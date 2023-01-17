Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Crypto DEX Sushi Could Explode 900% in Market Dominance This Year, Says CEO – Here’s Why
Decentralized exchange (DEX) Sushiswap (SUSHI) hopes to grow its market share tenfold in 2023, according to Jared Grey, the project’s CEO. Grey says in a new blog post that Sushiswap plans to release its new DEX aggregation router in the first quarter of the year, a move he thinks will increase the project’s swap volumes.
u.today
SushiSwap (SUSHI): Check out Details of New Roadmap
FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried put $20 million into a big VC fund that then took a stake in the crypto exchange right back
FTX's ex-boss Sam Bankman-Fried poured $20 million into large VC fund Paradigm, per the FT. That same fund invested in the collapsed crypto exchange right back, amounting to about $215 million. It's cofounder has previously stated he "deeply regrets" backing Bankman-Fried's exchange. Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried piled in millions...
dailyhodl.com
Over $3,500,000,000 in Crypto Transferred to the Bahamas’ Regulator Hours After FTX Declared Bankruptcy
Over $3.5 billion worth of digital assets were transferred to the Securities Commission of The Bahamas just hours after crypto exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy. According to a new press release, the Bahamian regulator forced FTX to transfer all of the crypto assets under its control to wallets owned by the government for “safekeeping” on November 12th, the day after FTX filed for insolvency.
FTX's native token FTT jumps 32% after the exchange's new boss says the company could reboot
FTX's native token, FTT, surged 32% Thursday after the exchange's new boss floated the idea of reviving the company. John Ray III told the Wall Street Journal that all options are on the table in terms of how the bankrupt company will move forward. Alameda Research's heavy reliance on FTT...
dailyhodl.com
Tron Founder Justin Sun Looking To Spend $1,000,000,000 on Digital Currency Group’s Assets: Report
Justin Sun is reportedly eyeing the assets of Digital Currency Group (DCG), the parent company of embattled crypto broker Genesis and many other firms in the industry. According to Reuters, the founder of blockchain network Tron (TRX) and advisor to crypto exchange Huobi is willing to allocate as much as $1 billion of his personal funds to purchase some of DCG’s assets “depending on their evaluation of the situation.”
dailyhodl.com
Analytics Firm Issues Alert, Says Bitcoin and Ethereum Witnessing Highest Profit-Taking Level in Over a Year
New data from crypto analytics firm Santiment suggests that traders may believe the top two leading digital assets by market cap are about to find their local tops. According to Santiment, crypto traders are taking profits on Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) at the highest levels seen since 2021. “Are...
dailyhodl.com
XRP Rival Stellar (XLM) Turns Green as Commercial Bank Runs Pilot Program for New Digital Currency System
XRP‘s most prominent rival is rallying this week as a Ukrainian banking giant announces the results of using its blockchain in a new digital currency system pilot program. Stellar (XLM) is a multi-currency transaction network for storying and moving money across the blockchain. XLM, the Lumen, is the native...
African Mobile Games Publisher Carry1st Raises $27M
African mobile games publisher Carry1st has raised $27 million in a new financing round led by venture capital firm Bitkraft Ventures with participation from Andreessen Horowitz, TTV Capital, Alumni Ventures, Lateral Capital, Kepple Ventures and Konvoy. “This capital raise comes off the back of a successful partnership with Call of Duty: Mobile in South Africa in the fourth quarter 2022, as well as new partnerships to be launched in 2023,” the company said. It said it will use the funding “to develop, license and publish new games, as well as further expand Pay1st, the company’s monetization-as-a-service solution.”More from The Hollywood...
crypto-economy.com
Poloniex Review – Complete Exchange Guide
This article will be focusing on the Poloniex exchange, in particular, one of the earlier exchanges launched in 2014 and based in Delaware, United States. This Poloniex review will take a look at the features that the exchange offers including the fees and markets available, have a brief description of creating an account with the exchange and making your first deposit and conducting a trade.
New FTX CEO John Ray may revive failed crypto exchange
In November, FTX was one of the world’s top crypto exchanges before it declared bankruptcy amid allegations it had misused customer funds. Two months later, John Ray—the executive charged with overseeing the company’s bankruptcy—said that he is exploring the possibility of reviving the exchange. In an...
crypto-economy.com
Three Arrows Capital Expresses Plans to Launch a New Exchange
2022 was already a crazy year for investors and the crypto market. Not only did cryptocurrencies lose a chunk of their value, but a number of crypto-related projects were also halted. Similarly, the unstable conditions even paved way for the bankruptcy of a few crypto firms. As 2023 kicked off, the situation in the crypto market changed drastically. Numerous cryptocurrencies were seen to be in the green, with investors reigniting their confidence toward trading. Just recently, the disgraced Three Arrows Capital has expressed its plans to launch a new crypto exchange, GTX.
NEWSBTC
The Best Cryptocurrency to Hold in 2023? Experts Flock to Solana (SOL), Hedera (HBAR), and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)
Now that the brutal shocks of 2022 are finally gone, many investors are left wondering what 2023 will bring to them. If 2022 taught us anything, that was probably that this industry is incredibly volatile. Below, we’ll have a look at what crypto experts consider to be the best crypto projects in 2023: Solana (SOL), Hedera (HBAR), and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN).
bitcoinmagazine.com
Okcoin And Paradigm Announce New Grant Awarded To Bitcoin Core Maintainer Marco Falke
Cryptocurrency exchange Okcoin, alongside partner investment firm Paradigm, has announced a new set of funding for Bitcoin Core contribution. The funds will be directed into a grant for Core maintainer Marco Falke, who Okcoin has supported in the past, in 2021 and in 2020. Okcoin has also previously provided support for Lightning developer Antoine Riard in a bid to support the second-layer network’s privacy.
If You Invested $100 In Metaverse Token Decentraland (MANA) When It Launched, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Decentraland metaverse’s native token MANA MANA/USD has surged 70% in the last seven days, outperforming Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD in weekly gains. What Happened: The price of MANA has nearly matched its pre-FTX collapse price of $0.7137. MANA was launched with an initial coin offering of $24 million,...
N26 Launches Crypto Trading in 5 European Countries
The German neobank N26 has launched its crypto trading service in five new markets. Following an initial launch in Austria last October, the company announced on Tuesday (Jan. 17) that cryptocurrency trading will be made available to customers in Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, Portugal and Ireland. With almost 200 cryptocurrencies on...
theblock.co
ZK tech developer Nil Foundation raises $22 million at a $220 million valuation
Data accessibility protocol developer Nil Foundation has raised a $22 million round led by Polychain Capital. Other investors in the round include Blockchain Capital, Starkware and Mina Protocol. The Nil Foundation, which is written as =nil; Foundation, has raised $22 million in a round led by Polychain Capital. The round,...
decrypt.co
Coinbase Announces 'Difficult Decision' to Shutter Operations in Japan
Coinbase confirmed that it would be shuttering operations in Japan, asking users to withdraw any funds by February 16. Coinbase has confirmed that it will halt operations in Japan in the next few weeks, citing current market conditions. “Due to market conditions, our company has made the difficult decision to...
crypto-economy.com
Kraken Exchange Review – Complete Guide
After facing the first purchase of cryptocurrencies, choosing an exchange where you can sell or exchange the investment made is one of the main headaches faced by investors who are introduced to the world of cryptocurrencies. In this review we will talk in detail about Kraken, a cryptocurrency exchange that has been offering its services since 2011.
usethebitcoin.com
Must-Have Crypto’s for 2023: Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), Fantom (FTM) And PancakeSwap (CAKE)
Investors are always looking for the next big crypto. Bitcoin at $1. Solana at $2. Ethereum at $3. These are the investments of dreams. However, few investors see them coming at the time, with a select few enjoying the profits. Now Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), Fantom (FTM), and PancakeSwap (CAKE) are...
