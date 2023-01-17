ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

myarklamiss.com

Evening Forecast – Wednesday, January 18th

WEST MONROE, La. — (1/18/2023) A cluster of strong to severe thunderstorms caused pockets of wind damage, possibly producing tornadoes across the ArkLaMiss through early afternoon. A tornado watch will remain in effect for much of the area until 8pm Wednesday, with the severe threat ending as the night progresses.
waldronnews.com

Biggest snowfalls recorded in Arkansas history

Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Arkansas using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KNOE TV8

Reports of storm damage following south Arkansas severe weather

EL DORADO, Ark. (KNOE) - There are multiple reports of damage following the severe weather in south Arkansas on Jan. 18, 2023. Tree fell on a home in Parkers Chapel of Union County. Trees down “everywhere” on Cody Rd. in Parkers Chapel near Parkers Chapel School. Tree damage...
KWCH.com

Rain and snow headed to Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After some mild, January weather, get ready for a winter storm to track through the area with chances for rain and snow beginning Tuesday night and lasting through Wednesday. Most, if not all of the snow should fall in northwest and north central Kansas through Wednesday evening. We’ve issued a Weather Alert Day for the potential of dangerous driving conditions.
Kait 8

Mercury found in Northeast Arkansas fish

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - If you eat certain fish from two Northeast/North Central Arkansas lakes, the Arkansas Department of Health says stop. The ADH issued the “fish consumption advisory” after some walleye caught on Bull Shoals Lake and Norfork Lake tested positive for mercury. According to Thursday’s...
Field & Stream

Arkansas Mid-Winter Duck Survey Shows Promising Results

Aerial surveys conducted in Arkansas in early January showed a four-year high in mallard numbers in the Delta region. The surveys also recorded the highest overall number of ducks in the Delta since 2011, as well as the second-highest mallard numbers since 2010. The Delta held almost a million mallards—929,248 to be precise—and 1.74 million ducks overall during the heart of hunting season. That’s good news in a place so closely identified with duck hunting that it put a mallard drake on its state quarter. The surveys, conducted by Arkansas Game and Fish biologists, count ducks and geese throughout the state two or three times a year during late fall and early winter.
Kait 8

Drought, disease take heavy toll on Arkansas farmers

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas farmers, having survived a year of drought and disease, face several uncertainties in the year ahead. According to our content partner, Talk Business & Politics, last year’s drought was one of the worst in state history. “Row crop farmers had to start irrigating fields...
KARK

Arkansas gas prices jump as prices in the crude oil market climb

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas drivers saw a jump at the pump this week as gas prices continue to climb in the new year. AAA reports that Arkansas now has an average $3.06 for a gallon of regular gas, up from last week’s $2.95 average. A month ago Arkansas averaged $2.70 a gallon.
Kait 8

Arkansas bill could make car registration a little easier

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas lawmaker has introduced a bill that could give car owners a little extra time to get their tags. On Thursday, Jan. 19, Rep. Fran Cavenaugh (R-Walnut Ridge) introduced House Bill 1150, which extends the time allowed to register a motor vehicle from 30 to 60 days.
Kait 8

Restaurant scrambles to keep up with egg prices

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Weekly shoppers are not the only ones noticing the sudden increase in egg prices. Arkansas restaurant owners are also starting to crack under the pressure of high costs. Alisha Black, the owner of Rosie’s Pot & Kettle Café, told our content partners, KATV-TV in Little Rock,...
southarkansassun.com

Hundreds Of Deer Carcasses Dumped In Arkansas Prompts Investigation

The hundreds of deer carcasses dumped on a landowner’s property in Arkansas have prompted an investigation. The investigation was launched by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, together with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, launched an investigation...
KATV

Arkansas restaurant scrambles to keep up with egg costs

As the price of eggs continue to go up around the country, local restaurants are left to juggle paying higher prices and keeping prices down for their customers. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, as of Januart 12th 2023, the average price of large Grade A eggs per dozen went up .66 from last month to $4.45.
menastar.com

Most popular girl names in the 90s in Arkansas

Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for girls of the 1990s in Arkansas using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
