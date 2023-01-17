Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What was Jimmy Doing in Newburgh New York
As we like to say when it comes to celebrity sightings in the Hudson Valley, You never know who you are going to bump into and it can often be in the most unexpected places. This week (January 18, 2023) a main cast member from the Paramount TV series Yellowstone was spotted in one of the area's most popular shops for antiques and upcycle finds. Let's just say that this character was way off the Ranch. To be exact 26 hours and over 1700 miles from the famous 6666 Ranch in Gutherie Texas. That's where "Jimmy" is living during season 5 of Yellowstone which is currently on the mid-season break which could be why he had the time to come to New York.
Converted Church For Sale In Rosendale, New York
Once the Reformed Church of Rosendale this neo-gothic style building that has been converted to an entertainment/wedding venue is up for sale according to its Zillow listing. Built in 1896 on the site of the original church which burned in a devastating fire that burn 25 other builds in town, this one-of-a-kind real estate offering is up for grabs and the price is now $1.5 Million.
riverjournalonline.com
Peekskill Artist’s First-Ever Outdoor Installation Showcases Large-Scale Tree Sculptures
LaTocha was inspired by the cemetery as a site for memory and mourning that is also an oasis with an abundant collection of mature trees, thriving wildlife populations, and steeped in geological history. The three sculptures are made from trees at Green-Wood that are cloaked in sheets of lead, a material historically used in coffins to slow decomposition, in an allusion to the natural decay of all things. The trees themselves were slated for removal by the Cemetery’s horticulture department because of age, damage, or disease. For the portion of the installation that is inside the Historic Chapel, an entire thirty-foot black locust is laid to rest, with its canopy and root system intact.
See What’s Taking Over Tony Boffa’s Restaurant In Middletown, NY
Hudson Valley residents' hearts broke when they heard the news about their favorite Italian restaurant. This beloved business was more than just a restaurant. It served as a place where families could enjoy meals together, familiar faces could catch up and somewhere that felt like a second home. Tony Boffa's...
hudsonvalleyone.com
Kingston’s nightlife is making a comeback in Midtown
Is Kingston nightlife making a comeback? It sure looked that way this past Friday night. For those lamenting the city’s lack of a night scene, January 13, 2023 might be remembered as the day when our luck started turning. Years ago, Uptown Kingston buzzed after-hours with hundreds of revelers...
travelawaits.com
Tickets Expected To Sell Fast For Historic Hudson River Rail Valentine’s Ride — When To Buy Them
If you love historic trains and want to plan something special for Valentine’s Day, Hudson River Rail Excursions has what you’re looking for: A trip aboard the Valentine’s Special. “This journey is all-inclusive, with wine and food served in a tasting menu format. You will savor a...
thehudsonindependent.com
Carmine’s Italian Deli and Cafe Reinvents the Concert Experience
Putting a new spin on chicken soup for the soul, Carmine’s Italian Deli and Cafe, providing delicious fare in Elmsford for more than 20 years, now doubles as a live music venue — spotlighting established bands as well as giving breaks to up-and-coming performers. “I know it sounds...
Popular Dirt Track Will Run At Least One More Season In New York
Big news came via social media this week for fans of dirt track racing in the Hudson Valley. When the 2022 season wrapped up in Middletown, New York at the Orange County Fair Speedway the 2023 season seemed to be up in the air. This week (January 16, 2023) the...
westchestermagazine.com
Where to Enjoy a Chinese New Year Meal in Westchester
Happy Lunar New Year! Welcome in the Year of the Rabbit with these Chinese dishes from restaurants around Westchester. Although it might not be the first thing you think of when you’re at the dinner table, rabbits are a sign of longevity and elegance in Chinese culture, and the Year of the Rabbit will be ushered in on January 22. Representing vigilance and deftness, rabbits are hailed as quick-witted and intelligent in China.
theharlemvalleynews.net
Hudson Valley Clean Energy Transmission Project Highlighted in New Documentary from Project Developer
Highlighted in New Documentary from Project Developer. The New York Energy Solution (NYES), an electric transmission modernization project through. portions of Rensselaer, Columbia and Dutchess counties, is highlighted in a new documentary. produced by project developer New York Transco (Transco) as a prime example of how vital. transmission improvements can...
Owners of White Plains coffee shop donate all their profits to charity
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (PIX11) – When most people open a business, they hope to make a good living and pocket whatever profits are made, but this isn’t the case with one married couple in Westchester County who opened a coffee shop last month. Every time a coffee or other item is purchased from The Pamplemousse […]
longisland.com
Gusto Osteria Wine Bar Now Open in Hauppauge
After Relish in Hauppauge closed, a note on the door said for patrons to look for a new restaurant opening in its place. Now that promise has been fulfilled and Gusto Osteria Wine Bar has opened its doors at 551 Hauppauge Road. With a new interior design and new menu, reviewers are saying that Gusto is good.
Boogie Down dolphins frolic in Bronx River
A school of dolphins seen off the coast of Long Island in 2018. According to the parks department, the aquatic mammals' presence is a sign that efforts to restore some New York waterways — like the Bronx River — are working. The city parks department says the sighting is actually a good thing – and a sign that the waterway is a healthy habitat. [ more › ]
Developing Mystery: What’s This Flying Over Poughkeepsie?
A UFO (unidentified flying object), most recently renamed by U.S. officials as a UAP (unidentified aerial phenomenon), is any perceived aerial phenomenon that cannot be immediately identified or explained. Most UFOs on investigation are identified as known objects or atmospheric phenomena, while a small number remain unexplained. The Hudson Valley...
'End Of An Era': Popular Restaurant Closing After 50 Years On Long Island
After more than a half century of “introducing traditional Japanese cuisine and culture,” a popular Long Island restaurant is set to close.Shiro of Japan, located in Carle Place at 401 Old Country Road, will serve its last guests on Saturday, Feb. 4, the restaurant revealed on Facebook.“We are sadd…
Can You Help Identify What Was Creeping Around a Marlboro, NY Backyard?
Earlier this week, a friend of mine sent me a video from his backyard security camera and asked if I could help him identify what he caught on camera. At first I thought, "come on, this has to be a bear" but the more I looked at the video and thought about it the more I questioned what I was looking at.
Popular Hudson Valley Bagel Shop Featured on NBC
A popular bagel shop known for its amazing stuffed bagels was recently highlighted on NBC's Today Show. There are many popular bagel shops throughout the Hudson Valley area, so there is no shortage of great bagels, but one particular shop in Ulster County sets them apart from everyone else. And now they're making national TV.
I Watched Someone Hit For $10K At Resorts World Hudson Valley
I knew having a casino essentially in my Hudson Valley backyard was going to be trouble. I love a gambling trip - locally we visit Resorts World Catskills, a short road trip lands us at Mohegan Sun or Foxwoords, I used to make an annual trip to Vegas, but since becoming a parent and a homeowner those trips have become a bit less frequent.
Eater
10 Tables Worth Booking for NYC Restaurant Week
The semi-annual Restaurant Week is upon us again, a month-long celebration of the city’s dining establishments sponsored by our municipal tourism authority. It starts today and runs until Sunday, February 12, with Saturdays excluded and Sundays optional. Some restaurants do lunch and dinner and participate for the duration, while others do only dinner, and only for only a week or two. Lunches (two courses) and dinners (three courses) are sold at tiered prices of $30, $45, and $60, and it’s up to the restaurants to offer meals with good value to cultivate repeat customers.
"The Underground Scene: A Look at New York's Weirdest and Most Unique Clubs"
New York City is known for its vibrant nightlife, with a wide variety of clubs catering to all sorts of tastes and interests. But beneath the surface of the city's more mainstream venues, there are a host of weird and beautiful clubs that offer a truly unique experience. From underground speakeasies to bizarre themed parties, these clubs provide a glimpse into the more eccentric side of the city's nightlife.
