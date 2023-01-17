LeBron James scores 48 to edge closer to NBA scoring record and shares retirement advice to ‘dear friend’ Tom Brady

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famed Actor Reported Missing by FamilyDaily News NowLos Angeles, CA
Horrific Fiery Multi-Car Crash at Windsor Hills Intersection Kills 6 and Wounds 8 PeopleWestland DailyLos Angeles, CA
Californian Fried Chicken Chain Hits 100 Location Milestone in 5 Years Making it Fastest-Growing Chain Across CountryLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Brad Pitt sells the mansion where he lived with Angelina Jolie and his childrenEntertainment | Celebrity NewsLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major TradeOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Related
“That’s why most players didn’t want to play with him” - Kobe Bryant’s long-time trainer Gary Vitti reveals why players feared teaming up with the Black Mamba
Kobe was also lucky to be paired up with some teammates who understood how his mindset worked and eventually also followed his lead.
“Been drug tested like six times this season” - Ja Morant is confused as to why the NBA is after him
The annual drug test the NBA conducts makes sure that players are tested 4 times ever season. It’s also one way for the league to make sure that these athletes aren’t taking performance enhancing substances.
Barack Obama's Senior Adviser names the only NBA star who played competitively with the president at the White House
Obama's Senior Adviser said there was also an NBA star who slept through his presidential basketball game.
LeBron James’ Total Points Per Season: The King Of Longevity
LeBron James proves why he is one of the greatest players in NBA history. His longevity is unmatched and his total points per season show his consistency.
MLB Star Pitcher Announces Retirement A Month Before Season Starts
As pitchers and catchers report in less than a month for all teams in Major League Baseball, some players are yet to be signed. Out of those players, some are deciding to call it a career.
Boston Celtics NBA champion who played at Villanova and also coached Sixers has died
Longtime NBA coach and player Chris Ford has died. Ford reportedly died Tuesday night due to heart failure. “Chris was beloved by his family, friends, and teammates,” his family said in a statement. “He had a great love for his family, the city of Boston, the fans, and the entire Celtics family. He always showed humility and respect for all those that were fortunate enough to be a part of his life.”
NBC Philadelphia
Highest Scoring Games of LeBron James' NBA Career
Highest scoring games of LeBron James’ NBA career originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. LeBron James is one of the most prolific scorers the NBA has ever seen. And you don't become one of the league's best scorers without putting up a ton of big performances over the course of your career.
hubpages.com
10 NBA Players Like Kevin Durant But Not Quite
Like him or hate him, Kevin Durant’s legacy for the sport of basketball is undisputed. Even his haters and critics know there’s more than a 99-percent chance of him being inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame (HOF). The question on him making the HOF, is only when—seeing as Durant seems to defy the rules of aging and expectations from athletes who went through Achilles tendon surgery.
msn.com
Longtime NBA Player, Coach Has Died At 74
Chris Ford, a former NBA player and coach, has passed away this week. He was 74 years old. Ford started his NBA career as a second-round pick for the Pistons. After spending several years in the Motor City, he was traded to the Celtics. Arguably the greatest achievement of Ford's...
Giannis Antetokounmpo Surpasses Kevin Durant As The Top Vote-Getter In The Eastern Conference
The Eastern Conference has seen a big change in the 2023 All-Star Game voting.
1988 NBA Award Winners: Michael Jordan Won The MVP And Defensive Player Of The Year Awards In The Same Season
Michael Jordan becomes the first player in NBA history to win the MVP and Defensive Player of the Year awards in the same season.
LeBron James Makes History As Second NBA Player To Score 38,000 Career Points
The NBA star is one step closer to surpassing Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, the league's all-time leading scorer.
2003 NBA Draft Class: 10 Players With The Most 30-Point Games
LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, and Dwyane Wade are the 3 NBA players who have the most 30-point games from the 2003 NBA Draft Class.
Eagles-Giants playoff game causing fun in-home rivalries
The Eagles and Giants will face off this weekend in the NFC divisional playoff game. But inside some homes across the Delaware Valley, the living room will be divided.
Chargers GM has interesting response to rumors about Brandon Staley
There were widespread calls for Brandon Staley’s job after the Los Angeles Chargers blew a 27-0 lead in the playoffs and lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars last weekend, but apparently those calls were not shared by the Chargers’ front office. The Chargers made a few changes to their coaching staff this week, as they got... The post Chargers GM has interesting response to rumors about Brandon Staley appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Comments / 0