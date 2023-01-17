Read full article on original website
Connecticut group pushes for earned income tax credit for those in poverty
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The statewide coalition Recovery for All called on the Connecticut legislature Thursday to adopt the Equity Agenda, which includes a permanent, earned income tax credit for those in poverty. The group is made up of community activists and lawmakers. During a press conference Thursday, the coalition asked Gov. Ned Lamont to […]
Key measure could curb inflation, rein in grocery store prices
WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - After months of sticker shock at the grocery store, some much needed relief for shoppers may be on the way. A key measure aimed to curb inflation could finally rein in store prices. Thursday, Rep. Rosa DeLauro scheduled a news conference in West Haven to...
Connecticut Lands as Worst State in U.S. to Start a Business, Minus Alaska
Listen to this article in the author's voice below. When you live in Connecticut there are certain truths you come to accept. The taxes are bad, the traffic is worse and everyone complains about everything. If you can handle all of that, you may be tall enough to ride the Nutmeg coaster. There is another new distinction, Connecticut is terrible for small business, at least according to a new study.
Connecticut Homeowner Associations Can No Longer Block Solar Installations
Kenneth McKinney took notice of the south-facing back roof before buying his Granby, Connecticut, home about two years ago. That roof, he thought, is ideal for solar panels. So after he and his wife, Maribeth, moved into the new home in the Copper Brook Circle planned community, ideally located close to their son and his family, McKinney began researching solar installers. He invited a couple to provide him with proposals, and settled on a plan for a $30,000 installation.
Connecticut utility companies offer one-on-one help with heavy bills
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Because of medical hardship, Johnny Johnson has had his power and gas cut off in previous winters. “You know, that stress of the lights being cut off, or the gas cut off, it is very stressful, and I want to make sure that I don’t have that happen,” he said. Wednesday […]
Changes in tax laws may affect your return
Ed. Note – In the coming weeks, city residents will begin the winter chore of preparing their taxes for 2022. As with any other year, changes in the tax code were made that taxpayers should be aware of when doing the forms. Local tax preparer Bill Conlan has written this compendium of changes.
Connecticut Republicans unveil proposal to decrease soaring electric bills
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A new Republican proposal targets eliminating what they say is a “hidden fee” on soaring electric bills. Utility bills went up by about 50% for Eversource and United Illuminating on Jan. 1, with companies pointing to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as the reason why it’s more pricy to purchase energy in […]
Access to healthcare denied: How immigrants in Connecticut are suffering and the public health risk this represents
HARTFORD, CT. - Immigrants have a long history of contributing to the growth and vibrancy of our great nation. They bring fresh perspectives, new languages, and an inherent desire for a better life for their families and future generations.
CT tax receipts surge as Lamont prepares new tax-cutting plan
Projections for state tax receipts ticked upward again Tuesday, pushing the current fiscal year’s surplus beyond $3 billion, according to a new report from Gov. Ned Lamont’s budget office and the legislature’s nonpartisan fiscal staff. The consensus report also said surging income, sales and corporation tax receipts...
UI unveils immediate financial relief measures to help Connecticut customers with rising energy costs
United Illuminating unveiled a plan that provides some financial relief to its customers amid rising energy costs.
Walmart Gets Rid Of Single-Use Bags At All CT Locations
Walmart has removed all single-use plastic and paper bags from the checkout counters at its Connecticut locations. The new policy was implemented on Wednesday, Jan. 18, the company announced. Customers are encouraged to bring reusable bags or containers to transport their purchases, representatives said. The decision was made after the...
Republicans unveil plan to lower rising electric bills
The proposal, called “A Better Way to Energy Affordability,” also outlines longer-term cost-cutting ideas, including changes to how utilities procure electricity.
Families make another push for legal 'medical aid in dying' in Connecticut
Families hung photos of their loves around the Legislative Office Building. Relatives said some, like Clare Marie Philips, suffered agonizing pain in their final months.
CT issues finding of ‘immediate jeopardy’ at Athena nursing home
The state Department of Public Health issued an “immediate jeopardy” order to a Newtown nursing home owned by Athena Health Care Systems, indicating that the state found conditions at the facility that could cause serious harm or death. Department spokesman Christopher Boyle confirmed that the immediate jeopardy order...
Momentum growing for Connecticut gun control law in Washington
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut lawmakers are seeking to reintroduce Ethan’s Law at the federal level. Ethan’s Law was designed to make homes with firearms safer by requiring that weapons be stored and locked in a safe way. Connecticut Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy joined Rep....
One Week After Recreational Use Sales Began, Cannabis Dispensaries Remain Busy
One week ago, marked the grand opening so many people in Connecticut were anticipating. It was the first day of adult-use recreational cannabis sales. Now, one week later, the demand remains high. Newington’s Fine Fettle is one of the seven dispensaries currently open and selling adult-use recreational cannabis, and things...
Should Insurrectionists Permanently Forfeit Their Electoral Rights?
Connecticut residents convicted of certain crimes like sedition, rebellion, or insurrection would be largely shut out of the democratic process and barred from working within state and local government under a new bill proposed by Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff. Duff, a Democrat from Norwalk, has proposed legislation to the...
Auditors vow to descend on CT if law passed putting rules on First Amendment
RIDGEFIELD, Conn. — It was shortly before Christmas when a team calling themselves First Amendment auditors entered the Ridgefield Town Hall with cameras and started interacting with government officials. “Can you please shut that off?” said town employee Patricia Pacheco. “No, that's silly,” said Josh Abrams. “What do you...
Connecticut man files lawsuit to allow guns in state parks for protection
(WTNH) – A Connecticut man has filed a federal lawsuit to allow guns in state parks for protection. On January 14, David Nastri of Cheshire filed a federal lawsuit against Katie Dykes, the commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Nastri is challenging the constitutionality of Connecticut’s state regulation that bans carrying […]
Bill proposes changing the name of a Connecticut river
(WTNH) – A bill being proposed by a Connecticut legislator would change the name of a river back to its former name. State Representative Anthony Nolan, who serves the 39th District, introduced the legislation. The bill proposes that the Thames River be renamed to the Pequot River. The bill directs the state’s Department of Transportation […]
