to say goodbye to a lot of mainstays across our state. Stores like TJ Maxx on the famous 16th Street Mall in Denver after 30 years. The 16th Street Mall McDonald's also closed after 40 years. Four different Big Lots stores in Colorado, including the Fort Collins Location. Even a popular local Colorado Brewery announced this week that it's locking up shop at the beginning of February after 15 years. It just feels like one after another, we're losing so many of our favorite places. Sadly, another very popular local food favorite has announced its closure this week as well.
I Heart Mac & Cheese Has Opened Another Location in Colorado
I am one of those annoying types of people that make their own lyrics up in my head to suit whatever I am thinking about. For instance, Joan Jett's "I Love Rock 'n' Roll" fits this subject perfectly. I love mac and cheese, so put another scoop on my bowl...
10 Fort Collins Date Ideas That Are Perfect for Valentine’s Day
You may not want to believe it, but Valentine's Day is right around the corner. You might already be looking forward to this annual celebration of love — or you might be preemptively panicking about what the hell you're going to do with your partner. If you're in the...
Love Collectibles? “RetroMania” Is Back In Colorado This Month
If you're a collector or Comic-Con fan in Colorado, then you know all about when these big shows come through. Have you ever heard of RetroMania though? It's back next weekend. RetroMania Collectibles Show In Colorado. Toys and collectibles aren't just for kids. Contrary to what you may be told,...
Free Wildlife Hero Training & New Volunteer Opportunity Here in NoCo!
"Tuned In to NoCo" Host, Ashlee Meehleis, speaks with the Founder of Northern Colorado Wildlife, Tallon Nightwalker, about their upcoming Wildlife Hero Training and Prospect Ponds Litter Clean-Up happening in January 2023. This month, the Wildlife Hero Training with be held on January 14th from 12-1pm at the Northern Colorado...
One of Colorado’s Oldest BBQ Joints is Getting Set to Shut Its Doors
All good things come to an end, they say. This BBQ restaurant in Colorado has been serving up very good food for over four decades, but the time has come to move on. The man who began this joint worked with two legendary professionals. One, when he played for the New York Jets, and one after he left football to start a new career in the Denver area.
Check out Creepy Colorado Mansion that was once a Mortuary
Colorado is full of history, and some of these historic places have gone through many changes over the years. One such place was originally built in the early 1900s as a mansion, was converted into a mortuary, and is now an attraction. Keep scrolling to learn about and take a...
One of Greeley’s Mouthwatering Mexican Restaurants is Expanding to Longmont
One of the area's best Mexican eatery families has set their sights on a third Northern Colorado city. This will be a second location, near Main and Highway 66 in Longmont. but their third restaurant. The Fregoso family knows what it takes to operate successful Mexican restaurants, as they have...
Cheers: That Cheap ‘Chuck’ Wine is Coming to Trader Joe’s in Fort Collins
In November 2022, Colorado voters approved Proposition 125, which allows Colorado grocery and convenience stores to sell wine. That means the Trader Joe's in Fort Collins will sell that tasty Charles Shaw wine. Actually, all the Trader Joe's in Colorado will be able to join the one on Colorado Boulevard...
Traffic Warning: Southbound I-25 Was Closed at HWY 34
Colorado's winter weather strikes I-25 again as another crash closed the state's largest and busiest interstate between Highway 34 and Highway 402 in Loveland today. The southbound lanes of I-25 at Highway 34 were closed down on Wednesday after the slick winter weather conditions caused a major jam involving a semi-truck. The closure was between Highway 34 and the 402 exits. Here are the updates from Colorado State Patrol as they worked on clearing up the jackknifed semi-mess.
Which Colorado Cities Make List of Best Cities to Walk Your Dog?
The folks over at Lawnstarter must know me pretty well. I love a good walk with the dog, or more accurately, my dog Charlie loves a good walk with me, my wife and especially our kids. I've lived in a bunch of different cities over time all around the country,...
Colorado Police Officer Does the Unthinkable – In a Good Way
Each day, when scouring over the vast wasteland of horribles on the Internet for something - anything - that might resonate as "Feel Good News," I always love it when I discover something above and beyond the call of duty done by police officers. It's even better when they're right here at home, or at least, really close to home.
This Notorious Female Serial Killer Tried to Avoid Capture in Colorado
According to LiveScience.com, men tend to commit murder more than women. But one of America's most notorious serial killers was a female — and she avoided capture in Colorado. We're talking about Louise Peete, a Louisiana native who Medium author Mary Holman reports lived a comfortable but troubled life...
The Weld County Sheriff’s Office Has a Message for Vigilante Locals
The Weld County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) is asking online private investigators to refrain from vigilante justice. The agency took to Facebook to address a YouTube community attempting to catch possible child predators in Colorado — and to ask them to stop. "The Weld County Sheriff's Office wants to partner...
Very Rare Racoon Spent a Crazy 3 Weeks Within a Colorado Kohl’s
It's hard to believe, by the noise this rare wild animal makes, that it took three weeks to get the little guy out of the store. Many people like Kohl's, maybe he wanted in on the deals. When you hear that a "cat" was in a Colorado store for three...
Oldest Titi Monkey in North America Passes Away at the Denver Zoo
The Denver Zoo made a sad announcement this week, regarding one of its most beloved residents. Unfortunately, the zoo was forced to say goodbye to Cinnamon, their coppery titi monkey after observing a major decline in her health. Keepers had noticed a change in Cinnamon’s health recently, which was ultimately...
A Dozen Geese Found Dead at Colorado Park, Avian Flu Suspected
If you've taken a stroll around Sheldon Lake at City Park in Fort Collins, Colorado, recently, it's possible you noticed something strange with the geese. Officials have confirmed at least a dozen geese were found dead at the lake. Now is not the time to be feeding the ducks and...
