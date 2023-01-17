ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 1

Related
Eyewitness News

Key measure could curb inflation, rein in grocery store prices

WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - After months of sticker shock at the grocery store, some much needed relief for shoppers may be on the way. A key measure aimed to curb inflation could finally rein in store prices. Thursday, Rep. Rosa DeLauro scheduled a news conference in West Haven to...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Sports Radio 940

Connecticut Lands as Worst State in U.S. to Start a Business, Minus Alaska

Listen to this article in the author's voice below. When you live in Connecticut there are certain truths you come to accept. The taxes are bad, the traffic is worse and everyone complains about everything. If you can handle all of that, you may be tall enough to ride the Nutmeg coaster. There is another new distinction, Connecticut is terrible for small business, at least according to a new study.
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctnewsjunkie.com

Connecticut Homeowner Associations Can No Longer Block Solar Installations

Kenneth McKinney took notice of the south-facing back roof before buying his Granby, Connecticut, home about two years ago. That roof, he thought, is ideal for solar panels. So after he and his wife, Maribeth, moved into the new home in the Copper Brook Circle planned community, ideally located close to their son and his family, McKinney began researching solar installers. He invited a couple to provide him with proposals, and settled on a plan for a $30,000 installation.
CONNECTICUT STATE
westhavenvoice.com

Changes in tax laws may affect your return

Ed. Note – In the coming weeks, city residents will begin the winter chore of preparing their taxes for 2022. As with any other year, changes in the tax code were made that taxpayers should be aware of when doing the forms. Local tax preparer Bill Conlan has written this compendium of changes.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Daily Voice

Walmart Gets Rid Of Single-Use Bags At All CT Locations

Walmart has removed all single-use plastic and paper bags from the checkout counters at its Connecticut locations. The new policy was implemented on Wednesday, Jan. 18, the company announced. Customers are encouraged to bring reusable bags or containers to transport their purchases, representatives said. The decision was made after the...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Journal Inquirer

CT issues finding of ‘immediate jeopardy’ at Athena nursing home

The state Department of Public Health issued an “immediate jeopardy” order to a Newtown nursing home owned by Athena Health Care Systems, indicating that the state found conditions at the facility that could cause serious harm or death. Department spokesman Christopher Boyle confirmed that the immediate jeopardy order...
NEWTOWN, CT
Eyewitness News

Momentum growing for Connecticut gun control law in Washington

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut lawmakers are seeking to reintroduce Ethan’s Law at the federal level. Ethan’s Law was designed to make homes with firearms safer by requiring that weapons be stored and locked in a safe way. Connecticut Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy joined Rep....
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

One Week After Recreational Use Sales Began, Cannabis Dispensaries Remain Busy

One week ago, marked the grand opening so many people in Connecticut were anticipating. It was the first day of adult-use recreational cannabis sales. Now, one week later, the demand remains high. Newington’s Fine Fettle is one of the seven dispensaries currently open and selling adult-use recreational cannabis, and things...
NEWINGTON, CT
ctnewsjunkie.com

Should Insurrectionists Permanently Forfeit Their Electoral Rights?

Connecticut residents convicted of certain crimes like sedition, rebellion, or insurrection would be largely shut out of the democratic process and barred from working within state and local government under a new bill proposed by Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff. Duff, a Democrat from Norwalk, has proposed legislation to the...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Connecticut man files lawsuit to allow guns in state parks for protection

(WTNH) – A Connecticut man has filed a federal lawsuit to allow guns in state parks for protection. On January 14, David Nastri of Cheshire filed a federal lawsuit against Katie Dykes, the commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Nastri is challenging the constitutionality of Connecticut’s state regulation that bans carrying […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Bill proposes changing the name of a Connecticut river

(WTNH) – A bill being proposed by a Connecticut legislator would change the name of a river back to its former name. State Representative Anthony Nolan, who serves the 39th District, introduced the legislation. The bill proposes that the Thames River be renamed to the Pequot River. The bill directs the state’s Department of Transportation […]
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy