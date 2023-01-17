ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester, IL

suntimesnews.com

Two area students named to Greenville University Dean’s List recognition

GREENVILLE, Ill. – Two students from Steeleville, Ill. have been placed on the Dean’s List at Greenville University for the Fall 2022 semester. To qualify for the GU Dean’s List, Dylan Hill and Jacob Sutton, who are both juniors were required to successfully complete a minimum of 12 hours for the semester. Freshmen (0-29.5 credits) must have a semester GPA of 3.5 or above. Sophomores, juniors, and seniors must have a semester GPA of 3.7 or above.
GREENVILLE, IL
suntimesnews.com

Plunkett named to Iowa State University Fall 2022 Dean’s List

AMES, Iowa – A Perryville resident is among more than 10,200 Iowa State University students who have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the fall semester 2022 Dean’s List. Elizabeth Nicole Plunkett, a junior studying Dairy Science, earned a grade point average of at...
AMES, IA
suntimesnews.com

Upcoming Perry Park Center closures

PERRYVILLE – Perryville Parks and Recreation has announced the following closings at the Perry Park Center. January 21: Gym and track closing at 12pm for the All-Out Nerf Battle and will reopen the next day at 11am. January 26-30: Gym closed for Mayors Cup set-up, practices, and games. The...
PERRYVILLE, MO
suntimesnews.com

Richard Manuel Gonzalez

Richard Manuel Gonzalez, 88, of Red Bud, Illinois, passed away at 12:20 pm, Wednesday, January 18, 2022 at Bria of Columbia, Columbia, Illinois. He was born to the late Manuel and Genevieve (nee Stephens) Gonzalez on August 19, 1934 in Sabinas Hildalgo, Nuevo Leon, Mexico. His mother brought Richard and his sister to the United States in 1939 and he grew up in West Frankfort, Illinois.
RED BUD, IL
mymoinfo.com

Steelville Burger Joint Turns 70 This Year

(Steelville) A Missouri burger joint, here in the listening area, has been serving burgers up fresh for nearly 70 years. Rich’s Famous Burgers owner Jason Cusick says one of their most popular burgers is the “Big Cheesy”. But Cusick says their most popular burger is the “Jam...
STEELEVILLE, IL
wish989.com

Southern Illinois Republican Legislators Host Successful Gun Control Town Hall

MARION – Seven members of Southern Illinois’ House and Senate legislative delegation hosted more than 900 citizens at a Legislative Town Hall Meeting in Marion on Tuesday night. Legislators covered a variety of topics, including the recently passed firearms ban, redistricting and new district boundaries, abortion law expansion, paid leave, and wind and solar energy legislation.
MARION, IL
suntimesnews.com

CDC honors Perryville and other Missouri public water systems for fluoridation quality

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – The city of Perryville is one of several communities in Missouri being honored for fluoridating its tap water. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced today that the following community water systems have been awarded a Water Fluoridation Quality Award from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
PERRYVILLE, MO
mymoinfo.com

Potosi Man Injured in Jefferson County Crash

(Jefferson County) A man from Potosi was injured Thursday morning in a one vehicle crash in Jefferson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident happened on Highway 21, north of Brotton Road, when a Chevy Tahoe driven by 33-year-old Caleb Minter failed to make a curve. The vehicle...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
FOX2now.com

Possible mass overdose tackled at rural Illinois corrections site

Several people were sent to the hospital on Wednesday after overdosing at the Graham Correction Center in Hillsboro, Illinois. Possible mass overdose tackled at rural Illinois …. Several people were sent to the hospital on Wednesday after overdosing at the Graham Correction Center in Hillsboro, Illinois. What’s in the governor’s...
HILLSBORO, IL
KFVS12

City of Cairo getting first grocery store in 7 years

CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton made an impactful announcement for Cairo residents on Monday, January 16. After speaking at the 41st annual MLK Scholarship Breakfast in Carbondale, Lt. Gov. Stratton said a grocery store will be opening in Cairo. This will be the first time a...
CAIRO, IL
wsiu.org

A large crowd turned out for a legislative town hall in Marion

Hundreds gathered inside the Marion Cultural and Civic Center Tuesday night for a Legislative Town Hall Meeting about the recently passed assault weapons ban and other issues. Southern Illinois' two State Senators Terri Bryant and Dale Fowler were joined by House members Dave Severin, David Friess, Patrick Windhorst, Paul Jacobs and Charlie Meier.
MARION, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Thursday, January 19th, 2023

A 35-year-old Iuka man was arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies Wednesday night for illegal possession of a weapon by a felon and driving on a suspended or revoked license. Ryan McCarty of Front Street was taken into custody following a traffic stop at Church and Country Acres Drive.
MARION COUNTY, IL

