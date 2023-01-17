ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 0

Washington Examiner

Biden’s illegal food stamp bonanza

After illegally bailing out college graduates with a $400 billion student debt amnesty, President Joe Biden is back at it again. This time, he is illegally boosting food stamp benefits by $200 billion. House Republicans should put an end to both of these illegal measures. According to a Government Accountability...
AFP

Jailed 'El Chapo' drug kingpin sends 'SOS' to Mexico president

Notorious drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman has appealed to Mexico's president for help due to alleged "psychological torment" he is suffering in a US prison, his lawyer said Tuesday. "He is suffering psychological torment," he said, adding that the lack of sunshine was also bad for the convicted drug trafficker's physical health.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority

The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
WASHINGTON, DC
TheDailyBeast

Judge Tosses Peter Navarro’s Attempt to Dismiss Jan. 6 Charges

Former senior Trump adviser Peter Navarro will go to trial after a federal judge denied his motion to dismiss two contempt of Congress charges stemming from his refusal to provide documents and sit for a deposition before the Jan. 6 committee. Navarro argued his “hands [were] tied” after Trump invoked executive privileges—an alibi that neither the court, or Congress, found convincing. “Even if President Trump did direct Defendant not to appear before the Select Committee, he was a private citizen at the time without ‘actual authority to approve the defendant’s criminal activity,’” U.S. District Court Judge Amit Mehta wrote in his decision. When asked to prove that Trump had extended executive privileges to him, Navarro could not, the judge said. “The court cannot dismiss an indictment for contempt of Congress on the mere presumption that President Trump would have asserted executive privilege if only he had been asked,” Mehta wrote.Read it at Bloomberg Law
qhubonews.com

Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House Press Secretary, issued a statement regarding Illinois becoming the 9th state with an assault weapons ban.

Illinois has now become the ninth state across America to pass an assault weapons ban and take bold action to keep weapons of war off America’s streets. Today, President Biden commends the leadership of Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, House Speaker Chris Welch, Senate President Don Harmon, Representative Bob Morgan, and the numerous advocates, survivors, and elected officials whose tireless efforts turned the pain of Highland Park and other acts of gun violence into meaningful action on behalf of all Illinoisans.
ILLINOIS STATE

