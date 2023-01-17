2022 was already a crazy year for investors and the crypto market. Not only did cryptocurrencies lose a chunk of their value, but a number of crypto-related projects were also halted. Similarly, the unstable conditions even paved way for the bankruptcy of a few crypto firms. As 2023 kicked off, the situation in the crypto market changed drastically. Numerous cryptocurrencies were seen to be in the green, with investors reigniting their confidence toward trading. Just recently, the disgraced Three Arrows Capital has expressed its plans to launch a new crypto exchange, GTX.

