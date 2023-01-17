Read full article on original website
Related
Where will marijuana be legal in 2023?
After voters in several states approved recreational marijuana in 2022, the U.S. heads into the new year with nearly half of states having full legalization.
From increases in minimum wage to recreational marijuana, these new laws take effect in 2023
As President Joe Biden scored several legislative wins last year, voters across the country headed to the polls in November to decide on local measures.
$1.35 Billion Lottery Winner From Maine Would Have Been $52 Million Richer if They’d Bought Their Ticket One Mile Away
Crossing the New Hampshire border would have saved the lucky winner $52m in state income taxes. Friday 13 January saw the vast Mega Millions jackpot won by a lucky ticket holder who purchased their winning ticket from Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine.
Federal judge blocks Newsom’s foolish gun law
California Gov. Gavin Newsom and the Legislature passed a gun control law that was aimed at shaming a Texas law on abortion. A federal judge has now brought and end to the political posturing.
Washington Examiner
Biden’s illegal food stamp bonanza
After illegally bailing out college graduates with a $400 billion student debt amnesty, President Joe Biden is back at it again. This time, he is illegally boosting food stamp benefits by $200 billion. House Republicans should put an end to both of these illegal measures. According to a Government Accountability...
Biden admin quietly reinstates 'overreaching' EPA rule potentially regulating 'puddles and ditches'
New regulations and definitions of water bodies in the U.S. have some worried the Biden administration could regulate puddles and ditches used by farmers.
Trump Stuns the Nation by Threatening DeSantis Directly
Photo byPhoto 171068188 / Trump © Matthew Bills | Dreamstime.com. Former President Donald Trump has a new mortal enemy. Trump directly warned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis against his potential presidential run in 2024 on a conservative podcast, "The Water Cooler,"
Jailed 'El Chapo' drug kingpin sends 'SOS' to Mexico president
Notorious drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman has appealed to Mexico's president for help due to alleged "psychological torment" he is suffering in a US prison, his lawyer said Tuesday. "He is suffering psychological torment," he said, adding that the lack of sunshine was also bad for the convicted drug trafficker's physical health.
Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority
The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
New Evidence in Bryan Kohberger Case Could be 'Major' Link to Murders
On Wednesday, the search warrant for Bryan Kohberger's apartment near Washington State University was unsealed.
Heads up, farmers: Biden is coming for your water
Heads up, farmers: President Biden is coming for your water, as the administration promotes increased government control over water used on ranches and farms.
Demand for Concealed Carry Gun Permits Soars in South Carolina As Georgia and Neighboring States Abandon Permits
On December 30, it was reported that South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has witnessed a radical increase in the number of concealed carry firearm permits that are being applied for. Permits were made free of charge earlier this year, but the freedom to carry guns openly in the state is only allowed to those with a permit.
Trump and two rioters are sued over the death of Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick
The officer, who was attacked with chemical spray during the insurrection, suffered a series of strokes and died the day after the Jan. 6 attack.
Top House Republican revives BLM protests-era legislation to support qualified immunity
Banks' bill, the Qualified Immunity Act, would codify existing Supreme Court precedent that shields police officers from civil lawsuits 'from the same criminals they put behind bars,' he said.
KATU.com
Oregon asks state Supreme Court to let gun control Measure 114 take effect
PORTLAND, Ore. — The state of Oregon is asking the state Supreme Court to step in and let Oregon’s new gun control law, Measure 114, finally take effect. It’s been on hold since December due to legal challenges. Oregon voters narrowly approved the measure last November. The...
Judge Tosses Peter Navarro’s Attempt to Dismiss Jan. 6 Charges
Former senior Trump adviser Peter Navarro will go to trial after a federal judge denied his motion to dismiss two contempt of Congress charges stemming from his refusal to provide documents and sit for a deposition before the Jan. 6 committee. Navarro argued his “hands [were] tied” after Trump invoked executive privileges—an alibi that neither the court, or Congress, found convincing. “Even if President Trump did direct Defendant not to appear before the Select Committee, he was a private citizen at the time without ‘actual authority to approve the defendant’s criminal activity,’” U.S. District Court Judge Amit Mehta wrote in his decision. When asked to prove that Trump had extended executive privileges to him, Navarro could not, the judge said. “The court cannot dismiss an indictment for contempt of Congress on the mere presumption that President Trump would have asserted executive privilege if only he had been asked,” Mehta wrote.Read it at Bloomberg Law
Justice Gorsuch Warns Supreme Court's Title 42 Ruling Is Dangerous Business
The policy was originally started by the Trump administration and has been supported by Republicans and some Democrats.
Fox News Host Confronts Republican Governor on CRT Ban: 'Not Being Taught'
Newly sworn-in Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders appeared on Fox News Sunday with host Shannon Bream.
Encouraging migrants to cross the southern border illegally: free speech or felony? Americans weigh in
People in Austin, Texas, shared whether they believe a law criminalizing the encouragement or inducement of illegal immigration is valid or violates free speech.
qhubonews.com
Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House Press Secretary, issued a statement regarding Illinois becoming the 9th state with an assault weapons ban.
Illinois has now become the ninth state across America to pass an assault weapons ban and take bold action to keep weapons of war off America’s streets. Today, President Biden commends the leadership of Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, House Speaker Chris Welch, Senate President Don Harmon, Representative Bob Morgan, and the numerous advocates, survivors, and elected officials whose tireless efforts turned the pain of Highland Park and other acts of gun violence into meaningful action on behalf of all Illinoisans.
Comments / 0