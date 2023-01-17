Read full article on original website
Related
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: A break from rain and storms, but cold & windy
The storms are gone, and the sun will be out today. But as a cold front is passing through Arkansas will get strong westerly winds between 15 and 25 mph with some wind gusts around 30 mph. Temperatures will only manage to reach the mid 50s this afternoon. It will drop into the low and mid 30s tonight.
myarklamiss.com
Evening Forecast – Wednesday, January 18th
WEST MONROE, La. — (1/18/2023) A cluster of strong to severe thunderstorms caused pockets of wind damage, possibly producing tornadoes across the ArkLaMiss through early afternoon. A tornado watch will remain in effect for much of the area until 8pm Wednesday, with the severe threat ending as the night progresses.
waldronnews.com
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Arkansas history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Arkansas using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KNOE TV8
Reports of storm damage following south Arkansas severe weather
EL DORADO, Ark. (KNOE) - There are multiple reports of damage following the severe weather in south Arkansas on Jan. 18, 2023. Tree fell on a home in Parkers Chapel of Union County. Trees down “everywhere” on Cody Rd. in Parkers Chapel near Parkers Chapel School. Tree damage...
5newsonline.com
Colder end to January may bring snow chances to Arkansas & Oklahoma
ARKANSAS, USA — The first half of January has been warm for much of the U.S., but it's about to turn much colder for the rest of the month as the jet stream dips south; more snow chances are returning to parts of the south. Tap HERE for our...
Several accidents due to rainy weather delay traffic
Several accidents have occurred Wednesday morning, Jan. 18, delaying traffic across Northwest Arkansas.
KWCH.com
Rain and snow headed to Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After some mild, January weather, get ready for a winter storm to track through the area with chances for rain and snow beginning Tuesday night and lasting through Wednesday. Most, if not all of the snow should fall in northwest and north central Kansas through Wednesday evening. We’ve issued a Weather Alert Day for the potential of dangerous driving conditions.
Kait 8
Mercury found in Northeast Arkansas fish
BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - If you eat certain fish from two Northeast/North Central Arkansas lakes, the Arkansas Department of Health says stop. The ADH issued the “fish consumption advisory” after some walleye caught on Bull Shoals Lake and Norfork Lake tested positive for mercury. According to Thursday’s...
Arkansas asks people to avoid eating fish from Bull Shoals and Norfolk Lake
NORTHERN ARKANSAS — The Arkansas Department of Health has issued an advisory asking people to avoid eating fish from Bull Shoals Lake and Norfolk Lake. Bull Shoals Lake stretches across Marion, Baxter and Boone counties. Norfolk Lake is in Baxter and Fulton counties. According to a press release, walleye from both lakes were tested and […]
Arkansas Mid-Winter Duck Survey Shows Promising Results
Aerial surveys conducted in Arkansas in early January showed a four-year high in mallard numbers in the Delta region. The surveys also recorded the highest overall number of ducks in the Delta since 2011, as well as the second-highest mallard numbers since 2010. The Delta held almost a million mallards—929,248 to be precise—and 1.74 million ducks overall during the heart of hunting season. That’s good news in a place so closely identified with duck hunting that it put a mallard drake on its state quarter. The surveys, conducted by Arkansas Game and Fish biologists, count ducks and geese throughout the state two or three times a year during late fall and early winter.
Kait 8
Drought, disease take heavy toll on Arkansas farmers
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas farmers, having survived a year of drought and disease, face several uncertainties in the year ahead. According to our content partner, Talk Business & Politics, last year’s drought was one of the worst in state history. “Row crop farmers had to start irrigating fields...
KARK
Arkansas gas prices jump as prices in the crude oil market climb
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas drivers saw a jump at the pump this week as gas prices continue to climb in the new year. AAA reports that Arkansas now has an average $3.06 for a gallon of regular gas, up from last week’s $2.95 average. A month ago Arkansas averaged $2.70 a gallon.
Kait 8
Arkansas bill could make car registration a little easier
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas lawmaker has introduced a bill that could give car owners a little extra time to get their tags. On Thursday, Jan. 19, Rep. Fran Cavenaugh (R-Walnut Ridge) introduced House Bill 1150, which extends the time allowed to register a motor vehicle from 30 to 60 days.
Kait 8
Restaurant scrambles to keep up with egg prices
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Weekly shoppers are not the only ones noticing the sudden increase in egg prices. Arkansas restaurant owners are also starting to crack under the pressure of high costs. Alisha Black, the owner of Rosie’s Pot & Kettle Café, told our content partners, KATV-TV in Little Rock,...
People from across central Arkansas came together with a goal to unite and serve the community
Here in Arkansas, Monday was an action-packed day of events, that included parades, prayers, and fireworks where Arkansans of all backgrounds gathered to remember the civil rights leader, and his message of peace and unity.
Amber Alert issued for 14-year-old last seen in southern Oklahoma
KINGSTON, Okla. — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old girl last seen in southern Oklahoma, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said 14-year-old Abby Carter was last seen in Kingston, Marshall County, around 3:00 p.m. on Jan. 16. According to OHP, Carter is 5′1″...
World’s Shortest St. Paddy Footrace — 2nd Ever Zero-K
HOT SPRINGS NATIONAL PARK, Arkansas — The World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Footrace, the Second Ever Zero-K, returns to Hot Springs on March 18, 2023, as part of the two-day revelry surrounding the First Ever 20th Annual World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade on 98-foot Bridge Street.
southarkansassun.com
Hundreds Of Deer Carcasses Dumped In Arkansas Prompts Investigation
The hundreds of deer carcasses dumped on a landowner’s property in Arkansas have prompted an investigation. The investigation was launched by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, together with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, launched an investigation...
KATV
Arkansas restaurant scrambles to keep up with egg costs
As the price of eggs continue to go up around the country, local restaurants are left to juggle paying higher prices and keeping prices down for their customers. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, as of Januart 12th 2023, the average price of large Grade A eggs per dozen went up .66 from last month to $4.45.
menastar.com
Most popular girl names in the 90s in Arkansas
Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for girls of the 1990s in Arkansas using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Comments / 0