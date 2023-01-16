The collaboration between AbbVie and Anima Biotech will combine Anima's mRNA Lightning technology platform with AbbVie's extensive expertise in oncology and immunology. AbbVie and US-based Anima Biotech (Anima) have formed a collaboration to discover and develop messenger RNA (mRNA) biology modulators for three targets across oncology and immunology. In the collaboration, Anima will use its mRNA Lightning technology platform to discover novel mRNA biology modulators against the collaboration targets. The company will provide AbbVie exclusive rights to license and further develop and commercialize these programs, according to a Jan. 10, 2023 company press release.

2 DAYS AGO