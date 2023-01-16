Read full article on original website
Food Stamps Update: 32 States Extended Additional Emergency SNAP Money Through January
Emergency allotments were authorized to help address temporary food needs during the pandemic for SNAP households. State SNAP agencies can issue EA payments on a month-to-month basis to all SNAP households that normally receive less than the maximum benefit. Through January 2023, 32 states (and counting) have extended emergency SNAP allotments.
Nova Biomedical Launches Cell Density and Viability Analyzer
The BioProfile FAST CDV is a fully automated viable cell density and viability analyzer. Nova Biomedical, a life sciences instrument provider, recently announced the launch of the BioProfile FAST CDV, a high-throughput, fully automated viable cell density and viability analyzer. The device uses trypan blue dye exclusion methodology for determination of live and dead cells, as well a high-resolution camera/optics to provide cell density and cell viability measurements.
Pfizer and Gero Form Collaboration to Discover Potential Targets for Fibrotic Diseases
Pfizer and Gero have partnered to discover potential therapeutic targets for fibrotic diseases using machine learning technology. Pfizer and Gero, a Singapore-based preclinical-stage physics-enabled biotechnology company, have entered into a research collaboration in which Pfizer will apply Gero’s machine learning technology platform to discover potential therapeutic targets for fibrotic diseases. The collaboration will use large-scale human-based data.
AbbVie and Anima Biotech Partner on Discovery and Development of mRNA Biology Modulators
The collaboration between AbbVie and Anima Biotech will combine Anima's mRNA Lightning technology platform with AbbVie's extensive expertise in oncology and immunology. AbbVie and US-based Anima Biotech (Anima) have formed a collaboration to discover and develop messenger RNA (mRNA) biology modulators for three targets across oncology and immunology. In the collaboration, Anima will use its mRNA Lightning technology platform to discover novel mRNA biology modulators against the collaboration targets. The company will provide AbbVie exclusive rights to license and further develop and commercialize these programs, according to a Jan. 10, 2023 company press release.
Agilent Invests $725 Million in Nucleic Acid-based Therapeutics
Agilent’s $725 million investment is designed to double its capacity to produce APIs. Agilent Technologies announced a $725 million investment in nucleic acid-based therapeutics on Jan. 9, 2022. Therapeutic nucleic acids, also known as therapeutic oligonucleotides or oligos, are short DNA and RNA molecules that serve as the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) for various drugs. The investment will be used to double manufacturing capacity to produce APIs.
Advaxis, Ayala Pharmaceuticals Complete Merger
The merged company will operate under the name Ayala Pharmaceuticals and will target the development and commercialization of Ayala’s lead program, AL102, for the treatment of desmoid tumors. On Jan. 19, 2023, Advaxis, Inc., a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotherapies, completed a previously...
Medigene Receives Historic $3 Million Payment from 2seventy Bio
Recently, 2seventy bio announced the initiation of a strategic partnership with JW Therapeutics aiming at the collaboration being the development of 2seventy bio’s MAGE-A4 cell therapy in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macao. Medigene AG, an immuno-oncology company focused on the development of differentiated, T Cell Receptor engineered T...
