Modern science ignored fathers for decades. Thousands of papers have been published that detail how motherhood impacts women psychologically, socially, and biochemically. But, until recently, we weren’t even sure that having children makes men happy, let alone how neuroscience figures into it all. Even now, as more researchers are taking an interest in the male experience of family, undisputed facts remain few and far between. “There’s some conflicting work out there,” explains Margaret Kerr, Ph.D., a psychologist who studies the emotional experiences of parents at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. “Some say overall life satisfaction declines, others that it stays the same, and some work says it increases. So…that’s not super helpful.”

14 DAYS AGO