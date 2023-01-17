Read full article on original website
arlnow.com
NEW: Realtor to launch County Board campaign tomorrow
A realtor who says she has doubts about the current Missing Middle proposal has emerged as an Arlington County Board candidate. Realtor Natalie Roy, founder of the Bicycling Realty Group, is vying for one of two seats on the County Board that will be left open after Katie Cristol and Chair Christian Dorsey step down. She is running for the Democratic nomination in the party’s June primary.
arlnow.com
Invitation – NAACP Arlington Branch January 30, 2023 General Membership Meeting (7-9 pm)
Guest Speakers: Christian Dorsey, Chair, Arlington County Board. Christian Dorsey is currently Chair of the Arlington County Board, having been first elected in 2015, and has also served on the Board of Directors for the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments (COG) since 2016. Reid Goldstein, Chair, Arlington School Board. Mr....
WJLA
'Deeply affordable': Montgomery County leaders groundbreak on new homes
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A groundbreaking ceremony took place Thursday morning for new homes on Randolph Road in Silver Spring. Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich joined County Council President Evan Glass, Councilmembers and leaders from AHC Inc. and Habitat for Humanity Metro Maryland at 10 a.m. for a groundbreaking ceremony for an innovative partnership leveraging county land for affordable housing in Silver Spring.
arlnow.com
Morning Notes
Ramp Closing for VDOT Project — “Beginning at 10 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, weather permitting, the ramp from southbound I-395 to westbound Boundary Channel Drive (Exit 10A) will be closed for several months as part of the Boundary Channel Drive at I-395 Interchange Improvements project… Drivers will be able to access westbound Boundary Channel Drive via the southbound I-395 Exit 9 (Clark Street) ramp, where there will be a temporary stop sign for left turns onto westbound Boundary Channel. This traffic pattern will be in place until mid-2023.” [VDOT]
arlnow.com
Arlington warns of shortened public speaking times ahead of ‘Missing Middle’ hearing
Proposed Missing Middle zoning code changes are set to go before the Arlington County Board for a first look on Saturday. The Board is slated to review a request to advertise public hearings on a proposal to allow the by-right construction of duplexes, three-unit townhouses and multi-family buildings with up to six or eight dwellings on lots of up to one acre in Arlington’s lowest-density zoning districts.
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
Alexandria Announces New City Leaders
The City of Alexandria on Wednesday announced several new staff members who will be a crucial part of supporting all those who live, work and visit the City. Yon Lambert became a Deputy City Manager for the City of Alexandria following the retirement of Laura Trigg from the position. Lambert will be responsible for public safety agencies, Emergency and Customer Communications, Code Administration, and General Services.
Inside Nova
Prince William Board tables Kline Farm multi-use plans
It’s been nearly seven years, so what’s another two months?. Shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday, the Prince William Board of County Supervisors tabled a decision on the multi-use Kline Farm project until March 14. Stanley Martin Homes LLC has been trying for more than six years to gain...
Washington City Paper
Bowser Picks a DPW Director Who Lives in Maryland
After the residency controversy that helped prompt former deputy mayor Chris Geldart’s sudden resignation, Loose Lips might have thought that Mayor Muriel Bowser would be ultra cautious about ensuring her agency heads meet the legal requirements for living in the District. Nevertheless, one of her newest appointees lives in Maryland.
alxnow.com
Alexandria’s COVID-19 Community Level goes back to ‘high’
Alexandria’s Covid community-level has gone from “low” to “high” this month, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Low, medium or high Covid community levels are determined by data on hospitalizations and cases, according to the CDC. Each level comes with steps recommended by the federal agency that people and communities can take to protect themselves and others from potentially severe impacts of the virus.
WJLA
Fairfax County School Board is silent as merit award controversy gains national attention
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — On Tuesday, Fairfax County Superintendent Dr. Michelle Reid is meeting face-to-face with parents at West Potomac High School as she has done at Thomas Jefferson, Langley, and Westfield high schools. These are among the seven Fairfax County schools that didn’t tell students of their national merit recognition in time for college scholarship and admissions deadlines.
theburn.com
Prominent Ashburn land parcel to become a data center
From hospital to neighborhood to data center — the 57-acre parcel of land along Broadlands Boulevard at Belmont Ridge Road has seen a lot of proposals come and go, but it looks like years of debate may have reached an end. CyrusOne, a major player in Loudoun’s data center...
arlnow.com
A pet urgent care is hoping to fetch an early spring opening in Buckingham
Urgent Animal Care of Arlington at 249 N. Glebe Road is aiming to open its doors “early April,” co-owner Dr. Kayleen Gloor told ARLnow via email. That is pushed back a bit from the hoped-for “winter 2023” opening. It’s moving into a space that...
arlnow.com
JUST IN: Arlington’s first cannabis dispensary is opening in Clarendon tomorrow
Arlington’s first medical cannabis dispensary is set to open tomorrow in Clarendon. Beyond/Hello is set to open the county’s inaugural cannabis dispensary on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 2701 Wilson Blvd. The 6,820 square-foot shop with 37 parking spots is located across the street from Whole Foods and next to neighborhood staple Galaxy Hut.
WTOP
US Capitol statue of Va. teenage civil rights pioneer being sculpted in Maryland
The bronze likeness of a civil rights pioneer — a Black Virginia teenager who helped desegregate schools seven decades ago — is being sculpted by an artist in Brentwood, Maryland. Barbara Rose Johns led a student strike in 1951 to protest conditions at Robert Russa Moton High School...
alxnow.com
Alexandria seeking funding to preserve the oral history of historic black cemetery in Old Town
There are nearly 200 years worth of stories buried at 1421 Wilkes Street. The site started being used as a burial place for Black Alexandrians in 1827, but was officially established as the Douglass Memorial Cemetery in 1895. The last burial was in 1975. Now, the Office of Historic Alexandria...
Youngkin proposes legislation requiring schools to inform students, parents about scholarships, awards
VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin asked a state senator and a delegate to sponsor legislation requiring schools to inform students and their parents about National Merit Scholarships and other awards. This request came after a discovery that Fairfax County had been withholding National Merit awards from students. Youngkin said that Loudoun […]
WTOP
Prince George’s Co. board of education selects new chair, vice chair
Amid ongoing allegations of strife among members of the Prince George’s County Board of Education, new leaders are gearing up to steer the Maryland school system. Judy Mickens-Murray has been chosen to serve as chair of the board, while Lolita E. Walker was selected to be vice chair. “I...
arlnow.com
Developer buys property Rhodeside Grill and Il Radicchio buildings and offices for $14M
A property between Rosslyn and Courthouse that is home to an office building and two long-time restaurants has been sold to a developer with plans to build apartments and retail. D.C.-based The Fortis Cos. bought the property at the intersection of Wilson Blvd and N. Rhodes Street for $14 million.
Gov. Wes Moore to announce executive orders, address unreleased funds in first full day on the job
BALTIMORE -- It is the start of a new chapter Thursday with new leaders taking the reigns in Maryland.Gov. Wes Moore and Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller are getting right to work on their first full day on the job after their historic inauguration Wednesday.After a day of pomp, circumstance and Oprah, the Moore administration is already getting to work on the key issues the governor has highlighted throughout his campaign trail.Moore pledged Wednesday to work for greater inclusion and economic equity while also focusing on fighting crime, improving education and tackling climate change. The governor said his administration Thursday will go...
WJLA
AFL calls for investigation into Loudoun Co. schools for possible Title IX violations
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — America First Legal Foundation (AFL) is calling on the U.S. Department of Education to investigate Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS) for possible Title IX violations. AFL sent a letter to the federal agency asking for an investigation regarding violations of Title IX of the...
