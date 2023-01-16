ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Rounds, renovations, restaurants: Myrtle Beach is on a roll

With an uncommon combination of golf and value, Myrtle Beach enters 2023 riding the wave of the current golf boom. Long established among the game’s more popular travel destination, Myrtle Beach enjoyed a record-setting 2022. According to the Omni Golf Tee Sheet, more than 2.4 million rounds were played along the Grand Strand in 2022, with more than 3 million rounds played throughout the Myrtle Beach market — and all signs indicate the next 12 months could be even better.
If You’ve Been To Myrtle Beach You’ve Probably Been To The Best Buffet In South Carolina

If you’ve been to Myrtle Beach you’ve definitely seen and probably eaten at the best buffet in South Carolina. I’m only on the latter end of that assumption. But it’s mainly because I’m not a huge buffet person. I absolutely love the option to try many things on the menu for one cost. However, I personally just don’t eat enough to justify the cost in most cases. And to-go boxes are usually frowned upon. But if you or someone in your family has a large appetite and loves variety, buffet restaurants are a great option.
Grand Strand Medical Center Named One Of America’s Best

Grand Strand Medical Center has once again gained recognition. For the third year in a row, they have been named one of America’s 250 Best Hospitals for 2023. They gained this title for clinical excellence by health-grades. With this achievement, the medical center is in the top 5 percent...
Myrtle Beach Seashell Guide

The Myrtle Beach area is a great place to find a variety of seashells. Myrtle Beach Seashell Guide: When To Look and What You Can Find!. Hunting for Myrtle Beach seashells is a favorite activity for many Grand Strand visitors. Part of the fun can be identifying your finds, particularly when you discover a pristine or unique shell along the shore. While there are dozens of varieties, we’ve chosen to highlight some of our favorites and the seashells you’re most likely to encounter locally.
Businesses share excitement, concerns over proposed development along Conway Riverwalk

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Growth in downtown Conway is underway as new development has caused both excitement and concerns in the community. Developer Genford Development proposed the idea of two buildings on the city’s iconic Riverwalk. The proposal includes a commercial building with a brewery and a mixed-use building with commercial and residential units.
Two Best Myrtle Beach South Carolina Restaurants For 2023 So Far

Although the year is barely underway, Yelp issued the ten best currently rated restaurants in Columbia, Greenville, Charleston, Mount Pleasant and Myrtle Beach. The customer sourced review site compiled the list picking the top two from each of those South Carolina regions. And, the two best Myrtle Beach South Carolina restaurants so far in the new year are Hook and Barrel and Simply Southern Smokehouse. Hook and Barrel at 8014 N. Kings Highway serves some amazing fresh seafood. Chefs prepare she crab soup in front of customers for a unique experience. Also on the menu, smoked shrimp and grits, crab cakes and pan-seared scallops. Hook and Barrel offers fresh oysters in the shell and the all familiar shrimp cocktail. Out of more than 1100 reviews so far, the Myrtle Beach favorite scored 4.5 out of 5.
Fire heavily damages Surfside Beach-area home

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A fire Tuesday morning displaced two residents and heavily damaged a home in the Surfside Beach area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Crews responded at 8:37 a.m. to Heathmuir Drive, HCFR said. The fire is under control, and there were no injuries. HCFR said the residents will be assisted […]
