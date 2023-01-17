ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

arlnow.com

NEW: Realtor to launch County Board campaign tomorrow

A realtor who says she has doubts about the current Missing Middle proposal has emerged as an Arlington County Board candidate. Realtor Natalie Roy, founder of the Bicycling Realty Group, is vying for one of two seats on the County Board that will be left open after Katie Cristol and Chair Christian Dorsey step down. She is running for the Democratic nomination in the party’s June primary.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WJLA

'Deeply affordable': Montgomery County leaders groundbreak on new homes

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A groundbreaking ceremony took place Thursday morning for new homes on Randolph Road in Silver Spring. Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich joined County Council President Evan Glass, Councilmembers and leaders from AHC Inc. and Habitat for Humanity Metro Maryland at 10 a.m. for a groundbreaking ceremony for an innovative partnership leveraging county land for affordable housing in Silver Spring.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
arlnow.com

Morning Notes

Ramp Closing for VDOT Project — “Beginning at 10 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, weather permitting, the ramp from southbound I-395 to westbound Boundary Channel Drive (Exit 10A) will be closed for several months as part of the Boundary Channel Drive at I-395 Interchange Improvements project… Drivers will be able to access westbound Boundary Channel Drive via the southbound I-395 Exit 9 (Clark Street) ramp, where there will be a temporary stop sign for left turns onto westbound Boundary Channel. This traffic pattern will be in place until mid-2023.” [VDOT]
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
arlnow.com

Arlington warns of shortened public speaking times ahead of ‘Missing Middle’ hearing

Proposed Missing Middle zoning code changes are set to go before the Arlington County Board for a first look on Saturday. The Board is slated to review a request to advertise public hearings on a proposal to allow the by-right construction of duplexes, three-unit townhouses and multi-family buildings with up to six or eight dwellings on lots of up to one acre in Arlington’s lowest-density zoning districts.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

Alexandria Announces New City Leaders

The City of Alexandria on Wednesday announced several new staff members who will be a crucial part of supporting all those who live, work and visit the City. Yon Lambert became a Deputy City Manager for the City of Alexandria following the retirement of Laura Trigg from the position. Lambert will be responsible for public safety agencies, Emergency and Customer Communications, Code Administration, and General Services.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Inside Nova

Prince William Board tables Kline Farm multi-use plans

It’s been nearly seven years, so what’s another two months?. Shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday, the Prince William Board of County Supervisors tabled a decision on the multi-use Kline Farm project until March 14. Stanley Martin Homes LLC has been trying for more than six years to gain...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Washington City Paper

Bowser Picks a DPW Director Who Lives in Maryland

After the residency controversy that helped prompt former deputy mayor Chris Geldart’s sudden resignation, Loose Lips might have thought that Mayor Muriel Bowser would be ultra cautious about ensuring her agency heads meet the legal requirements for living in the District. Nevertheless, one of her newest appointees lives in Maryland.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
alxnow.com

Alexandria’s COVID-19 Community Level goes back to ‘high’

Alexandria’s Covid community-level has gone from “low” to “high” this month, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Low, medium or high Covid community levels are determined by data on hospitalizations and cases, according to the CDC. Each level comes with steps recommended by the federal agency that people and communities can take to protect themselves and others from potentially severe impacts of the virus.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WJLA

Fairfax County School Board is silent as merit award controversy gains national attention

FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — On Tuesday, Fairfax County Superintendent Dr. Michelle Reid is meeting face-to-face with parents at West Potomac High School as she has done at Thomas Jefferson, Langley, and Westfield high schools. These are among the seven Fairfax County schools that didn’t tell students of their national merit recognition in time for college scholarship and admissions deadlines.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
theburn.com

Prominent Ashburn land parcel to become a data center

From hospital to neighborhood to data center — the 57-acre parcel of land along Broadlands Boulevard at Belmont Ridge Road has seen a lot of proposals come and go, but it looks like years of debate may have reached an end. CyrusOne, a major player in Loudoun’s data center...
ASHBURN, VA
DC News Now

Youngkin proposes legislation requiring schools to inform students, parents about scholarships, awards

VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin asked a state senator and a delegate to sponsor legislation requiring schools to inform students and their parents about National Merit Scholarships and other awards. This request came after a discovery that Fairfax County had been withholding National Merit awards from students. Youngkin said that Loudoun […]
VIRGINIA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Gov. Wes Moore to announce executive orders, address unreleased funds in first full day on the job

BALTIMORE -- It is the start of a new chapter Thursday with new leaders taking the reigns in Maryland.Gov. Wes Moore and Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller are getting right to work on their first full day on the job after their historic inauguration Wednesday.After a day of pomp, circumstance and Oprah, the Moore administration is already getting to work on the key issues the governor has highlighted throughout his campaign trail.Moore pledged Wednesday to work for greater inclusion and economic equity while also focusing on fighting crime, improving education and tackling climate change. The governor said his administration Thursday will go...
MARYLAND STATE

