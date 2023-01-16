Read full article on original website
Where to go for the best Myrtle Beach area happy hour, according to Yelp
First, where did the term “happy hour” come from?. It’s almost always more than one singular hour and most restaurants that serve alcohol will have a happy hour sometime in the late afternoon. According to Miriam-Webster, the name was created during World War I when the U.S....
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best BBQ in all of South Carolina
It’s not hard to find good BBQ food in South Carolina, but if you want a real old-school joint filled with plenty of charm, you're going to have to search a little bit harder.
This Is The Top Buffet In South Carolina
Yelp searched around the country to find the best buffets around, including this all-you-can-eat haven in South Carolina.
Rounds, renovations, restaurants: Myrtle Beach is on a roll
With an uncommon combination of golf and value, Myrtle Beach enters 2023 riding the wave of the current golf boom. Long established among the game’s more popular travel destination, Myrtle Beach enjoyed a record-setting 2022. According to the Omni Golf Tee Sheet, more than 2.4 million rounds were played along the Grand Strand in 2022, with more than 3 million rounds played throughout the Myrtle Beach market — and all signs indicate the next 12 months could be even better.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you like eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in South Carolina that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely check them out.
If You’ve Been To Myrtle Beach You’ve Probably Been To The Best Buffet In South Carolina
If you’ve been to Myrtle Beach you’ve definitely seen and probably eaten at the best buffet in South Carolina. I’m only on the latter end of that assumption. But it’s mainly because I’m not a huge buffet person. I absolutely love the option to try many things on the menu for one cost. However, I personally just don’t eat enough to justify the cost in most cases. And to-go boxes are usually frowned upon. But if you or someone in your family has a large appetite and loves variety, buffet restaurants are a great option.
Grand Strand Medical Center Named One Of America’s Best
Grand Strand Medical Center has once again gained recognition. For the third year in a row, they have been named one of America’s 250 Best Hospitals for 2023. They gained this title for clinical excellence by health-grades. With this achievement, the medical center is in the top 5 percent...
Myrtle Beach Seashell Guide
The Myrtle Beach area is a great place to find a variety of seashells. Myrtle Beach Seashell Guide: When To Look and What You Can Find!. Hunting for Myrtle Beach seashells is a favorite activity for many Grand Strand visitors. Part of the fun can be identifying your finds, particularly when you discover a pristine or unique shell along the shore. While there are dozens of varieties, we’ve chosen to highlight some of our favorites and the seashells you’re most likely to encounter locally.
‘She’s a great little girl and ready for lots of love’: All4Paws trains deaf dog to prepare for adoption
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) - Callie looks like any other dog, she’s playful, curious and excited to meet people and other dogs. But, what you can’t see is Callie is deaf. Volunteers at All4Paws, an animal rescue center in Pawleys Island, use a variety of hand cues and treats to communicate with her.
Police: Man was alone on Myrtle Beach hotel balcony when he fell to his death during Hurricane Ian
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — An Ohio man who fell from a 15th-floor balcony at a Myrtle Beach hotel during Hurricane Ian in September was outside on the balcony alone at the time of the fall, according to Sgt. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department. Vest said video of the incident shows Markell […]
Mother of 2 receives 113th home from Habitat for Humanity of Georgetown Co.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A mother of two is starting off the new year in a special way. Annalyn Footman, 30, received the keys to her new home in Georgetown County Wednesday morning thanks to Habitat for Humanity of Georgetown County. She started the homeownership program in 2019...
Winning $150K Powerball lottery ticket sold in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A shopper in Myrtle Beach won $150,000 playing the lottery. Someone visiting the Sea Mart store at 2402 N. Kings Hwy. in Myrtle Beach purchased a ticket for Monday’s Powerball drawing. The winning numbers were: 4 - 14 - 33 - 39 - 61,...
Approval for over apartment complex with over 300 units in Myrtle Beach pushes plans into next phase
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Community Appearance Board approved plans Thursday for a 360-unit apartment complex. The Mason Myrtle Beach Apartment complex is expected to be located off Wild Iris Drive and Grissom Parkway. Landscape Architect, Greg Duckworth said this new complex will be an extension of...
Businesses share excitement, concerns over proposed development along Conway Riverwalk
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Growth in downtown Conway is underway as new development has caused both excitement and concerns in the community. Developer Genford Development proposed the idea of two buildings on the city’s iconic Riverwalk. The proposal includes a commercial building with a brewery and a mixed-use building with commercial and residential units.
Surfside Beach residents' feathers are ruffled because of 'Goose Whisperer'
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The name Mother Goose has intensified and gone to the next level. A Surfside Beach resident is dedicating her life to the protection of geese. Maria Pesce calls herself the Goose Whisperer and is very passionate about protecting the birds, despite being cited multiple times by the town.
Two Best Myrtle Beach South Carolina Restaurants For 2023 So Far
Although the year is barely underway, Yelp issued the ten best currently rated restaurants in Columbia, Greenville, Charleston, Mount Pleasant and Myrtle Beach. The customer sourced review site compiled the list picking the top two from each of those South Carolina regions. And, the two best Myrtle Beach South Carolina restaurants so far in the new year are Hook and Barrel and Simply Southern Smokehouse. Hook and Barrel at 8014 N. Kings Highway serves some amazing fresh seafood. Chefs prepare she crab soup in front of customers for a unique experience. Also on the menu, smoked shrimp and grits, crab cakes and pan-seared scallops. Hook and Barrel offers fresh oysters in the shell and the all familiar shrimp cocktail. Out of more than 1100 reviews so far, the Myrtle Beach favorite scored 4.5 out of 5.
Highway 17 Business to temporarily close in Surfside Beach Wednesday morning
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Highway 17 Business in Surfside Beach will temporarily close Wednesday morning while Santee Cooper completes work in the area. The Surfside Beach Police Department said all lanes of 17-Business will be closed in the area near 16th Ave. North from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Fire heavily damages Surfside Beach-area home
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A fire Tuesday morning displaced two residents and heavily damaged a home in the Surfside Beach area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Crews responded at 8:37 a.m. to Heathmuir Drive, HCFR said. The fire is under control, and there were no injuries. HCFR said the residents will be assisted […]
South Florence boys survive a furious North Myrtle Beach rally
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA - South Florence was dealing. Fueled by a pair of Joseph McMillan fast break dunks, the visiting Bruins jumped to a quick seven-point lead. The margin was 17 midway through the second quarter. In the end, the Bruins were fortunate to win. South Florence held on ...
Person dragged by moped attempting to get stolen purse back, Myrtle Beach police say
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach Police Department are investigating after a person was dragged by a moped Friday afternoon after a suspect allegedly took their purse, the department said in a Facebook post. The incident happened in the 900 block of Oak Forest Lane shortly after 1:30 p.m., according to authorities. The […]
