Aerial surveys conducted in Arkansas in early January showed a four-year high in mallard numbers in the Delta region. The surveys also recorded the highest overall number of ducks in the Delta since 2011, as well as the second-highest mallard numbers since 2010. The Delta held almost a million mallards—929,248 to be precise—and 1.74 million ducks overall during the heart of hunting season. That’s good news in a place so closely identified with duck hunting that it put a mallard drake on its state quarter. The surveys, conducted by Arkansas Game and Fish biologists, count ducks and geese throughout the state two or three times a year during late fall and early winter.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO