Read full article on original website
Related
pa.gov
Stop Sign to be Installed Next Week at the Intersection of Route 125 and Upper Road in East Cameron Township, Northumberland County
Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised of a sign project that will take place next week at the intersection of Route 125 and Route 2044 (Upper Road) in East Cameron Township, Northumberland County. On Monday, January 23 through Friday, January 27, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew...
Comments / 0