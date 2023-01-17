Read full article on original website
suntimesnews.com
Two area students named to Greenville University Dean’s List recognition
GREENVILLE, Ill. – Two students from Steeleville, Ill. have been placed on the Dean’s List at Greenville University for the Fall 2022 semester. To qualify for the GU Dean’s List, Dylan Hill and Jacob Sutton, who are both juniors were required to successfully complete a minimum of 12 hours for the semester. Freshmen (0-29.5 credits) must have a semester GPA of 3.5 or above. Sophomores, juniors, and seniors must have a semester GPA of 3.7 or above.
1470 WMBD
St. Louis Cardinals make history with addition to Chiefs’ coaching staff
PEORIA, Ill. – The Saint Louis Cardinals are making some history with some help from their Class-A affiliate in Peoria. The Peoria Chiefs says joining the roster of coaches this year is Christina Whitlock — believed to be the first uniformed female coach the Cardinals have had. Whitlock...
suntimesnews.com
Plunkett named to Iowa State University Fall 2022 Dean’s List
AMES, Iowa – A Perryville resident is among more than 10,200 Iowa State University students who have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the fall semester 2022 Dean’s List. Elizabeth Nicole Plunkett, a junior studying Dairy Science, earned a grade point average of at...
suntimesnews.com
Upcoming Perry Park Center closures
PERRYVILLE – Perryville Parks and Recreation has announced the following closings at the Perry Park Center. January 21: Gym and track closing at 12pm for the All-Out Nerf Battle and will reopen the next day at 11am. January 26-30: Gym closed for Mayors Cup set-up, practices, and games. The...
Adam Wainwright swaps glove for guitar for charity concert
St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright is a two-time World Series champion and a three-time All-Star. On Monday night, he was the featured musical attraction at Boondocks Pub in Springfield, Illinois.
suntimesnews.com
Richard Manuel Gonzalez
Richard Manuel Gonzalez, 88, of Red Bud, Illinois, passed away at 12:20 pm, Wednesday, January 18, 2022 at Bria of Columbia, Columbia, Illinois. He was born to the late Manuel and Genevieve (nee Stephens) Gonzalez on August 19, 1934 in Sabinas Hildalgo, Nuevo Leon, Mexico. His mother brought Richard and his sister to the United States in 1939 and he grew up in West Frankfort, Illinois.
mymoinfo.com
Steelville Burger Joint Turns 70 This Year
(Steelville) A Missouri burger joint, here in the listening area, has been serving burgers up fresh for nearly 70 years. Rich’s Famous Burgers owner Jason Cusick says one of their most popular burgers is the “Big Cheesy”. But Cusick says their most popular burger is the “Jam...
Children's Hospital reportedly advised Parkway School District to avoid disclosure of student chest-binding
Fox News is reporting that the Parkway School District in St. Louis County was advised by experts at St. Louis Children’s Hospital to avoid requiring staff to disclose chest-binding practices of students to parents.
Hundreds celebrate life of automotive icon Frank Bommarito
Hundreds of people gathered inside the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis on Tuesday to celebrate the life of local automotive icon Frank Bommarito.
This Strange Looking Building Just Named the Ugliest in Missouri
Missouri has some great architecture from St. Louis Arch to Union Station in Kansas City, but there is one building that has a lot of us scratching our heads wondering what it was built for. The St. Louis Compton Hill Water Tower is a massive 179 feet tower in the...
Jackpot now over $1.2M for Waterloo Queen of Hearts drawing
The Queen of Hearts has returned! Tonight, at 7:00 p.m., Waterloo will hold its first drawing since the hiatus. The jackpot is now $1,230,904.
wish989.com
Southern Illinois Republican Legislators Host Successful Gun Control Town Hall
MARION – Seven members of Southern Illinois’ House and Senate legislative delegation hosted more than 900 citizens at a Legislative Town Hall Meeting in Marion on Tuesday night. Legislators covered a variety of topics, including the recently passed firearms ban, redistricting and new district boundaries, abortion law expansion, paid leave, and wind and solar energy legislation.
nepm.org
Connecticut archaeologist to unearth mysteries buried at Cahokia, a midwestern Indigenous city
Buried deep in the Mississippi Valley is an Indigenous medieval city known as Cahokia. Today, the ancient civilization’s massive remains are a modern-day historical park located in Collinsville, Illinois. But in medieval times, the city was the largest in North America — making it a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a state historic site.
KFVS12
3 airlines bidding for services at Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Contour Airlines is making a bid to take over services at another Heartland Airport. Contour already flies out of airports in Cape Girardeau, Mo., and Paducah, Ky. But now the airline wants to take off in Marion, Ill. Back in November in 2022, Cape Air Terminated...
suntimesnews.com
CDC honors Perryville and other Missouri public water systems for fluoridation quality
JEFFERSON CITY, MO – The city of Perryville is one of several communities in Missouri being honored for fluoridating its tap water. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced today that the following community water systems have been awarded a Water Fluoridation Quality Award from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
mymoinfo.com
Potosi Man Injured in Jefferson County Crash
(Jefferson County) A man from Potosi was injured Thursday morning in a one vehicle crash in Jefferson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident happened on Highway 21, north of Brotton Road, when a Chevy Tahoe driven by 33-year-old Caleb Minter failed to make a curve. The vehicle...
FOX2now.com
Possible mass overdose tackled at rural Illinois corrections site
Several people were sent to the hospital on Wednesday after overdosing at the Graham Correction Center in Hillsboro, Illinois. Possible mass overdose tackled at rural Illinois …. Several people were sent to the hospital on Wednesday after overdosing at the Graham Correction Center in Hillsboro, Illinois. What’s in the governor’s...
KFVS12
City of Cairo getting first grocery store in 7 years
CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton made an impactful announcement for Cairo residents on Monday, January 16. After speaking at the 41st annual MLK Scholarship Breakfast in Carbondale, Lt. Gov. Stratton said a grocery store will be opening in Cairo. This will be the first time a...
wsiu.org
A large crowd turned out for a legislative town hall in Marion
Hundreds gathered inside the Marion Cultural and Civic Center Tuesday night for a Legislative Town Hall Meeting about the recently passed assault weapons ban and other issues. Southern Illinois' two State Senators Terri Bryant and Dale Fowler were joined by House members Dave Severin, David Friess, Patrick Windhorst, Paul Jacobs and Charlie Meier.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Thursday, January 19th, 2023
A 35-year-old Iuka man was arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies Wednesday night for illegal possession of a weapon by a felon and driving on a suspended or revoked license. Ryan McCarty of Front Street was taken into custody following a traffic stop at Church and Country Acres Drive.
