If you have trouble sleeping, you’re not alone. According to research, insomnia is the most common sleep disorder in the United States and affects approximately one-third of the general population. “The symptoms of insomnia include difficulty falling asleep, trouble staying asleep, waking up very early, and waking up feeling unrefreshed,” Dr. Peter Polos, M.D., sleep medicine specialist and sleep expert for Sleep Number, tells TZR. Considering the U.S. population was around 333 million as of 2022, about 100 million people suffering from these types of disruptive symptoms is a lot. And while some turn to prescription medications or supplements to help them fall asleep, if you’re looking for a more natural solution, herbs are a great alternative, as they don’t typically include any negative reactions.

1 DAY AGO