ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
u.today

SushiSwap (SUSHI): Check out Details of New Roadmap

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com

Over $3,500,000,000 in Crypto Transferred to the Bahamas’ Regulator Hours After FTX Declared Bankruptcy

Over $3.5 billion worth of digital assets were transferred to the Securities Commission of The Bahamas just hours after crypto exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy. According to a new press release, the Bahamian regulator forced FTX to transfer all of the crypto assets under its control to wallets owned by the government for “safekeeping” on November 12th, the day after FTX filed for insolvency.
dailyhodl.com

Tron Founder Justin Sun Looking To Spend $1,000,000,000 on Digital Currency Group’s Assets: Report

Justin Sun is reportedly eyeing the assets of Digital Currency Group (DCG), the parent company of embattled crypto broker Genesis and many other firms in the industry. According to Reuters, the founder of blockchain network Tron (TRX) and advisor to crypto exchange Huobi is willing to allocate as much as $1 billion of his personal funds to purchase some of DCG’s assets “depending on their evaluation of the situation.”
The Hollywood Reporter

African Mobile Games Publisher Carry1st Raises $27M

African mobile games publisher Carry1st has raised $27 million in a new financing round led by venture capital firm Bitkraft Ventures with participation from Andreessen Horowitz, TTV Capital, Alumni Ventures, Lateral Capital, Kepple Ventures and Konvoy. “This capital raise comes off the back of a successful partnership with Call of Duty: Mobile in South Africa in the fourth quarter 2022, as well as new partnerships to be launched in 2023,” the company said. It said it will use the funding “to develop, license and publish new games, as well as further expand Pay1st, the company’s monetization-as-a-service solution.”More from The Hollywood...
crypto-economy.com

Poloniex Review – Complete Exchange Guide

This article will be focusing on the Poloniex exchange, in particular, one of the earlier exchanges launched in 2014 and based in Delaware, United States. This Poloniex review will take a look at the features that the exchange offers including the fees and markets available, have a brief description of creating an account with the exchange and making your first deposit and conducting a trade.
Fortune

New FTX CEO John Ray may revive failed crypto exchange

In November, FTX was one of the world’s top crypto exchanges before it declared bankruptcy amid allegations it had misused customer funds. Two months later, John Ray—the executive charged with overseeing the company’s bankruptcy—said that he is exploring the possibility of reviving the exchange. In an...
crypto-economy.com

Three Arrows Capital Expresses Plans to Launch a New Exchange

2022 was already a crazy year for investors and the crypto market. Not only did cryptocurrencies lose a chunk of their value, but a number of crypto-related projects were also halted. Similarly, the unstable conditions even paved way for the bankruptcy of a few crypto firms. As 2023 kicked off, the situation in the crypto market changed drastically. Numerous cryptocurrencies were seen to be in the green, with investors reigniting their confidence toward trading. Just recently, the disgraced Three Arrows Capital has expressed its plans to launch a new crypto exchange, GTX.
NEWSBTC

The Best Cryptocurrency to Hold in 2023? Experts Flock to Solana (SOL), Hedera (HBAR), and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

Now that the brutal shocks of 2022 are finally gone, many investors are left wondering what 2023 will bring to them. If 2022 taught us anything, that was probably that this industry is incredibly volatile. Below, we’ll have a look at what crypto experts consider to be the best crypto projects in 2023: Solana (SOL), Hedera (HBAR), and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN).
bitcoinmagazine.com

Okcoin And Paradigm Announce New Grant Awarded To Bitcoin Core Maintainer Marco Falke

Cryptocurrency exchange Okcoin, alongside partner investment firm Paradigm, has announced a new set of funding for Bitcoin Core contribution. The funds will be directed into a grant for Core maintainer Marco Falke, who Okcoin has supported in the past, in 2021 and in 2020. Okcoin has also previously provided support for Lightning developer Antoine Riard in a bid to support the second-layer network’s privacy.
PYMNTS

N26 Launches Crypto Trading in 5 European Countries

The German neobank N26 has launched its crypto trading service in five new markets. Following an initial launch in Austria last October, the company announced on Tuesday (Jan. 17) that cryptocurrency trading will be made available to customers in Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, Portugal and Ireland. With almost 200 cryptocurrencies on...
theblock.co

ZK tech developer Nil Foundation raises $22 million at a $220 million valuation

Data accessibility protocol developer Nil Foundation has raised a $22 million round led by Polychain Capital. Other investors in the round include Blockchain Capital, Starkware and Mina Protocol. The Nil Foundation, which is written as =nil; Foundation, has raised $22 million in a round led by Polychain Capital. The round,...
decrypt.co

Coinbase Announces 'Difficult Decision' to Shutter Operations in Japan

Coinbase confirmed that it would be shuttering operations in Japan, asking users to withdraw any funds by February 16. Coinbase has confirmed that it will halt operations in Japan in the next few weeks, citing current market conditions. “Due to market conditions, our company has made the difficult decision to...
crypto-economy.com

Kraken Exchange Review – Complete Guide

After facing the first purchase of cryptocurrencies, choosing an exchange where you can sell or exchange the investment made is one of the main headaches faced by investors who are introduced to the world of cryptocurrencies. In this review we will talk in detail about Kraken, a cryptocurrency exchange that has been offering its services since 2011.

Comments / 0

Community Policy