"This is my team, little man!" - Shaquille O'Neal reveals how he pressed Kobe Bryant's buttons

Shaq knew right away that Kobe had what it takes to reach the heights and it was his job to help him get there.

Every basketball fan witnessed Kobe Bryant’s impeccable thirst for greatness. However, only a few people got to see its evolution firsthand.

His former Los Angeles Lakers co-star Shaquille O’Neal was one of them. And according to Shaq, he knew right from the jump that Kobe had what it takes to become a great player, so he often pushed him to the limits.

When asked to reveal how exactly he tried to bring the best out of Bryant, O’Neal recalled, “I pressed his buttons and said, ‘This ain’t your team, this is my team, little man!”

There was nothing personal

As we can all remember, Shaq and Kobe’s relationship wasn’t all rainbows and lollipops. In fact, to say that it was turbulent was an understatement.

But regardless of how people viewed their time together in LA, O’Neal said they didn’t really hate each other, especially on the court. It was just that as the more experienced star on the team, Shaq wanted to lead the younger Bryant to the right path.

“When he was 18, he used to be in the locker room dribbling and shooting without a ball for hours. And then you see him practice the same move on the court,” Shaq said on PBD Podcast . “Like, he was obsessed with being the best ever. I was obsessed with being the most dominant, he was obsessed with being the best ever."

"All he did was work out. And I knew all he did was work out so I pushed his buttons all the time… The audience thought that it was a personal thing, we hated each other, but no. It was me and my leadership style and what I chose to do to get him to perform at a higher level,” O'Neal added.

Shaq misses Kobe to the bone

O’Neal and Bryant’s split in 2004 was marred with controversies. Though they seldom talked about it, it was easy to see that the pair matured over time and realized that, while they were destined to part ways, it shouldn’t have ended the way it did.

Needless to say, had the breakup gone smoothly, Shaq and Kobe’s relationship would’ve been closer than it did over the years. That’s almost how O’Neal felt when Bryant passed away .

"I'll never get to see Kobe again, in real life, forever. And I just should have called. He should have called. We both should have called… Call your mom. Call your brother. Call the homeboy you used to party with in college. Forever is a long time," Shaq reflected.